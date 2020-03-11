LOUISBURG — The City Council has approved extending the Facades of Louisburg Improvement Program for another year to include 2020.
This program provides money to homeowners, renters or businesses that make improvements to the fronts of their homes or businesses. The program is open to any resident in Louisburg whose home is valued under $175,000 or any commercial property inside the city limits.
Applications are now being accepted and can be found on the city’s website, www.louis burgkansas.gov.
Under the residential program, residents get a dollar-for-dollar match up to $500 for improvements that range from new doors and windows to exterior siding and painting. Concrete work such as a new driveway, stoop or sidewalk or foundation repair is also eligible as is landscaping or lighting. Check the application for details and a complete list of eligible repairs and other requirements.
The residential program is open on a first-come, first-served basis until funding is depleted. Due to the success of the program last year, the council increased the residential funding to $10,000.
Louisburg resident Sarah Kelly used FLIP last year to fix dry rot and paint the exterior of her home.
“Working with the city on my FLIP application was such a breeze,” Kelly said. “We have an older house that was in desperate need of a facelift. The FLIP grant allowed us to make more repairs than our budget would have normally allowed. They were so quick to respond to all my questions and the process was really simple.”
The commercial program is open to all businesses inside the city limits and can include items such as exterior painting, brick tucking, window and door replacement, signage and lighting.
Businesses are eligible for a reimbursement up to 40 percent of the project costs although the city’s reimbursable amount will not exceed $2,500. The business applications are also available on the city’s website and there are a few other eligibility requirements that must be met. Each business application is scored by the Miami County Economic Development staff and the scoring metric is available in the program details and application. The program is open on a first-come, first-served basis and there is $15,000 available to distribute.
The FLIP program began in 2018 as a way to encourage historic downtown businesses and homeowners in the older part of town to make improvements to their storefronts or homes to coincide with the updates to Broadway in the downtown area. The city distributed just over $8,000 to four businesses and five homeowners, with just over $61,000 in improvements being made to the applicants’ homes or businesses in the first year. In 2019, the city distributed $5,460 to three commercial projects for total improvements of $15,220 and 19 residential awards totaling $8,762.49 for total projects worth almost $60,000.
FLIP applications including all the rules are available on the homepage of the city’s website: www.louisburgkansas.gov. For additional questions, call Jean Carder, the city’s communications coordinator, at 913-837-2324 or email at jcarder@louisburg kansas.gov.
