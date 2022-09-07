LOUISBURG — The Lady Cat volleyball program is coming off another 20-win season.
Louisburg advanced to the Class 4A substate championship game a year ago and is looking to be there again this season, looking to punch a ticket to state. The Lady Cats were 20-17, playing a very tough schedule which included Class 5A programs.
Thirty-six girls tried out for the program with 30 being selected for varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams.
Louisburg returns five starters, including four seniors.
The Lady Cats return senior outside hitter Claire Brown, senior middle blocker Allie Kennedy, senior middle blocker Emma Prettyman, senior middle and outside blocker Adyson Ross and junior outside hitter Hailey Sword.
Coach Leanna Willer is entering her sixth season with the Louisburg program and second as head coach. Assistant coaches are Rich Brown and Kallie O’Keefe.
“The keys for us will be figuring out our team chemistry and building trust with each other,” Willer said. “We lost an amazing group of seniors who played a lot and were always on the court, so finding our rhythm as a team will be huge.”
Newcomers to keep an eye on include junior setter Megan Quinn, junior outside hitter Madie Williams and junior libero and defensive specialist Ashlyn Berck.
“Our goals are to improve throughout the season, so we are playing our best volleyball in the postseason,” Willer said. “We need to remain as injury free as possible. We want to finish in the top three of our league, make it back to substate, win and get back to the state tournament.”
The Frontier League has some formidable teams, Willer said.
“Our league is very strong in volleyball,” she said. “Spring Hill, Baldwin and Ottawa all made it to state last year. Every league night we are going to have to bring our A game, as every single team will be tough to beat.”
