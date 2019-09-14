1967 Ground-breaking ceremonies
March 21, 1970 Official Opening
1972-73 Occupational therapy, vocational & job placement added
1973 Volunteer program established
1974 LMC Endowment Association chartered
1974 Special Purpose Elementary-High School accredited
1974 New deaf education program begins
1980 CETA Title IID on-the-job training program created
1982 Ground breaking for Sunrise Acres, first two group homes
1982 Hartley Memorial Softball Field dedicated
1986 Vocational program expands into job coaching and job training services
1987 A new supported employment building provides efficient adult work area
1988 A new enclave in Lenexa and job placements in Overland Park increase job placements to 13
1988 Ursa House opens to provide residential services
1990 Construction of two new group homes in Olathe
1990 LMC Invitational Golf Tournament provides funds for a new swimming pool
1991 SRS licensed for Adult Living Skills and Supported Employment programs
LMC rated the best facility of the year by the Kansas Special Olympics
1992 Patrice Schmitz Hall retires; Bill Craig hired as new LMC president
1993 Inclusion of LMC students in local public schools
1994 Organizational change to two major services programs: adult and children’s services
1994 LMC becomes accredited to serve students wiht behavioral disorders.
1995 Johnson County Service Center opens as LMC satellite office
1995 LMC celebrates 25th anniversary with a concert by the Kansas City Symphony
1996 LMC approved as provider for dual diagnosis services
1997 Ronald McDonald Foundation funds therapeutic room where children control environment
1999 Number of children served by the Infant Toddler program quadruples with 32
2000 22-percent overall increase in the number of children served
2001 Number of children served by the Infant Toddler program more than doubles with 94
2001 LMC begins raising $1.4 million for a new gym
2002 LMC Residential Treatment Program achieves Missouri’s Level IV certification
2003 LMC earns “School of Excellence” award for third consecutive year
2004 Founders’ Fieldhouse gym opens in honor of LMC founding families
2005 LMC students’ state assesment scores meet Standard of Excellence in seven criteria
2007 Two classrooms equipped with computer “smart boards”
2008 LMC adds two Lifestyles programs for Johnson County adults
2009 LMC Adult Day Services facility opens
2009 LMC celebrates its 40th anniversary
2011 Craig Center opens on the Paola campus
2014 LMC completes $3.3 million renovation and expansion project
2014 LMC President Bill Craig announces retirement
2014 Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole visits LMC
2015 Gianna Gariglietti becomes new LMC president
2017 Lakemary Ranch opens at Paola campus
2018 Clinic team adds two therapeutic dogs to program
2019 LMC celebrates 50th anniversary
