Dear Editor,
It’s my last day in Osawatomie, and I wanted to take a few minutes and say a proper thank you and goodbye to this community and to the people, you all, who welcomed me to it.
When I came on as interim city manager, I didn’t really know what I was walking into. The first few days around here were eye opening and, I’ll be honest, a little mind-blowing. You’ve got a lot going on for such a small town. But day after day, I was continually impressed by the astounding effort and commitment I saw from the staff.
You’ve got a true diamond in the rough workforce here, and I could not be prouder of the work this staff does, and of all that we were able to accomplish together in my short time as city manager. With the right tools in hand and with the right direction, there’s nothing this staff couldn’t tackle.
It was truly an honor to work alongside them, and I look forward to watching them reap the benefits of their talent and hard work for years to come.
Of course, our work could not have happened without the support of the city council and of the mayor. I’ve worked for (and with) a lot of different governing bodies over the years, and Osawatomie has one of the finest. They each have a genuine interest in the betterment of their community, and are dedicated civil stewards.
I could not have asked for a better council to work with over these last few months, and I want to thank each of them for their professionalism and their friendship. They invited me into their home and showed me great hospitality, and for that I am grateful. I have the utmost faith that their dedication to Osawatomie will usher in a new generation of growth and prosperity.
Thank you also to the citizens of Osawatomie. You welcomed me with open arms and showed me the very best this community has to offer. This town has become a second home for me, and the people have become a second family. You are hardworking, honest people. I was honored to work for you and get to know you.
Keep moving forward, Osawatomie. The best is yet to come.
Michael Smith
Osawatomie Interim City Manager
