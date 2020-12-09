LOUISBURG — The Lady Cat basketball team returns a lineup ready to push the pace of the game.
Back to lead the Louisburg girls basketball team are seniors Madilyn Melton, Alyse Moore, Brooklyn Diederich and Megan Foote.
Melton, Moore and Diederich all earned Tri-County Spotlight Girls Basketball Team honors last season.
Melton, a forward, averaged 13.3 points and 7.09 rebounds per game.
She is a lock-down defendere. Melton averaged 1.33 blocks, 1.86 steals and 2.28 deflections per game.
Moore, a forward, averaged 8.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
She is also tough on tough on defense. Moore averaged 2.38 deflections and 2.76 steals.
Diederich averaged 6.0 points, 5.7 deflections, 2.09 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.23 assists per game.
Foote, a guard, runs the offense and can shoot the basketball. She is also a tenacious defender.
Louisburg also returns junior forward Jordan Mynsted, junior guard Sierra Hahn and junior guard Delaney Wright.
Mynsted is a tough post player who can make the tough inside shots and rebound.
Hahn can play guard or forward, giving the Lady Cats extra depth on the roster.
Wright is a defensive spark plug. She is a talented guard who will pressure the ball.Wright also has the ability to take the ball to the basket.
Sophomore guard Adyson Ross can run the offense. She sees the floor well.
Delanie Tally is a sophomore guard who will also push the pace.
Brianne Kuhlman, a sophmore, plays guard for the Lady Cats.
Emma Lohse, a sophomore, is another guard with speed and quickness on defense and on the offensive attck.
Adrianne Lane is in her first season as head coach of the Louisburg girls basketball program.
Assistant coaches are Leanna Willer and Nicholas Chapman. Team managers are Mazkenzie Hill andd Sami Lane.
