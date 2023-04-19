Making bucket list a reality Metro Creative Apr 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bucket lists can encourage people to live life to the fullest and it’s never too early to get started on a list of your own. Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The idiom “kick the bucket” is a euphemism for passing away that does not paint such a rosy picture if you consider its origins.However, the phrase “bucket list,” though undeniably related to “kick the bucket,” definitely sheds a brighter light on the topic of mortality.A bucket list is a plan for living life to its fullest and prioritizing opportunities to engage in all sorts of activities.A bucket list can be made at any point in life and is not exclusive to individuals facing their own mortality. Here are some tips for putting bucket list plans into action.BrainstormStop and think about what you really want to experience in your lifetime. Leave factors like money or proximity out of it.No ideas are off-limits. This is your opportunity to brainstorm, and nothing is too crazy or silly.InspirationWrite the bucket list in a comfortable or inspiring place, which may help ideas flow more freely.The place might be a cozy nook at a bookstore or a quiet spot on the beach.Broad listChoose things that are meaningful to you as well as ideas that are frivolous and fun.Make your list a mix of each, and don’t take yourself too seriously.TimingDivide the bucket list by time.Are there items you can check off in a particular season, such as skiing the Alps?If your bucket list involves moving to a bustling city, determine if you’d like to do that after your children have reached adulthood or if you want to expose them to city life as youngsters.Categorizing the list by periods of your life can make it easier to prioritize certain activities over others.Joint pursuitDetermine if each bucket list activity will be a solitary or joint pursuit.Various activities are more enjoyable when shared with others, but some you might be more inclined to do alone.BudgetSet aside a budget for funding bucket list activities.Bucket lists may include some costly activities, so start saving now so money does not stand in your way.Open a savings account specifically for funding bucket list excursions and set up automatic deposits.Bucket lists can encourage people to live life to the fullest and it’s never too early to get started on a list of your own. News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFire destroys garage in PaolaAuBurn acquires Auten Pharmacy in OsawatomieSuspicious vehicle reported at bus stops in OsawatomieThis Is How Many World War II Veterans Live in ArkansasLong naps and heart disease in Wichita? Doctor ExplainsEarly morning fire damages garageMathews delivers final packages after 39 years with Paola Post OfficeTraffic stop leads to narcotics arrestDavid Nelson GrimesOHS principal is stepping down from post Images Videos CommentedDebating the future of Always and Furever (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 1:04 Lions' Jerry Jacobs on his postgame moment with Aaron Rodgers - Up & Adams J-Hope Joins South Korean Army Sen. Josh Hawley a 'no' on 2024 run for president or vice president Federal court blocks California city ban on natural gas hookups April is Financial Literacy Month. Here are tips to keep your finances on track
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.