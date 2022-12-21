LA CYGNE ELEMENTARY
MRS. ROCKERS’ CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means you can spend time with your family and open presents. On Christmas dad always makes biscits and gravy. After that we play in the snow. My brother Wyatt comes for Christmas. He comes on Christmas Eve so he can be at the house for Christmas Day.
Macie Black
What does Christmas mean to you?
Happiness. We get hot chocolate and candy. We play in the snow and make snowangels and snowmen Sometimes I get to see my aunt and uncle.
Teagym
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means spending time with your family. It means spending time with your friends. It means you get to open presents. You get to see snowmen and snowball fights but last but not least you can make igloos and drink hot chocolate.
Gunner
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is that you get to be with your family. And you get to open up presents. And you get to eat chicken and vegies and candy.
Kingsley
What does Christmas mean to you?
I spend time with my family on Christmas. I pray for Jesus on his birthday. I like eating good food. It feels good to play football in the snow so I can tackel my brother and moss him. It also feels good to sit down and watch a football game. Then we drink hot chocolate. We like to open presents. I get to play what I got like a football and other stuff. I get to eat pie. I also get to make a snowman.
Boyd
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is when you get different toys. You get to see your family. I like decorating with my family.
Logan
What does Christmas mean to you?
I like Christmas because it is the day Good is born. You also get to open presents. We drink hot chocolate boms and eat biscuits and gravy homemade. We get Santa cookies and milke. My Dad gets us matching cloths to wear. When I wake up and look at the Cristmas tree and yell “look at the Cristmas tree! Then we gust hang out. This is why I like Christmas.
Jemma
What does Christmas mean to you?
You can spend time with your family. You get to open your presents. You get to eat your candy. You can watch football. You can do alot we mosly spend time with family. You can celebrate Jesus. We have chicken. You can hang out with family and friends. You can watch movies and eat popcorn and drink hot chocolate boms.
Carolyn
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is spending time with family. We also open gifts.
Holden
What does Christmas mean to you?
We spend time with family. We worship Jesus. We open presents. Seeing what I get for Christmas. We get to eat realy good food and desserts.
Jeremiah Haupt
What does Christmas mean to you?
What it means to me is happiness and love. I spend time with family I make people happy and loved. We eat good food. We have good presents.
Baila
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is about God’s birthday. It is also about spending time with family.
Hudson
What does Christmas mean to you?
It’s God’s birthday. You get to spend time with family. You get to spend time with friends.
Dodge
MRS. WITTRY’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means I get to go shopping with my family for groceries to make a good meal. I get to have a good meal. I get to have a good time and play games with my family and friends. Santa makes me happy because he leaves me gifts. I like to leave him milk and cookies. I also leave carrots for the reindeer. I like good sweaters and enjoy Christmas.
Kennedi Frederick
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to celebrate Jesus’ birthday and to celebrate my birthday. I like when it is snowy outside. I like to see family and friends and to have no school.
Quinton Peppard
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means Jesus’ birhtday and spending time with family. I also like to get presents and eat Christmas foods. I like to decorate my Christmas tree. I give Santa cookies and milk the night before Christmas.
Sebastian Boudreaux
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is to me spending time with my family and friends. I also like shopping for presents. I also like to decorate the Christmas tree and unwrapping presents.
Riley Hightower
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is to get presents and to spend time with my family and to play with my friends. I like to stay up and see Santa and to see ugly sweaters and to go shopping. I like to help people and to decorate the tree and to eat Christmas food and to light the fireplace.
Brady Stainbrook
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is getting to see my family and playing outside with my cousins. Christmas means getting presents and having fun and eating food and cookies.
Draven Alexander
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means spending time with your friends and family and sweaters and presents and decorating the Christmas tree and the Christmas spirit and Santa and God, Jesus.
Mr. Joshua Freeman
What does Christmas mean to you?
I would want to spend time with family and friends. And we can celebrate Jesus’ birthday. At Christmas time we can go see Santa. We can play in the snow and have snowball fight. We can watch Christmas movies and get Christmas presents but the most important thing is spending time with family and friends.
Nevaeh Shamay Cobey
What does Christmas mean to you?
What I think Christmas means is to celebrate Jesus’ birthday, to see family and friends, open presents, see Santa and wear ugly sweaters.
Camden Anderson
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me Christmas means getting to see my family that I don’t see all the time. Another thing I like about Christmas is getting to eat tons of food like ice cream, hot cocoa, ham, and a bunch of other stuff. One last thing I like about Christmas is getting presents and celebrating Jesus’ birthday.
Ryder Rhynerson
What does Christmas mean to you?
I love Christmas because I can have family with me and friends and I can have some hot coco with family and friends. I can have fun with everybody that is with me and we can sing Christmas songs. I can go to bed thinking aboutall of the things that we did.
Zoe Cobey
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is spending time with family and friends. I like getting presents, listening to Christmas songs, eating food, seeing ugly sweaters, and going shopping. That’s what I like about Christmas
Colden McAvoy
What does Christmas mean to you?
To me family is what Christmas is all about.
Ryker Christie
