LOUISBURG — A group of Louisburg area women have discovered you are never too old to play basketball.

Basketball is a sport many think only the athletic can play. Athleticism doesn’t hurt, but it is not required to step onto the court in the Granny Basketball League.

The Granny Basketball League is based on the women’s game of the 1920s. There is no running, no jumping, no touching and a player may only dribble two times before passing the ball or attempting a shot.

The court is divided into three sections, and players stay in their respective courts. If a player leaves her assigned court it is treated like a turnover.

The original basketball rules from the ’20s didn’t allow for a three-point shot but today’s grannies have an opportunity to drain a granny shot for three points.

The Granny Basketball League is comprised of all skill levels, ranging from women who played basketball in college to women who have never played organized sports.

While experience is not necessary, Louisburg Tonics team captain Jean Carder said a Granny who played in high school and college sometimes has a bigger challenge learning to play in the granny style.

“For players like me and others who didn’t get the opportunity to play in high school, we don’t have to ‘unlearn’ the no jumping or running down the length of the court,” Carder said. “Players like our Diana Moore, the Louisburg Recreation Director who played college ball at Baker University, had to remember not to jump when shooting the ball or to pass the ball after two dribbles when she first joined the team. Fortunately for the Tonics she picked up on the granny style pretty quickly,” Carder said.

Moore started playing with the Tonics as soon as she turned 50.

“It’s a fun way to keep playing basketball with rules that have a lot of neat history,” Moore said. “The rules are also easier on our bodies as we age.”

Women 50 and over are invited to join or start their own team of Grannies. There are more than 400 Granny players on 36 teams in nine states from Minnesota and Wisconsin to Texas and Louisiana. Most of the teams are located in Iowa (11 teams) and Kansas (nine teams).

The Louisburg Tonics played Saturday, Sept. 11, in the Kansas Senior Games Granny Basketball event featuring 10 teams from Kansas, Oklahoma and Iowa.

Players on the Tonics team at the Topeka event included Becky Bowes, Ellen Morland, Helen McClain, Janet York, LaVonne Mize, Patty Sauber and Carder, all of Louisburg, Wanda Harlow of Bucyrus, and Julie McKinley of Linn Valley.

Carder and Mize participated in the Iowa Senior Games in June, and Carder traveled to Wisconsin to play in the national tournament in July.

“We took 2020 off due to COVID and are just beginning to get back on the court,” Carder said. “We are looking forward to our season starting early next year. If other women are interested in joining our team or forming their own team in Paola, Osawatomie or surrounding area, I’d love to get them going.”

Carder said women interested in forming their own team are invited to come to the next Tonics’ practice from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Wildcat Activity Center (formerly known as the West Gym), located at 7 S. Peoria St. in Louisburg. Persons can also email her at jeangbb-tonics@mokancomm.net.

“Our regular season isn’t long as we play from late January/early February to April, with a couple extra events throughout the year like the Senior Games.”

The Granny Basketball League started in 2005 in Iowa as a fund-raising event. Many Granny teams host fundraisers each year.

For more information on Granny Basketball, check out the website at www.granny basketball.com or the Kansas teams’ Facebook page, www.facebook.com/kansasgbb.