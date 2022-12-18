Holy Trinity Catholic School
Fourth Grade
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means the Birth of Jesus & a famliy gathering. A yo Navidad medio la Nacimiento de Jesus y uno familia reunion.
Sincerely, Arya Walker
What Christmas means to me is fun, happy, funny. It is also Jesus Birthday. You also selubrate Christmas.
From, Cade Hensley
What Christmas means to me. It means to me that Jesus was born to save my life. That he save the world. He made me instead of a onther posen. That he comes again and I can pray to him.
From, Callam Troxel
It means the Lord is going be born. Telling god thank you for every thing. Abut haveing fun with your family. Wakeing up ealy and praying to God. Every one have a good Christmas.
From, Zell
Christmas means to me is Jesus is born and came to stay with us. I like the presents to but that’s not quite what were toking about right now. Where taking about Jesus not about presents.
Mitchell Lawson
What does Christmas mean to me. It means Jesus, Joy, family, exitment, and, presents. That’s what Christmas means to me.
From, Beckett Ball
It means I get time with my family and celebrate Jesus’s birthday! I can give and receive. I just love it!
From, Amos Needham
To me Christmas is a special day to celebrate God and Jesus. Have the joy of giving to your loved ones…The song is right it is the most wonderful time of the year.
From, Griffin Burk
Christmas means Jesus’s birthday. A time where we are nice to each other. Where we give to others because the Wiseman gave to Jesus. Sometimes we can make gingerbread house’s. You can meet up with your family and eat dinner. If it snows on Christmas you can play in the snow. I like to go to church on Christmass. I read Christmas books. I like to do Advent every night.
From, Kian Sanders
What Christmas means to me. Christmas means to me it is not just the presints it is about selabrateing Jesus’s birthday. Before Christmas we count down by weeks. We use candles, and we light them week by week. When it is close to Christmas we decorate our house. On Christmas eve we go to midnight mass. When it is Christmas we wake up early, but we have to wate for my parents to wake up. The point is that I feel like Christmas means Jesus to me.
From, Gracie Hewes
What does Christmass mean to me? What does Christmas mean to me!? Well that’s an easy question! Just keep reading and see! To me it means presents laying all across the floor! But deep down inside to me it means more. Close to the day of December 25th Jesus was born and no it’s not a myth! So I wish you a merry Christmas!
From, William
Christmas means I get to spend time with my family and we get to celebrate Jesus birthday. That is what Christmas means to me.
Sincerly, Callie Hart
Christmas means to me family & Jesus. Every December I get a jar and each good deed I do I write it on a sticky note and put it in the jar and that is my present to Jesus. Each year I go to my nanas and me and my cousins make up a dance and show to my aunt & uncle & mom & dad & nana & PaPa.
Lily Nickelson
Christmas means to me that Jesus is about to come & me & my family are about to celebrate Jesus. Every time I open a presient I go hug the person that gave it to me then I go open the next one.
From, Kaseyn
Christmas means the day god was born and you spend time with my famaly and god on Christmas eva i go to mass and go spind time whit god. I reely like going to see god becos god loves to see me.
Mathias
