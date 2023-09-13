230913_mr_lf_exercise

Exercise keeps the body and brain healthy. That’s why exercise should be an important component of daily life no matter one’s age.

There are many reasons to get in shape. Weight loss is a prime motivator, as is reversing a negative health effect, such as high cholesterol or increased diabetes risk. Routine exercise also can improve life expectancy.

WebMD says exercise keeps the body and brain healthy. That’s why exercise should be an important component of daily life no matter one’s age.

