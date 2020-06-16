Joyce Alrene Bean, age 83, of Osawatomie, KS, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at Olathe Hospice house.
Joyce was born June 8, 1937, in Salina, KS. She was the second of four children born to Theodore and Ruby (Lindgren) Jones. She grew up and attended high school at Osawatomie High School graduating with the class of 1955.
After high school, Joyce became a mother. She worked for DNR Services as a secretary, for the car wash here in town and owned El Ray for 4 or 5 years.
On St. Patrick’s Day 1969, Joyce married Charles Bean in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. They made their home in Osawatomie.
Joyce stayed busy. She volunteered at the clothes closet in Osawatomie. Her favorite things to do were jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles. Joyce loved spending time with her family. She attended the 1st Baptist Church of Osawatomie.
She was preceded in death by her son Mark Frazee, her parents, brother Bob Jones and sister Cheryl Jones.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years Charles of the home, children Brian (Leslie) Frazee of Fontana, KS and Vicki Stadter of Osawatomie. Brother Ted (Katie) Jones of Osawatomie, granddaughter Kaylie Elizebeth Frazee and Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Along with other family and friends.
Visitation Wednesday, June 17, 2020 9-10 a.m. followed by service 10 a.m. all at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial at Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorials are to the Olathe Hospice House send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
