Many things have changed in our world the past few months, including some plans for the Miami County Fair. This year, several 4-H events usually held at the Miami County Fair have gone virtual to keep exhibitors safe.
One of the first events that is going virtual is the 4-H Fashion Revue. The Fashion Revue is where 4-H members enrolled in the Clothing Project can present their chosen outfits in front of a judge. There are options for clothing that the 4-H’er has constructed themselves as well as purchased clothing. The 4-H members are scored on the fit of the garment, the quality of construction as well as how they chose accessories.
Another virtual Miami County Fair Event in 2020 is the 4-H Pet Show. The Pet Show is a chance for 4-H members to share their knowledge about their pet and how they care for their pet. 4-H’ers will video themselves and their pet. They will be scored on how well their pets cage/habitat is kept, their knowledge about their pet, knowledge about the care and feeding of their pet and the condition of their pet (clean, well groomed, etc).
The 4-H Performing Arts competition has always been videos, but this year, instead of taking those performance videos to the 2020 Miami County Fair, the exhibitors will upload their videos onto a website. The 4-H Performing Arts project is for youth who want to explore and learn more about dance, cheerleading, music, clowning, acting, comedy, or any other performing activity.
On top of COVID-19, we have had to change our 4-H/FFA Rabbit Show to a virtual format due to a rabbit disease that has been spreading throughout the southwest United States.
We hope people still come out and enjoy the Miami County Fair. Even though the 4-H Fashion Revue, 4-H Pet Show, 4-H Performing Arts, and 4-H/FFA Rabbit Show are going virtual this year, we will still have many exhibits on display Wednesday through Friday of fair week. Come see the foods, photography, arts & crafts, woodworking, and many other projects that our 4-H and FFA members have been working on all year long.
