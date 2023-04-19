Many older adults choose to trade in the regular hours of nine to five when they retire to delve into a much more personally guided passion: consulting.
Generally speaking, consulting is a term loosely given to providing business advice and sharing expertise without working directly for a company.
Consultants lend their knowledge and flair for problem-solving to guide companies on topics such as marketing, operational improvement and even staffing, according to My Consulting Offer. Consultants do not often work for the company they are assisting, but may be brought in on a contractual basis for a set period of time.
The Balance: Money advises that consultants typically can earn more per hour as consultants than they would if they were actual staff members on payroll.
Consulting may attract seniors considering retirement because of the flexibility it provides. Retirees unsure about how to get started in the field of consulting can consider this rundown of what it takes to pursue this option.
Knowledge of key concepts
Consultants provide guidance in any number of areas, but skills in these disciplines are highly desirable:
data analysis
project management
management
reporting
ethics
human resources/hiring
finance and economics
public relations and marketing
Getting started in consulting may just be a matter of picking up where you left off. Reach out to past employers who benefitted from your work to see if they may be in need of consulting services. Even if there aren’t any opportunities there, former employers may put you in touch with other businesses who are in need of your services.
Also speak with friends, neighbors and other acquaintances to see if they may be able to help you find the right consulting opportunity.
Get certified
While certification and extensive education, including master’s degrees, may not be needed to get into consulting, they certainly can set you apart from others. Explore industry-specific certification, certified management consulting certification or project management consulting certification to refresh your skills.
These certifications also may show employers that you are committed to consulting.
Polish up your résumé
Consultants are billed as experts in their fields or areas of concentration. Make sure your résumé points to concrete examples of positive client outcomes and use it to emphasize your prior successes.
Expect to a problem-solver
Consulting requires figuring out what is missing and filling that void. That means staying on top of your industry and determining which solutions will fix specific problems the industry may be facing.
Consulting may be the next path for retirees who are looking for a flexible way to get back into the workforce.
