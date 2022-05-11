Any patient or visitor exploring the halls of Miami County Medical Center may suddenly find themselves surrounded by beautiful works of art.
That’s because the medical center, through its partnership with the Miami County Arts Coalition, has been home to the Reflections Art Gallery since 2015.
The gallery is located prominently near the hospital inpatient wing. The initial goal was to not only provide local artists with a new venue to display their art, but also to offer patients of the hospital, along with their families, a peaceful area that will allow for restoring emotional and spiritual wellness that leads to physical wellness and healing, according to a news release issued after the gallery first opened.
The gallery has also become a place for some of the area’s most talented student artists to display their work. The gallery typically hosts the Next Generation Student Exhibit in January and February each year. The exhibit features works of art created by students in several local high schools, and the students are then honored with a reception in March.
Earlier this year, Deanna Morgan and the Paola High School art department were presented with the Mary Ann Grimes Next Generation Traveling Trophy during a celebration of local high school artists at Town Square Event Design.
Morgan and the Paola art department were presented with the traveling trophy and a check for $500 for being selected the Outstanding Public School Art Department.
Miami County art students submitted 53 pieces of artwork.
Paul Luce, vice president of operations at Miami County Medical Center, said that in addition to the student exhibit, the gallery typically features at least two other exhibits throughout the year.
