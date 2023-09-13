OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie volleyball program is walking onto the the court with enthusiasm and fire this season.
Not only does the team have a spark to its play on the court, but the team is also already developing a great chemistry.
Randi Beets is the new varsity volleyball coach. Her squad will turn a few heads this season. Assistant coaches are Katelyn Bradley and Zach Zerr.
Twenty-nine players are out for the program this season, featuring c-team, junior varsity and varsity.
Returning to lead the varsity up front is senior hitter and blocker Erin Upshaw.
Senior Brooklyn McClendon is back at outside hitter.
Sophomore Maddie Hampson, a setter, also plays tough as a defense specialist. She has the ability to put a string of aces together at the service line.
Junior Alyssa Haefele will play all six rotations, seeing action on the front row as a hitter and a defensive specialist on the back row.
Nevaeh Rosendal, a junior, is back this season as a defensive specialist.
One of the newcomers to keep an eye on is front row middle hitter Becca Meyer. She played for the middle school program last season.
Meyer, a freshman, is a game-changer up front with her height and ability to block and simply crush the ball.
Lexie Palmer, a sophomore, is helping run the offense at setter.
Sophomore Shyann Thomas is a defensive leader on the court at libero.
KayLee Johns is another freshman on the varsity roster. She is a right side hitter.
“Practices have been great,” coach Beets said. “We have focused on fundamentals, team building, mental toughness and creating a positive culture.
“Tenacity, not being afraid of failure, successful serving and passing are keys to being successful,” she said. “Our goals are simple, keep our energy positive throughout each match and get better every day.”
