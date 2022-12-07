PAOLA — The Paola Lady Panther basketball team fought its way to the Class 4A substate championship game last season.
Paola (13-10) fell to the No. 1 seed Eudora Lady Cardinals in the title game. Paola held Eudora to nine points in the first quarter and nine points in the fourth quarter in a 54-38 loss on the road.
The Lady Panthers went on the road to open the substate tournament, upsetting Atchison 42-28 to reach the substate championship game.
The Paola Lady Panthers are eager to march back to the substate finals.
Leading the Paola girls this season are six returning letter-winners, including four seniors.
Back to lead the way are senior forward and guard Maggie Kauk, senior post player Ava Kehl, senior guard Maddie Pitzer, senior point guard Ella Foster, junior guard and post player Jade Meade and junior forward Abby Ediger.
Kauk was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight Girls Basketball Team selection at guard. She averaged 8.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season.
Kehl and Pitzer were honorable mention Spotlight selections.
“Maggie really stepped up this year in key games,” Butler said. “She was a tough defender who I could literally put on anyone, whether they were a point guard, shooting guard, or post player. Her high energy was next to none, and her celebrations were contagious for our entire team whether she was involved in a big play or not.”
Twenty-three girls are out for the Paola Lady Panther basketball program.
Coach Jamie Butler enters her third season as head coach.
“I like how the girls are determined to get better,” Butler said. “They know that sometimes we have to do hard things to see the results we want.”
The Paola Lady Panthers have to be on the same page and pull in the same direction to reach their goals this season, Butler said.
“Everyone had to buy into their role,” Butler said. “We have to limit turnovers and figure out how to win as a team.
“The team goal is to win,” Butler said. “Everyone in the league is a team to beat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.