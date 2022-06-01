PAOLA — There will be plenty of casting and reeling Saturday, June 4, at Lake Miola during the 25th annual Kids and Cops Fishing Tournament sponsored by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
The event will take place from 8 to 11 a.m., but registration will begin at 7 a.m. The registration fee is waived this year. Teams are made up of one adult and one child 16 years old or younger.
Participants will not need to obtain a city fishing license, according to a news release.
Awards will be given out for first-, second- and third-place winners in the following categories:
- Catfish — Limit five per team (total weight)
- Bass — Limit five per team (total weight) 18-inch minimum
- Walleye — Limit two per team (total weight) 15-inch minimum
- Crappie — Limit five per team (total weight)
- Sunfish — Limit five per team (total weight)
First-place awards will also be given out for the largest single catch in each of the five categories.
For more information, contact Sheriff Frank Kelly at the sheriff’s office at (913) 294-3232.
