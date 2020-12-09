PAOLA — Five letter-winners are back to lead the Paola Lady Panther basketball team back to state.
Paola fell to Eudora in the substate championship game last season. It was the eighth straight time the Lady Panthers advanced to the substate title game.
The Lady Panthers, however, want to punch that ticket for state again. Paola has ended the season in the substate championship game two years in a row after sending the team to state six straight seasons.
“Our team goal is to win substate,” Paola coach Jamie Butler said. “The teams to beat in the Frontier League this season are all of them.”
Morgan Clark, Kate Ediger, Dakiah Yates, Ava Kuehl and Maggie Kauk are back to lead Paola.
Clark is a senior forward. Ediger, a junior, is a guard. Yates, a junior, is also at guard.
Kuehl, a sophomore, is a post player at center. Kauk, a sophomore, is a forward.
Ediger was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight Girls Basketball Team selection. She posted eight points, 5.2 rebounds, two assists and two steals per game.
Paola is taking this run at league, substate and state, one game at a time, Butler said.
“This season might look different, but we are determined to not use it as an excuse,” Butler said. “So no excuses.
“The keys for us are not taking any possessions off, competing to win every possession, and loving each other and the tedious process it takes to become successful,” she said.
