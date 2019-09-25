Fans of the fall season and exercise should make plans to jog down to Louisburg’s downtown district on Saturday, Oct. 5, for the annual Louisburg Cider Run.
The Louisburg Cider Run sports a 10K run, a 5K run and a Kids Run. The races start and end in downtown Louisburg. The route will take runners on a tour of the ’Burg that includes lake views, parks and other local sites. The course has rolling hills, straightaways and folks lining the route to cheer on runners of all ages. Walkers are welcome, too.
The Kids Run will begin at 3:30 p.m., and the 5K and 10K runs will begin at 4 p.m.
The Louisburg Cider Run expects to attract more than 600 runners this year, said Becky Bowes, one of the organizers and executive director of the Louisburg Chamber of Commerce. As of Sept. 17, more than 500 people had already signed up for the event. Registration ends Sept. 30.
For more information, check out the Louisburg Cider Run’s Facebook page. Organizers urge runners and spectators to stick around after the races for the finish-line festivities including music, food trucks, and other activities. All race participants will receive a bottle-opener medal and a T-shirt, according to the Cider Run’s website.
The run will take place in conjunction with the Louisburg Fall Festival, which will feature a variety of area vendors set up downtown as the celebration continues into the evening.
