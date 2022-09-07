211103_mr_spt_lourun_01

The Lady Cat cross country team poses for a team shot at the Ramsey Invitational in Prairie View. The Louisburg girls qualified for their fifth straight trip to state with a top-three finish in regionals. The Lady Cats placed fifth in the state meet.

 File Photo

LOUISBURG — The Lady Cat cross country team has started its quest for a sixth straight appearance in the state cross country meet.

Juniors Emma Vohs and Madison Rhamy ran their way to state medals last season as the Lady Cats placed fifth in the state. The Louisburg girls placed third in the regional to qualify the team for state.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos