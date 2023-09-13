OSAWATOMIE — Jordan Kupersmith is ready to return the Osawatomie football program back to its former tradition of excellence.
Kupersmith is in his eighth season coaching football and first with the Osawatomie Trojans.
He has previously coached at Olathe Northwest High School, Prairie Trail Middle School, Spring Hill High School, Spring Hill Middle School and Prairie View High School.
Kupersmith says taking the reins at Osawatomie High School is his dream job.
“Joining Osawatomie is a dream come true,” he said. “This program is built upon tradition and a winning culture that has been lost for a couple of years. I am excited to help re-instill this winning tradition and recreate a program that produces successful, hard-working, respectable student-athletes.”
Assistant coaches are Cuyler Cowart, offensive line and special teams; Charles MacNeil, offensive coordinator; Logan Swarts, co-defensive coordinator; Sean Tuttle, co-defensive coordinator; Levi Nordhus, linebackers and wide receivers coach.
Thirty-four players are out for the team this season.
“The 34 guys we have out this year are all working hard and putting in the work to be successful, which I am really proud of,” Kupersmith said.
There are several players back to keep an eye on for the Trojans heading into the 2023 season.
Senior Paul Anderson plays running back and defensive back. Junior Tucker Fennel plays wideout and defensive back. Walker Beets, a junior, plays tight end and linebacker.
Sophomore Jaspe Sallee plays wideout and linebacker. Senior Jace Wilkins plays offensive and defensive line. Mikael Clark, a senior, plays offensive line and linebacker.
Freshman Dodge Browning plays quarterback and linebacker. Senior Kali Calderwood plays quarterback and linebacker.
“With the start of school and football, our players have a lot on their plate ,which is very demanding,” Kupersmith said. “I have been pleased with how our practices have gone. It is a process when rebuilding a program, and we just have to continue to improve each day.
“Our players have not settled and are beginning to understand that we have to be better than we were yesterday,” he said. “The keys to being successful are holding every player and coach accountable, be consistent in everything we do, allowing for our players to let their personalities shine, focusing on the positives and learning from the negatives, being mentors more than coaches, making football an experience and fun, allowing the players to take more ownership within our team and having our team get involved within the community.”
Team goals for the Osawatomie Trojans include having every player participate in every game, retain players through a whole season, complete a whole varsity and junior varsity schedule, rebuild the winning tradition that Osawatomie High School used to have, and allow for every player to grow and improve not only as a player but as a student and young adult.
