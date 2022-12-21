HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC SCHOOL
MRS. CULBERTSON’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
Can you get me a xbox? Do you liv in the north pole?
Love, Derek Woolsey
Dear Santa,
Thank you for presins. and wat i want for crismis is my 2 frunt teeth and a good year for my firends and my famly and gramo and grampo and i wish you a good crismis and my teechre is named Mrs Culbertson i am in 2nd grade and thank you for sending presins olucros the wrold.
Love, Havyn Nickelson
Dear Santa,
How much elf helpers do you have? What color and how big is your sleigh? Do you go through the chimney or the front door? Do you have helpers to deliver all the toys? Thank you Santa!
Love, Bella Richardson
Dear Santa,
For Chrismis I want a dirt bike because I want to ride everywhere.
Love, Noah French
Dear Santa,
You are the best perses in the world. Can I get a toy snaks.
Love, Skylar Bark
Dear Santa,
Thank you for presents and i hope you have a great Christmas and i hope the people that your giving presents to we beter hope there be having good and what i want for but you don’t have to giv me is a wooden train called Brio trains set and a puppy. and all the Diary Of a Wimpy Kid Books. Or coal.
Love, Nolan Ruther
Dear Santa,
I wish for a lot of dinosaur toys. How do you go down my chimen?
Love, Joe Pfefferkorn
Dear Santa,
Please O Please get me all the fidget toys in the wold becose I Love Love Love! Fidget toys because they are relly relly good stress toys and thay are so fun to play with!!
Love, Tymber Harris
Dear Santa,
Ho do you get the presents down the chimney and also I whant a split leaf Philodendron and a cactus and Bamboo Plant with a blue pot and maybe a pokemon ball.
Love, Logan Kuntz
Dear Santa,
Santa thank you for giving all of us presents. And thank you for macking are day. all of us LOVE you. We all want to see you. evry crismis you come down are chhimny and give us presents. and then you eat the cookies that we Put on a plat. Santa you are so kindo if i cud see you that cud make my day. Thank you Santa.
Love, Scarlett Smith
Dear Santa,
I want a dump tuck I want a toy Hindenburg Last time I ran in to you at Famliy center Santa Your My Best Friend What kind of cokies do you want? are you gonna come to Famiy Center again this winter? Nice to talk to you.
Love, Luke Neighbors
Dear Santa,
I thaink you for all of the gifs you bring us so so so much i love you so so so much and i am so so so so so so so so gratfal for all that you giv us you are the vary best and uvcors i love yor elvs to but i hav 1? do yor helpers achlye see you.
Love, Stella Dhungel
Dear Santa,
This year I would lik baby supplies for my dolls. I would also like a chiefs jersey. I have been good this year. I am excited for Christmas.
Love, Ali Foster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.