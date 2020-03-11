Kansas law requires all vehicle owners to carry auto insurance. Many people, even those in places where auto insurance is not mandatory like New Hampshire and Virginia, recognize the importance of being insured before they get behind the wheel.
However, that doesn’t mean those same drivers would not like to cut the cost of their auto insurance policies. A 2019 analysis from the online financial resource NerdWallet found that the average cost of car insurance in the United States is $1,621 per year.
While there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to cut auto insurance premiums, drivers can try various strategies to save money on their policies.
Some people are taking advantage of insurance companies’ monitoring programs to save money.
Farm Bureau’s program is called Driveology.
“A lot of companies have something similar (to Driveology) but it’s a technology piece that you put in your car,” said Josh Barnett, Farm Bureau Financial Services agent in Osawatomie. “Some companies have theirs work through your cell phone. Ours is something you plug into the vehicle, and it monitors your driving habits — harsh breaking, rapid acceleration, things like that.”
Good driving habits are rewarded with Driveology, Barnett said.
“You can actually get up to a 30 percent discount on that specific vehicle,” Barnett said. “Low mileage is another thing. If you have multiple vehicles and keep them under a certain amount of miles you can earn a discount, so a lot of it is the use and how far you drive it and how often, the frequency of it.”
The Driveology program has been well-received, Barnett said.
“We’ve had a lot of success with Driveology, people saving substantial amounts of money per vehicle,” Barnett said.
Barnett said other ways a person can save on auto insurance is through bundling policies.
“Bundling home and auto — that’s a big discount with almost every company that I’m aware of,” he said.
Raising deductibles is another way to lower insurance rates, Barnett said.
Raise your policy’s deductibles
Higher deductibles may sound scary to drivers, but raising the deductibles is a great way to lower the cost of auto insurance. The auto insurance provider Progressive notes that deductibles typically range from $100 to $2,000. A driver whose policy has a $100 deductible will pay considerably more on his policy per month than a driver with a higher deductible.
In fact, the Insurance Information Institute notes that drivers who increase their deductibles from $200 to $1,000 can save 40 percent or more on their coverage costs. Drivers who choose this option should always be sure they have enough money in the bank to cover the cost of their deductibles.
Research potential discounts
Many companies offer discounts to policyholders, even if those discounts are not necessarily promoted, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Drivers can contact their insurance companies, or shop around with other providers, to ask about various discounts that can save them money on their policies.
Anti-theft devices, defensive driving courses, low annual mileage, and a strong credit record are just a handful of the many potential discounts drivers may be eligible for.
“Every company is going to have other discounts,” Barnett said. “Longevity, how long you stay with the company. If you don’t have any claims or accidents, it’s going to help your rates.”
