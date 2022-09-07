Lady Bronco volleyball team out to defend league, substate crowns By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Sep 7, 2022 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPRING HILL — It is time for the Spring Hill volleyball program to reload, returning two starters from the Class 5A substate championship team.The Lady Broncos won back-to-back substate championships. Spring Hill is looking for its third consecutive trip to state this season.Senior Daphne Gardner is back at setter. Junior Shannon Frakes returns at outside hitter.The Lady Broncos won three straight Frontier League titles. Spring Hill went undefeated in league play the last two seasons.“Last year was an exciting one for the Broncos,” coach Erica Book said. “We play a pretty tough schedule, and each night out we have to be ready to play.”Spring Hill has four seniors on the roster with Danielle Birk, Addie Hedrick, Jenna Weber and Gardner.The roster also features junior Amara Beck, junior Gracelyn Klecan, junior Kaeilah Rivers, sophomore Elizabeth Suter and sophomore Sydney Buscher. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState hospital employee, patient appear in courtMarried at First Sight stars Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are expecting a baby girlSmoked delicacies from pork to gatorArista Recovery transforms former Ursuline grounds into place of healingLouisburg prepares for annual Labor Day celebrationJames “Jim”, “Sundance” Paulsen Sr.Dumpert throws 'First Pass' at Chiefs preseason gameMichael McCartyOsbern has three touchdowns in Paola victory at Fort ScottVictor Elliott Cecil Images Videos CommentedPaola USD 368 school bond ballots to be mailed soon (1)Gov. Kelly to speak at K-68 celebration in Louisburg (1)Paola amends water agreement with RWD No. 1 (1)Student Loan Borrowers in Default Get a Do-Over (1) Trending Recipes National Videos An Ri Ra Festival returns to Butte after two-year hiatus GeekStorm Episode 288 - Acetate Gate 1:16 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on the value of preseason Coroner's Inquest held for March Deputy-Involved Shooting Church removes homeless encampment
