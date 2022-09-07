The Lady Cat cross country team poses for a team shot at the Ramsey Invitational in Prairie View. The Louisburg girls qualified for their fifth straight trip to state with a top-three finish in regionals. The Lady Cats placed fifth in the state meet.
LOUISBURG — The Lady Cat cross country team has started its quest for a sixth straight appearance in the state cross country meet.
Juniors Emma Vohs and Madison Rhamy ran their way to state medals last season as the Lady Cats placed fifth in the state. The Louisburg girls placed third in the regional to qualify the team for state.
Vohs placed sixth in the state meet. Rhamy was 13th.
The Lady Cats also return senior Nova Ptacek, senior Bree Gassman, junior Lola Edwards and junior Erin Apple from the state team.
Edwards is looking for a comeback season after being sidelined by injury most of last year.
Vohs and Rhamy were first-team Spotlight selections.
Even with a limited season, Edwards was a second-team selection.
Junior Anna Poe, sophomore Madison Huggins and Ptacek were honorable mention selections.
Senior Landon Henry, senior Leo Martin, junior Noah Cotter and sophomore Jerynce Brings Plenty are back from the Louisburg boys regional runner-up team that qualified for state.
Brings Plenty and Cotter were first-team Spotlight selections. Martin was a second-team selection.
Junior Max Lajoie, sophomore Ben Proctor and Henry were honorable mention selections.
