1930-2020
Lester Eugene England, age 90, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Louisburg Health Care and Rehabilitation Nursing Home, Louisburg, Kansas.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Block Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Lester was born Thursday, October 2, 1930, in Paola, KS, the son of Albert Preston and Amelia Elizabeth (Dageforde) England. He graduated from Paola High School in 1948. On May 17, 1957, he was united in marriage to Leta Gay Sleppy at the First Lutheran Church in Paola. He was employed for over 40 years at Taylor Forge manufacturing in Paola before retiring.
His hobbies were gardening, traveling, family, bird watching, tinkering, working on small engines, and camping with the kids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Roger and Virgil England, and two sisters Alberta Johnson and Ethel Dziadura.
Surviving is his wife Leta; two sons Lonnie (Cindy) England and Mike (April) England; one daughter Elaine (Darrel) Brocker; two grandchildren; and multiple step- and great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Block Trinity Lutheran Cemetery Fund which can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Lester’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
