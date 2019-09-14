1967 Ground-breaking ceremonies

March 21, 1970 Official Opening

1972-73 Occupational therapy, vocational & job placement added

1973 Volunteer program established

1974 LMC Endowment Association chartered

1974 Special Purpose Elementary-High School accredited

1974 New deaf education program begins

1980 CETA Title IID on-the-job training program created

1982 Ground breaking for Sunrise Acres, first two group homes

1982 Hartley Memorial Softball Field dedicated

1986 Vocational program expands into job coaching and job training services

1987 A new supported employment building provides efficient adult work area

1988 A new enclave in Lenexa and job placements in Overland Park increase job placements to 13

1988 Ursa House opens to provide residential services

1990 Construction of two new group homes in Olathe

1990 LMC Invitational Golf Tournament provides funds for a new swimming pool

1991 SRS licensed for Adult Living Skills and Supported Employment programs

LMC rated the best facility of the year by the Kansas Special Olympics

1992 Patrice Schmitz Hall retires; Bill Craig hired as new LMC president

1993 Inclusion of LMC students in local public schools

1994 Organizational change to two major services programs: adult and children’s services

1994 LMC becomes accredited to serve students wiht behavioral disorders.

1995 Johnson County Service Center opens as LMC satellite office

1995 LMC celebrates 25th anniversary with a concert by the Kansas City Symphony

1996 LMC approved as provider for dual diagnosis services

1997 Ronald McDonald Foundation funds therapeutic room where children control environment

1999 Number of children served by the Infant Toddler program quadruples with 32

2000 22-percent overall increase in the number of children served

2001 Number of children served by the Infant Toddler program more than doubles with 94

2001 LMC begins raising $1.4 million for a new gym

2002 LMC Residential Treatment Program achieves Missouri’s Level IV certification

2003 LMC earns “School of Excellence” award for third consecutive year

2004 Founders’ Fieldhouse gym opens in honor of LMC founding families

2005 LMC students’ state assesment scores meet Standard of Excellence in seven criteria

2007 Two classrooms equipped with computer “smart boards”

2008 LMC adds two Lifestyles programs for Johnson County adults

2009 LMC Adult Day Services facility opens

2009 LMC celebrates its 40th anniversary

2011 Craig Center opens on the Paola campus

2014 LMC completes $3.3 million renovation and expansion project

2014 LMC President Bill Craig announces retirement

2014 Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole visits LMC

2015 Gianna Gariglietti becomes new LMC president

2017 Lakemary Ranch opens at Paola campus

2018 Clinic team adds two therapeutic dogs to program

2019 LMC celebrates 50th anniversary

