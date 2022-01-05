SALINA — The Lady Cats placed third in the Class 4A state tournament in 2021, a trip that was 47 years in the making.
Members of the Class 4A third-place Louisburg Lady Cats basketball team are Emma Lohse, Brianne Kuhlman, Adyson Ross, Delaney Wright, Sierra Hahn, Brooklyn Diederich, Alyse Moore, Madilyn Melton, Jordan Mynsted, Megan Foote, Delanie Tally and Emma Prettyman. Louisburg is coached by Adrianne Lane, Leanna Willer and Nick Chapman.
Louisburg was down 21-3 at the end of the first quarter against McPherson, Friday, March 12, at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.
The Lady Cats went on an 18-10 run in the second quarter, making it a nine-point game at the half, 31-22. Louisburg closed to within five points in the third quarter, trailing 35-30, with 4:03 left in the frame.
It was a nine-point game, 43-34, heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Cats (19-5) lost to McPherson (21-3) by a final of 58-46.
Melton led the Lady Cats with 21 points. She added seven rebounds and blocked four shots.
Moore finished with eight points. Adyson Ross had seven points. Jordan Mynsted posted six points. Diederich and Foote also scored.
