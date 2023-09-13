Hailey Sword, a senior, tips a ball over the net for the Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team last season. She is one of three senior starters back from the substate title team that finished fourth in the state.
LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cats volleyball team upset No. 2 state- ranked Baldwin to advance to the Class 4A state tournament last season.
Louisburg defeated Tonganoxie and Clay Center in pool play, going on to place fourth in the state. It was the 15th time in program history the Lady Cats placed in the top four at state.
The Lady Cats are eager to go win another regional title and make another run at a state championship.
Senior starters back to set the tone are setter Megan Quinn, outside hitter Hailey Sword and outside hitter Madelyn Williams.
Louisburg returns senior defensive specialist Ashlyn Berck, senior right side hitter Katie Elpers, defensive specialist Bronwynn Williams and senior middle hitter Izzy Moreland.
Other players ready to have an impact at the varsity level are sophomore right side hitter Caileigh Kilgore, sophomore outside hitter Delaney Nelson and freshman setter Adelyn Moore.
Coach Leanna Willer is in her seventh year with the Louisburg Lady Cats program and third season as head coach. Assistant coaches are Rich Brown and Lacey Draper.
Louisburg finished with a record of 22-20 last season. After a tough 3-9 start through 12 matches, the Lady Cats caught fire and went 19-10 the rest of the season. The program has a roster of 32 players this season.
“We have had a great start to our season,” coach Willer said. “We completed tryouts after three days and got to work right away with our finalized team. All of the girls are bringing great energy into the gym and challenging each other to get better with each and every rep.”
Team chemistry is important, Willer said. Finding the right combination and playing as a team is critical.
“One of the major keys for us will be to find our groove as a team with the right lineup,” she said. “We took a while to do that last year, but we would like to develop that consistency early on.
“We lost a lot with our four seniors graduating, so we are looking for girls to step up into those key roles and give some dominating performances at all positions,” Willer said. “We have some awesome young talent, so building our team chemistry from the seniors all the way down to the freshmen will be important for the success of all of our teams.”
The Lady Cats have their sights set on placing high in the Frontier League, capturing a regional title and playing in the state tournament.
