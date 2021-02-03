The COVID-19 vaccine provides hope for this unprecedented pandemic and is an important step in helping to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Olathe Health is following the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s phased distribution plan, and working with local county health departments to get everyone vaccinated.
We are expected to receive vaccine shipments regularly. To get the most up-to-date information about our current vaccine phasing and appointment status, please use the following resources:
Olathe Health Website
We are continuously updating our website with the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 and the vaccine. You can visit olathehealth.org/coronavirus or olathehealth.org/vaccine for this information.
Olathe Health Vaccine Information List
Patients who would like to receive updates about our vaccine phasing and appointments can sign up to receive ongoing communication via our website. The survey list is located at olathehealth.org/vaccine.
Olathe Health Patient Portal
If you are a current patient with portal access, we will be providing updates using the portal throughout the vaccination process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.