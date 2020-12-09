OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie girls basketball team has only one game on their mind, the one on the schedule today.
The Lady Trojans are taking the court to win every game. There is no team to beat in the Pioneer League. Every opponent is a team to beat, coach Beau Gadwood said.
“Every team in the league poses a threat and cannot be overlooked in any way,” Gadwood said. “We will approach every game as if it were the state championship. No team we play will be overlooked.”
Six letter-winners are back to lead the Lady Trojans this season, including three seniors. Osawatomie is looking to build on a 9-13 finish last season.
Alli Lagasse is back to run the offense at guard. She is also a talented defender who plays with tenacity.
Madie Ballou is back at forward. She was among team leaders in rebounds and points last season.
The Lady Trojans also have Kylee Barnett back in the post at center. She is a tough rebounder and strong inside player.
Juniors back for Osawatomie are forward Avery Dempsey, forward Rosalynn Johnson and guard Breanna Shippy.
Osawatomie has a new varsity player in senior Amiah Simmons, who transferred from Blue Valley Southwest this season. She has signed with Biola University in California.
Simmons helped lead the Blue Valley Southwest girls basketball team to the Class 5A state championship game last year, where they fell to St. Thomas Aquinas. She averaged 18.3 points per game, leading Class 5A in scoring.
She was a second-team Class 5A all-state selection by Kansas Sports, a third-team Class 5A selection by the Topeka Capital-Journal and a third-team all-state, all-classification selection by Maxpreps.
Osawatomie has been putting a lot of effort into practices, Gadwood said.
In addition to the letter-winners coming back, the program has some young players challenging for varsity playing time, Gadwood said.
“We have a couple of up-and-coming girls who have put a lot of hard work in,” he said. “They could surprise some people.”
Staying healthy is always a key to success. Osawatomie is no exception.
The Lady Trojans head into the season with three goals in mind, win league, win substate and win state, Gadwood said.
