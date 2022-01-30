Miami County Award Winners Jan 30, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wildlife AwardJosh NelsonNew Farmer AwardLucas and Ileana PriceGrassland AwardLarry Wobker Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCouple seeks to make venue a cornerstone of the communityElevating the local sports scenePlans move forward for new Casey’s in PaolaPaola family starting over after house fireMeet the Paola homecoming candidatesMeinig enjoys birthday with dream trip to see epic Raiders overtime victoryCoach Doug WhitcraftLisa Marie UpdikeMiami County Sheriff's OfficeCity moves forward with study of ballfields site at Wallace Park Images Videos Commented2 Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Tied to Lower Risk of Parkinson's (2)Amanda Holden hopes Simon Cowell gets married this year in Barbados after his surprise engagement (1)Fire engulfs Paola home (1)City extends FLIP program through 2022 (1)White House Launches Website for Free Home COVID Tests One Day Ahead of Schedule (1)
