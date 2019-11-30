OSAWATOMIE - Lakemary Center volunteers recently cleaned up the downtown area of Osawatomie, Old Stone Church and John Brown Memorial Park.
The volunteer crew raked leaves and picked up trash in all three locations over the course of two days on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23.
The project was for the Disney Volunteering Reward Program, said Duane Perkins, volunteer coordinator for Paola-based Lakemary. The program rewards non-profit organizations who host volunteer projects that benefit the organization themselves or the community.
Forty-one volunteers turned out for the clean-up projects on Friday and Saturday, Perkins said.
