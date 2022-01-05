WICHITA — The Lady Cats soccer team ended 2021 with another trip to he Class 4-1A state tournament
Louisburg (12-8-1) fell to McPherson (15-5-1) in the third-place game Saturday, May 29, at Stryker Complex.
It was the fourth straight appearance in the state final four for the Louisburg Lady Cat soccer program.
Olivia Barber gave the Lady Cats a 1-0 lead with a goal in the first half.
McPherson tied the game with a goal in the final two minutes of the first half, and added a goal in the second half to win it 2-1.
Louisburg lost to Mulvane (16-5-0) in the semifinals Friday, May 28, by a score of 2-1.
The Lady Cats led 1-0 in the first half on a goal by Alexis Hampton.
Members of the Louisburg Lady Cats soccer team are Olivia Barber, Abigail Christensen, Emma Christy, Lola Edwards, Bree Gassman, Elizabeth George, Lizvet Guzman Damian, Sierra Hahn, Bailey Hallas, Alexis Hampton, Tehya Harvey, Jolie Hendrickson, Reese Johnson, Brianne Kuhlman, Catie Lemke, Macy Lemke, Kassidi Lomax, Sammy McDaniel, Melissa Meigs, Ruth Minster, Madison O’Keefe, Novella Ptacek, Madison Quinn, Adysoin Ross, Madison Smith, Hailey Sword, Kennady Wilkerson and Bronwynn Williams.
Louisburg is coached by Kyle Conley and Jordan Roquemore.
