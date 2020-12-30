With the calendar getting ready to turn over to a new year, the Republic is taking a look back at the top stories of 2020 that impacted the lives of Miami County residents.
The top story for everyone was clearly the COVID-19 pandemic, but the virus was so disruptive this year in different ways that it actually accounts for our top four stories this year.
There were still times of celebration, such as a sale bringing new life and opportunities to the Midway Drive-in and a couple of planned business proposals at Paola’s Industrial Park.
There was also plenty of controversy surrounding topics such as the election and the wearing of masks.
Before we officially kick off 2021, we hope you enjoy this look back at the top 10 stories of the past year.
