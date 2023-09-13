230906_st_lou_vball

Hailey Sword, a senior, tips a ball over the net for the Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team last season. She is one of three senior starters back from the substate title team that finished fourth in the state.

 File Photo

LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cats volleyball team upset No. 2 state- ranked Baldwin to advance to the Class 4A state tournament last season.

Louisburg defeated Tonganoxie and Clay Center in pool play, going on to place fourth in the state. It was the 15th time in program history the Lady Cats placed in the top four at state.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.