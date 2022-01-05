OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Lady Trojans made history in 2021, taking their dreams of a state championship all the way to the final seconds of the state quarterfinals against Frontenac.
The Lady Trojans, 20-3, were the third Osawatomie girls basketball team to qualify for the state tournament. The Lady Trojans went to state in 1997 and 1998, placing third in the state in 1998. Alumni from both of the state teams made a video congratulating the Lady Trojans after their 3-0 run to the substate championship, wishing them well at state.
Osawatomie brought the ball down the floor against Frontenac, trailing 71-69.
Amiah Simmons did not have a good look at the top of the key with two Frontenac defenders on her. She passed the ball to Tiana Simmons who got it to Allie Lagasse on the baseline.
Lagasse got a shot off for the Trojans in the final seconds, but it would not fall in a hard-fought, two-point loss.
Amiah Simmons scored a game-high 31 points for Osawatomie. Tiana Simmons finished with 15 points. Lagasse had nine points. Ballou posted eight points. Rosalyn Johnson and Dempsey also scored.
Members of the Class 3A substate champion Osawatomie Lady Trojan basketball team are Breanna Shippy, Allie Lagasse, Avery Dempsey, Rosalyn Johnson, Tiana Simmons, Amiah Simmons, Madie Ballou, Claire Hall, Erin Upshaw and Kylee Barnett.
Osawatomie is coached by Beau Gadwood, John Rayl and Sarah Jewett.
