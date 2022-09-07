Lady Trojan volleyball team features three seniors By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Sep 7, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Osawatomie senior Lydia Beets lowers the boom on a kill during a scrimmage for the Lady Trojans. She was a Spotlight volleyball team selection last season. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSAWATOMIE — Three seniors are back to lead the Osawatomie volleyball team.Jillian Palmer is the libero, setting the tone for the defense.Claire Hall and Lydia Beets anchor the front line as hitters.Palmer and Beets were honorable mention Spotlight volleyball selections last season.Juniors Brooklyn McClendon and Erin Upshaw are ready to compete at the varsity level this season.The team also features sophomore hitters Alyssa Haefele and MaKynlie Rayl.Coach Emily Ballou is entering her fifth season with the Lady Trojan volleyball program. Osawatomie features C-team, junior varsity and varsity.Two of the keys to being successful are playing as a team and communicating on the court, Ballou said.The Pioneer League is always tough, and the Lady Trojans will have to be ready to compete every time they step on the court, Ballou said. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState hospital employee, patient appear in courtMarried at First Sight stars Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are expecting a baby girlSmoked delicacies from pork to gatorArista Recovery transforms former Ursuline grounds into place of healingLouisburg prepares for annual Labor Day celebrationJames “Jim”, “Sundance” Paulsen Sr.Dumpert throws 'First Pass' at Chiefs preseason gameMichael McCartyOsbern has three touchdowns in Paola victory at Fort ScottVictor Elliott Cecil Images Videos CommentedPaola USD 368 school bond ballots to be mailed soon (1)Gov. Kelly to speak at K-68 celebration in Louisburg (1)Paola amends water agreement with RWD No. 1 (1)Student Loan Borrowers in Default Get a Do-Over (1) Trending Recipes National Videos An Ri Ra Festival returns to Butte after two-year hiatus GeekStorm Episode 288 - Acetate Gate 1:16 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on the value of preseason Coroner's Inquest held for March Deputy-Involved Shooting Church removes homeless encampment
