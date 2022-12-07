220302_mr_spt_paogirls_04

Paola’s Maddie Pitzer and Maggie Kauk chase after a loose ball against Louisburg’s Adyson Ross. Kauk was a first-team selection for the Lady Panthers. Pitzer was an honorable mention selection.

 File Photo

PAOLA — The Paola Lady Panther basketball team fought its way to the Class 4A substate championship game last season.

Paola (13-10) fell to the No. 1 seed Eudora Lady Cardinals in the title game. Paola held Eudora to nine points in the first quarter and nine points in the fourth quarter in a 54-38 loss on the road.

