LOUISBURG – Wildcat senior Cade Holtzen ended his high school career with a victory at the Class 4A state tournament at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.
The win, a 7-2 decision against A.J. Furnish of Andale, secured third place at 132 pounds for Holtzen. He was a district champion, regional champion and substate champion.
He topped 150 career wins during the substate tournament, setting a new Louisburg Wildcat record for career wins. He was 3-1 at state, running his all-time win record to 155.
Holtzen was named the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Co-Wrestler of the Year with Wildcat teammate Alec Younggren.
“I want to say a big thank you for this honor,” Holtzen said. “It is much appreciated. To sum up this season it was incredible. Everything finally came together and to see the results was amazing. That win record was something I had my sights set on since my freshmen year, so to finally top that hump and achieve that goal was pretty special.
“Placing for the third time was a great feeling,” he said. “While it wasn’t exactly to plan, I know that there is a greater plan than my own going on, and it was still an amazing way to go out especially getting third and ending on a win. Really the only way that this year could’ve been better was to be a state champion.”
Holtzen dedicated his state tournament performance to his grandfather C.D. Holtzen, who passed away the week of the state tournament.
“And finally, my grandfather, it meant the world to me to have him watching my tournament and winning that last match for him,” Holtzen said.
Holtzen was a four-year member of the Louisburg Wildcat wrestling program and a three-time state placer.
“Cade has been a fixture of Louisburg wrestling for a long time,” Louisburg coach Bobby Bovaird said. “He was one of the first Louisburg wrestlers I met when I first arrived here, and he's been a steady part of the program ever since, including kids wrestling, summer open mats, team camp, middle school wrestling, and high school wrestling. He's been an amazing ambassador for our program.”
Holtzen, a 4.0 student, also ran cross country and track and field for the Louisburg Wildcats.
He helped launch the Interact Club at Louisburg High School, working with young athletes in the Wildcat Wrestling Club and the Special Olympics.
Holtzen also is active in his church and involved in the community.
He was a member of the Wrestlers Council as a freshman and sophomore. He was a team captain the last two seasons.
