The kitchen may be the heart of a home, but when it comes to entertaining, a dining room — if one is present in a house — tends to be the prime gathering spot for meals.
Dining rooms may not be top on the list of spaces to renovate, but a dining room makeover may still be a worthy endeavor.
Clear out clutter
The first step toward improving a dining room eating area is to remove any extraneous items from the space.
If the dining room table is not used very often, it likely has become a catch-all for other items, such as bills, newspapers or kids’ homework.
Rather than using the dining space as a makeshift office or homework station, invest in a rolling cart to store those papers and other items.
Simply roll it into a closet or another room when it’s time to host a party.
Statement light
Few decorative items add as much drama and ambiance to a dining space as a new overhead light.
People hear chandelier and think a bejeweled or crystal design. But various chandelier styles can fit the a home.
The light will be a focal point and instantly make the dining area more elegant. Install the light on a dimmer to adjust the illumination as needed to set the mood.
Invest in new linens
Purchase coordinating table linens that will be used for special occasions. A decorative table cloth or table runner coupled with cloth napkins and placemats helps to set the scene of the dinner party.
Add artwork
Many modern homeowners have eschewed the China cabinet that once was standard in dining rooms. Rather than a bulky piece of furniture, a large piece of statement-making artwork or framed photos over a more minimalistic buffet table or small service bar is preferable.
Centerpieces add sophistication to the table and tie into the event. Floral arrangements, a bowl or basket of fruit, pine cones or greens from outdoors, or collectibles like shells in a tall canister can serve as centerpieces.
