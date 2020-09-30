The East Central Kansas Area Agency on Aging (ECKAAA) will present a New to Medicare training using virtual technology on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The training will be conducted through ZOOM and will begin at 10 a.m. Registration is required, but the training is free, according to a news release.
The New to Medicare trainings help newly eligible Medicare beneficiaries:
- Understand Medicare enrollment dates, procedures and penalties
- Understand what Medicare covers and how much plan benefits cost
- Understand how Medicare works with current employee coverage, retiree coverage, federal benefits or military benefits
- Understand how to compare drug plans, Medicare advantage plans and Medicare supplemental plans
The training is recommended for anyone who will be new to Medicare or retiring within the next few months.
Call (785) 242-7200 to register. You will be required to leave an email address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.