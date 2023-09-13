PAOLA — The Lady Panthers are eager to defend their Class 4A substate championship and make another run at state.
The Panthers return four letter-winners from their substate championship team that went 26-14.
Senior Avery Winterscheid is the setter and defensive specialist. Anna Kane, a senior, is the outside hitter and middle blocker. Senior Taryn Marcum plays libero. Brylynn Wicker, a junior, is at middle blocker and right side hitter.
Coach Alexis Combes is in her third year with the Paola volleyball program and second as head coach.
Assistant coaches are Erin Bidon and Marie Palmer.
Thirty-one players are on the Paola roster for varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams.
Ashley Ward, a senior, played junior varsity and saw some varsity action last season. Ward is an outside hitter.
“Ashley stepped up for us during substate last year, and we are excited to have her play a bigger role in the offense this year,” Combes said.
Kinzley Meinig, a freshman, will run the offense as a setter and a right side hitter. Junior Abby Ediger joins the varsity as a starter on the outside.
Sophomore Amanda Pitzer is a hitter. She was a setter last season.
“The first week of practices have gone well,” Combes said. “The girls have come in focused and ready to work to help us get further than we did last year. We have new pieces in the puzzle that have come and fit in seamlessly so far as we work to establish rotations.
“Seniors Taryn Marcum and Anna Kane bring a lot of experience and will help motivate, guide, and lead the younger girls on the team,” Combes said. “This season, we hope to play relentless defense that helps us win big matches.”
To be successful, Paola has to close matches strong.
“We need to take care of the games we are expected to win and find a way to come away with wins in some tougher matchups,” she said. “We have a strong focus on playing better defense than we did last year. We hope to return to the state tournament with more experience and fight our way into day two.”
