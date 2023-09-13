The Louisburg Lady Cats celebrate a third-place finish in the Class 4A regional at Baldwin, qualifying for state for a sixth year in a row last year. The team is after a seventh straight regional title this fall.
LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cats cross country team is looking to add another chapter to its already rich tradition.
Every fall the leaves turn colors, clocks are turned back an hour and the Louisburg Lady Cats cross country team qualifies for state.
The Louisburg Lady Cats placed third in the Class 4A regional at Baldwin last October, qualifying the team for the state meet in Wamego for a sixth year in a row.
Emma Vohs, Lola Edwards and Maddy Rhamy led the way for the Louisburg Lady Cats, placing in the top 20 in the regional meet.
Vohs, Edwards and Rhamy are all back to lead the team this season.
Louisburg also returns Erin Apple and Maddie O’Keefe.
Vohs, Edwards and Rhamy ran their way onto the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Cross Country team, earning first-team honors.
Coach John Reece is entering his 20th season as the Louisburg Wildcats cross country coach. Shelby Suther is assistant coach.
Returning letter-winners for the boys are Noah Cotter, Jerynce Brings Plenty, Ben Proctor and Garrett Poe.
Brings Plenty and Cotter were second-team Spotlight runners last season. Proctor was honorable mention.
“We have a strong group of freshmen this year, and we look for them to step up as the season progresses,” Reece said. “Practices are going well as we contend with the good ole’ Kansas heat.
“Individual effort to race your best is what makes the team strong during a race,” he said. “We look for our runners to compete their best each race, and the team takes care of itself if they do that.”
The Louisburg boys and girls have their sights set on state, Reece said.
“We are always looking to get back to state as a team for both boys and girls,” he said. “As the season plays out, we will get a better feel for what it will take to accomplish this goal and who our competition will be at regionals to make it to state.”
