James (Jimi) B Timmons, 45, West Plains, Mo, formally of Osawatomie, Ks, passed away on February 26, 2022, after a battle with cancer.
Jimi was born June 18th, 1976, the second son of Robert and Sandra (Castleberry) Timmons in Paola, Ks.
Jimi enjoyed time with his family, his dogs enjoyed going to the river everything marvel and Chiefs. He was a CNA sometimes working more then one job. He went on to get LPN and had to stop working cause his cancer worsened.
He is proceeded in death by his father Robert E Timmons his maternal grandparents William and Dorothy Bennett and Dorotha Castleberry and his paternal grandparents Harlin and Frances Timmons his half sister Shannon Timmons and great nephew Kameron Timmons.
Survived by his life partner Jennifer Cockrun his children Sarah, Jacob and Kassie Tripp Timmons of Derby, Ks, his mother and step father Sandra and Leroy Soverns Fontana, Ks. Three brothers Harlin (Melisa) of Sparta, Missouri, Charles Timmons of Fontana, Ks, and Robert of Renton, Washington, his maternal grandfather Dale Castleberry of Garnett, Ks. Several Uncle's, Aunt's Nieces Nephews and Cousins.
There will be a celebration of life Balloon release at the shelter house at Osawatomie Lake April 10th at 3:00 p.m. for family and friends. Jimi donated his body to science for research for male breast cancer.
