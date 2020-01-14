MOUND CITY — The Linn County Conservation District’s annual meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Prairie View High School, 13731 Kansas Highway 152, near La Cygne.
Prairie View High School’s FFA Chapter will be preparing and serving the meal. The conservation district’s awards will be presented at the meeting.
The Bankers Award for soil conservation will go to N & K Cattle, a cattle and farming operation made up of three families — Myrl Nation and family, Mound City; Earl Nation and family, Mound City; and Chad Krull and family, Blue Mound.
Continuation Award winners are Gerald and Billie Cox of Fort Scott; Lawrence Karhoff of Parker; and Louise Stites of Centerville.
The Wildlife Award winner is Gary Olson of Lawrence.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Jan. 17. To RSVP, call the Linn County Conservation District Office at (913) 795-2317, ext. 3. The office is located at 431 Spruce St. in Mound City.
