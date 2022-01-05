SALINA — The Louisburg Wildcat boys basketball team wrapped up the 2020-21 season with a trip to the Class 4A state championship game.
Louisburg fell to Bishop Miege, a private high school, in the state championship game, 94-40, held at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina on Saturday, March 13.
The Wildcats faced an uphill battle the whole way against the Stags, trailing 12-2 in the first four minutes of the game. Louisburg was down 27-13 at the end of the first quarter and behind by 25 points, 48-23, at the half.
Louisburg was outscored 22-6 in the third quarter and lost by 54 points, 94-40.
Members of the Class 4A state runner-up Louisburg Wildcats boys basketball team are Michael Seuferling, Weston Guetterman, Maverick Rockers, Cade Gassman, Konnor Vohs, Isaac Guetterman, Dawson Barnes, Mack Newell, Ben Guetterman, Andy Hupp, Julian Margrave and Colyer Wingfield. The Wildcats are coached by Ty Pfannenstiel, Drew Harding and Pete Skak. Managers are Alyana Penca, Sydney Thorton and Nathan Parker.
Margrave led the Wildcats with 15 points. Weston Guetterman posted 10 points.
Ben Guetterman finished with seven points. Seuferling, Hupp and Vohs also scored.
Louisburg advanced to the state championship game with a 58-55 victory against Augusta in the semifinals Thursday, March 11.
The Wildcats lost to Augusta in the championship game of the Baldwin Invitational in January, falling on a last-second 3-pointer, 43-40.
Two months later the Wildcats answered that loss with the semifinal victory, taking them to the state championship game for the first time in school history.
The Louisburg Wildcats (18-7) were already on a revenge tour.
The Wildcats defeated the Iola Mustangs in the Class 4A substate championship game, 57-32, at home on Friday, March 5. Louisburg fell to Iola in the substate title game the previous season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.