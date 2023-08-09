BEEF
Angus Market Steers
Flint Scherman, Blue, Reserve Champion Rate of Gain
John Scherman, Blue
Wade Enman, Blue, Breed Champion
Easton Hensley, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion
Avarie Hightower, Blue
Shorthorn Market Steers
Taelyn Ford, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion
Willa Moylan, Blue, Breed Champion
All Other Breeds Market Steers
Riley Hightower, Blue, Grand Champion Market Beef, Breed Champion
Rickey Nelson, Blue
Bentley Stewart, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion
Eli Foster, Blue
Landon Alexander, Blue
Crossbred Market Steers
Miles Ford, Blue
Jace Hensley, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion
Kylie Parke, Red
Logan Alexander, Blue
Britton Hightower, Blue, Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef, Breed Champion
Lana Enman, Blue
Wade Enman, Blue, Champion Rate of Gain
Bred & Owned
Lana Enman, Blue
Miles Ford, Blue, Breed Champion
Rickey Nelson, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion
Wade Enman, Blue
Flint Scherman, Blue
John Scherman, Blue
Charolais Breeding Heifers
Kensington Reed, Blue, Breed Champion
Konnor Foster, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion
Gelbvieh Breeding Heifers
Avarie Hightower, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion
Riley Hightower, Blue, Breed Champion
Hereford Breeding Heifers
Lana Enman, Blue, Breed Champion
Maine-Anjou Breeding Heifers
Will Bosley, Blue, Grand Champion Breeding Heifer, Breed Champion
Shorthorn Breeding Heifers
Miles Ford, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion
Shorthorn Breeding Heifers Junior Yearling Heifers
Leila Driver, Blue
Cooper Hickman, Blue, Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Heifer, Breed Champion
All Other Breeds
Braelynn Reed, Blue
Cooper Hickman , Blue
Lincoln Driver, Blue
Kensington Reed, two Blue, Breed Champion, Reserve Breed Champion
Braelynn Reed, Blue
Bred & Owned Breeding Heifers
Kensington Reed, two Blue, Reserve Breed Champion
Commercial Breeding Heifers
Logan Bell, Blue
Bentley Stewart, Blue
Miles Ford, Blue, Breed Champion
Cade Hensley, Blue, Red
Britton Hightower, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion
Willa Moylan, Blue
Rickey Nelson, Blue
Briar Scherman, Red
Taelyn Ford, Blue
Commercial Breeding Heifers Bred & Owned
Logan Bell, Blue
Miles Ford, Blue, Breed Champion
Taelyn Ford, Blue
Willa Moylan, Blue
Briar Scherman, Blue
Bentley Stewart, Blue
Beef Showmanship Beginner Showmanship (7-8)
Logan Bell, Blue
Miles Ford, Blue
Taelyn Ford, Blue
Cooper Hickman, Blue
Britton Hightower, Blue, Champion Showman
Konnor Foster, Blue, Reserve Champion Showman
Beef Showmanship Junior Showmanship (9-11)
Will Bosley, Blue
Lincoln Driver, Blue
Cade Hensley, Blue
Riley Hightower, Blue
Rickey Nelson, Blue, Reserve Champion Showman
Braelynn Reed, Blue
Kensington Reed, Blue, Champion Showman
Briar Scherman, Blue
Flint Scherman, Blue
Eli Foster, Blue
Beef Showmanship Intermediate Showmanship (12-13)
Landon Alexander, Blue
Leila Driver, Blue
Easton Hensley, Blue, Reserve Champion Showman
Willa Moylan, Blue, Champion Showman
John Scherman, Blue
Senior Showmanship (14-18)
Logan Alexander, Blue
Lana Enman, Blue
Wade Enman, Blue
Jace Hensley, Blue
Avarie Hightower, Blue, Champion Showman
Bentley Stewart, Blue, Reserve Champion Showman
Bucket Calf Beef Breeds
Lillie Clausen, Purple, Grand Champion
Kaydee Hurt, Purple, Reserve Grand Champion
Cooper Hyde, Blue
Madisyn Hyde, Blue,
Maxwell McCrea, Blue
DOGS
Junior Showmanship (9-11)
Juliana Baldridge, Purple, Grand Champion
Kaydee Hurt, Purple, Reserve Grand Champion
Bridget Little, Purple
Emelyn Little, White
Intermediate Showmanship (12-13)
Emery DeCavele, Purple, Grand Champion
Makenzie Moser, Purple, Reserve Grand Champion
Kylie Parke, Purple
Arianna Peters, Purple
Senior Showmanship (14-18)
Austin Gardner, White
Clifford Sparks, Purple, Grand Champion
Pre-Novice Obedience-Inexperienced
Austin Gardner, White
Kaydee Hurt, White
Bridget Little, White
Emelyn Little, White
Bryan Vickery, White
Pre-Novice Obedience-Experienced
Juliana Baldridge, White
Makenzie Moser, Blue, Reserve Grand Champion
Kylie Parke, White
Arianna Peters, Blue, Grand Champion
Cassie Vickery, White
Novice Obedience
Clifford Sparks, Red
Rally-O, Level 1 (on-lead)
Juliana Baldridge, Blue
Austin Gardner, Purple
Bridget Little, Blue
Emelyn Little, Blue
Makenzie Moser, Purple
Kylie Parke, Purple
Taylor Parke, Purple, Grand Champion
Bryan Vickery, Blue
Cassie Vickery, Purple, Reserve Grand Champion
Rally-O, Level 2 (off-lead)
Arianna Peters, Purple, Reserve Grand Champion
Clifford Sparks, Purple, Grand Champion
Agility 1A (on-lead)
Juliana Baldridge, Blue, Reserve Grand Champion
Emery DeCavele, Purple, Grand Champion
Bridget Little, Red
Emelyn Little, Red
Makenzie Moser, White
Bryan Vickery, Red
Cassie Vickery, Blue
Agility 1B (off-lead)
Kylie Parke, Red
Taylor Parke, Blue
Arianna Peters, Purple, Grand Champion
Clifford Sparks, Purple, Reserve Grand Champion
GOATS
Market Meat Goats
Littlejohn Reynolds, Blue
Landon Richards, Blue, Champion Rate of Gain
Landon Richards, Blue
Madyson Smotherman, Blue
Maryn Foltz, Blue
Lainey Hager, Blue, Grand Champion Market Goat
Londyn Hyde, Blue
Adryan Foltz, Blue
Austin Gardner, Red
Franklin Gardner, Blue
Arianna Peters, Red
Katherine Stevenson, Blue
Dawson Foltz, Blue
Franklin Gardner, Red
Lainey Hager, Blue, Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat
Littlejohn Reynolds, Blue
Bentley Stewart, Blue
Jordyn Zaman, Red
Madisyn Hyde, Blue
Littlejohn Reynolds, Blue, Reserve Champion Rate of Gain
Landon Richards, Blue
Breeding Doe (1 — 6 months old)
Lainey Hager, Blue, Grand Champion Breeding Doe
Austin Gardner, Blue
Franklin Gardner, two Red
Arianna Peters, Blue
Littlejohn Reynolds, Blue
Landon Richards, Blue
Aniston Yates, Red
Breeding Meat Goats Breeding Doe (7 — 12 months old)
Lainey Hager, Blue, Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Goat
Katherine Stevenson, Blue
Jordyn Zaman, Blue
Beginner Showmanship (7-8)
Maryn Foltz, Blue, Reserve Champion Showmanship
Madisyn Hyde, Blue, Champion Showmanship
Junior Showmanship (9-11)
Dawson Foltz, Blue
Lainey Hager, Blue, Champion Showmanship
Londyn Hyde, Blue
Littlejohn Reynolds, Blue
Katherine Stevenson, Blue, Reserve Champion Showmanship
Aniston Yates, Blue
Intermediate Showmanship (12-13)
Arianna Peters, Blue, Champion Showmanship
Senior Showmanship (14-18)
Adryan Foltz, Blue
Austin Gardner, Blue
Franklin Gardner, Blue, Reserve Champion Showmanship
Landon Richards, Blue
Bentley Stewart, Blue, Champion Showmanship
Junior Dairy Goats (13 — 18 months old)
Kylie Parke, Purple
HORSES
Halter & Showmanship Pony Halter (56” & under)
Tatum Fox, Blue
Lainey Hager, Blue, Reserve Champion Halter
Isabella Lange, Purple, Champion Halter
Taylor Parke, Red
Peter Vickery, Blue
Halter & Showmanship Halter — Horse age 3 & under
Ellie Hart, Purple
Isabella Lange, Red
Halter & Showmanship Halter — Horse age 4 & older
Tinley Bosley, Blue
Tatum Fox, Blue
Lainey Hager, Blue
Callie Hart, Blue
Maggie Hart, Purple, Reserve Champion Halter
Shelby Hatcher, Blue
Kaydee Hurt, Blue
Clara Lange, Blue
Clifford Sparks, Purple, Champion Halter
Daniella Strahl, Blue
Danica Trent, Blue
Brooke Zerr, Blue
Halter & Showmanship Beginner Showmanship (7-8)
Callie Hart, Blue, Champion Halter
Peter Vickery, Blue, Reserve Champion Halter
Halter & Showmanship Junior Showmanship (9-11)
Tinley Bosley, Blue
Lainey Hager, Purple, Reserve Champion Halter
Ellie Hart, Purple, Champion Halter
Kaydee Hurt, Blue
Danica Trent, Blue
Halter & Showmanship Intermediate Showmanship (12-13)
Maggie Hart, Blue, Reserve Champion Halter
Clara Lange, Blue
Ashlyn Smith, Blue, Champion Halter
Daniella Strahl, Red
Halter & Showmanship Senior Showmanship (14-18)
Shelby Hatcher, Red
Isabella Lange, Blue, Reserve Champion Halter
Clifford Sparks, Blue, Champion Halter
Brooke Zerr, Red
Performance Classes Trail
Tatum Fox, Red
Lainey Hager, Red
Callie Hart, Red
Ellie Hart, Blue
Maggie Hart, Blue
Shelby Hatcher, Red
Clara Lange, Red
Isabella Lange, Red
Taylor Parke, Red
Ashlyn Smith, Blue
Clifford Sparks, Blue
Daniella Strahl, Red
Danica Trent, White
Cassie Vickery, White
Peter Vickery, White
Brooke Zerr, Blue
Performance Classes Hunter Hack (all ages)
Cassie Vickery, White
Performance Classes English Pleasure (all ages)
Ashlyn Smith, Red
Performance Classes Walk/Trot Pleasure
Tinley Bosley, Red, Performance Champion
Kaydee Hurt, Red, Performance Reserve Champion
Peter Vickery, Red
Tinley Bosley, Blue
Kaydee Hurt, Red
Peter Vickery, Red
Performance Classes Horsemanship-Beginner
Callie Hart, Red
Performance Classes Horsemanship-Junior
Ellie Hart, Blue
Danica Trent, Red
Horsemanship-Intermediate
Maggie Hart, Red
Clara Lange, Blue
Ashlyn Smith, Red
Daniella Strahl, White
Horsemanship-Senior
Shelby Hatcher, Red
Isabella Lange, Red
Cassie Vickery, Red
Brooke Zerr, Red
Pony Western Pleasure (56” & under)
Isabella Lange, Red
Green Horse Western Pleasure (Horses 5 & under)
Tatum Fox, Blue
Kylie Parke, Red
Performance Classes Western Pleasure-Beginner
Callie Hart, Blue
Performance Classes Western Pleasure-Junior
Lainey Hager, Blue
Ellie Hart, Blue
Danica Trent, Red
Performance Classes Western Pleasure-Intermediate
Clara Lange, Red
Ashlyn Smith, Blue
Daniella Strahl, Red
Performance Classes Western Pleasure-Senior
Clifford Sparks, Blue
Performance Classes Ranch Horse Rail Class (all ages)
Tatum Fox, Red
Maggie Hart, Blue
Shelby Hatcher, Red
Isabella Lange, Blue
Clifford Sparks, Blue
Cassie Vickery, Blue
Brooke Zerr, Red
Performance Classes Reining (all ages)
Cassie Vickery, Red
Timed Events Poles-Beginner (7-8)
Callie Hart, Purple
Jack Johnson, White
Peter Vickery, White
Timed Events Poles-Junior (9-11)
Tatum Fox, Red
Lainey Hager, Blue
Ellie Hart, Purple
Sophia Johnson, White
Taylor Parke, White
Danica Trent, White
Timed Events Poles-Intermediate (12-13)
Maggie Hart, Purple
Claire Johnson, White
Clara Lange, Blue
Kylie Parke, White
Shaelynn Smail, Red
Ashlyn Smith, Blue
Daniella Strahl, Red
Timed Events Poles-Senior (14-18)
Shelby Hatcher, Blue
Kena Leonard, Purple
Ella Moyer, Blue
Clifford Sparks, Blue
Cassie Vickery, Red
Brooke Zerr, Red
Timed Events Flags-Beginner (7-8)
Callie Hart, Purple
Jack Johnson, Blue
Peter Vickery, Blue
Timed Events Flags-Junior (9-11)
Tatum Fox, Blue
Lainey Hager, Blue
Ellie Hart, Red
Sophia Johnson, Red
Clara Moyer, Purple
Taylor Parke, Red
Danica Trent, Red
Timed Events Flags-Intermediate (12-13)
Maggie Hart, Blue
Claire Johnson, White
Clara Lange, Blue
Kylie Parke, Red
Shaelynn Smail, Purple
Ashlyn Smith, Red
Daniella Strahl, White
Timed Events Flags-Senior (14-18)
Shelby Hatcher, Blue
Isabella Lange, Blue
Kena Leonard, Purple
Ella Moyer, Red
Clifford Sparks, Blue
Cassie Vickery, Blue
Brooke Zerr, Red
Timed Events Barrels-Beginner (7-8)
Callie Hart, Purple
Jack Johnson, White
Peter Vickery, White
Timed Events Barrels-Junior (9-11)
Tatum Fox, Blue
Lainey Hager, Red
Ellie Hart, Purple
Kaydee Hurt, White
Sophia Johnson, White
Clara Moyer, Blue
Taylor Parke, Red
Danica Trent, Red
Timed Events Barrels-Intermediate (12-13)
Maggie Hart, Red
Claire Johnson, Red
Clara Lange, Blue
Kylie Parke, Red
Shaelynn Smail, Purple
Ashlyn Smith, Red
Daniella Strahl, Blue
Timed Events Barrels-Senior (14-18)
Shelby Hatcher, Blue
Kena Leonard, Purple
Ella Moyer, Red
Clifford Sparks, Blue
Cassie Vickery, Blue
Brooke Zerr, Red
CATS
Dana Mattison, Purple, Grand Champion
Taylor Parke, Purple, Reserve Grand Champion
ALL OTHER PETS
Hand Pet
Miles Ford, Blue
Taelyn Ford, Purple
Temprance Johnson, Purple, Reserve Grand Champion
Birds
Ellee Crawford, Purple, Grand Champion
Reptiles
Isaac Hamm, Purple
Temprance Johnson, Purple
Willa Moylan, Purple
Rickey Nelson, Blue
Any Other Pet
Temprance Johnson, Purple
Cassidy Tanck, Blue
Westley Tanck, Blue
Peter Vickery, Red
MEAT PEN
Brookley McDowell, Purple
Westley Tanck, Blue
POULTRY
Game Birds-Quail and Pheasant
Cooper Gainer, two Blue, Red
Devon Gainer, Champion, Reserve Champion, two Purple, Blue
Standard Breeds-Large Fowl-One Young Bird
Cheyenne Christian, Blue, Red
Jordan Christian, Purple, Blue
Leighann Cox, Red
Landon Alexander, Purple
Juliana Baldridge, Red
Austin Gardner, two Blue, two Red
Franklin Gardner, Purple, two Blue, Red
Shelby Hatcher, Purple, three Blue
Logan Kuntz, Blue, Red
Amelia Lemke, two Blue, Red
Dakota Moser, Blue, Red
Rickey Nelson, Purple
Lily Smith, two Blue
Clifford Sparks, Purple, Blue
Kindell Stewart, Blue, two Red, White
Standard Breeds-Large Fowl-One Old Bird
Landon Alexander, Blue
Briar Bowden, Blue
Laney Bowden, Purple
Makenzie Moser, Blue, two Red, White
Elijah Sundquist, two Red
Westley Tanck, Purple, Blue
Standard Breeds-Bantams-One Young Bird
Juliana Baldridge, Purple
Miles Ford, two Blue
Taelyn Ford, two Blue, Red
Cooper Hickman, Blue
Rickey Nelson, Purple, Blue
Lily Smith, Purple, Red
Clifford Sparks, Purple
Cassidy Tanck, Purple
Standard Breeds-Bantams-One Old Bird
Juliana Baldridge, two Red
Clifford Sparks, Purple
Cassidy Tanck, two Purple, Blue
Westley Tanck, Blue
Production Pullets
Brookley McDowell, Red
Production Hens
Leighann Cox, Blue
Briar Bowden, Purple
Dual Purpose Pullets
Cooper Hickman, Purple, Red
Brookley McDowell, two Blue
Rickey Nelson, Purple, Reserve Champion
Elijah Sundquist, Blue
Dual Purpose Hens
Cheyenne Christian, Red
Jordan Christian, Red,
Dakota Moser, Purple, Champion
Ducks-All breeds
Landon Alexander, Purple,
Guineas Landon
Alexander, Purple
Beginner Showmanship (7-8)
Logan Kuntz, Purple, Champion
Junior Showmanship (9-11)
Austin Nelson, Purple, Reserve Champion
Juliana Baldridge, Purple, Champion
Intermediate Showmanship (12-13)
Landon Alexander, Purple, Reserve Champion
Dakota Moser, Blue,
Lily Smith, Purple, Champion
Senior Showmanship (14-18)
Rylan Grandon, Purple, Reserve Champion
Austin Gardner, Purple, Champion
Pigeons Old Cock-Over 1 year
Cooper Gainer, Blue
Madyson Smotherman, Purple, Reserve Champion
Devon Gainer, Purple, Champion
RABBITS
Junior Doe
Freya Barnes, Blue
Cooper Gainer, Blue, Red
Devon Gainer, White
Kylie Parke, Blue
Madyson Smotherman, three Blue
Westley Tanck, two Blue
Senior Doe (6 months & older)
Freya Barnes, Purple, Reserve Best of Show
Cooper Gainer, Purple
William Hardwick, Blue
Bridget Little, Blue
Emelyn Little, Blue
Taylor Parke, Purple, Best of Show
Elijah Sundquist, two White
Jordyn Zaman, Blue
Rabbits Pre-Junior Buck (under 3 months)
Devon Gainer, Purple
Rabbits Junior Buck
Freya Barnes, Blue
Cooper Gainer, Blue
Devon Gainer, two Blue
Madyson Smotherman, Red
Cassidy Tanck, two Blue, Red
Westley Tanck, Purple, Blue
Jordyn Zaman, Purple, two Blue
Rabbits Senior Buck ( 6 months & older)
Freya Barnes, Purple
Lincoln Driver, Blue
Rickey Nelson, Purple, Blue
Kylie Parke, Purple
Taylor Parke, Purple
Elijah Sundquist, Blue
Cassidy Tanck, White
Junior Showmanship (9-11)
Freya Barnes, Purple, Best of Show
Lincoln Driver, Blue
Bridget Little, Purple, Best of Show
Emelyn Little, Purple, Reserve Champion
Jordyn Zaman, Purple, Reserve Champion
Intermediate Showmanship (12-13)
William Hardwick, Purple, Champion
Senior Showmanship (14-18)
Cooper Gainer, Purple, Reserve Champion
Madyson Smotherman, Purple, Champion
SHEEP
Hampshire Market Lambs
Aliyah Lester, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion, Reserve Champion Rate of Gain
Bentley Stewart, Blue, Breed Champion
Speckled Face Market Lambs
Littlejohn Reynolds, Red, Reserve Champion Rate of Gain
Landon Richards, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion, Champion Rate of Gain
Landon Richards, Blue, Breed Champion, Reserve Champion Rate of Gain
Suffolk Market Lambs
Deacon Cunningham, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion
Catalina Cutshaw, Blue, Breed Champion, Grand Champion Market Lamb
All Other Breeds
Aidan Cunningham, Blue, Breed Champion, Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb
Landon Richards, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion
Crossbred Market Lambs
Ellie Hart, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion
Maggie Hart, Blue, Breed Champion
Cooper Hyde, Red
Londyn Hyde, Blue
Madyson Smotherman, Red
Afton Stuteville, Blue
Natural Breeding Ewes
Littlejohn Reynolds, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion
Landon Richards, Blue, Breed Champion
Speckled Face Breeding Ewes
Afton Stuteville, Blue, Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Ewe, Breed Champion
Dorset Advantage Breeding Ewes
Aidan Cunningham, Blue, Grand Champion Breeding Ewe, Breed Champion
Taylor Parke, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion
Crossbred Breeding Ewes
Jackson Lester, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion
Afton Stuteville, Blue, Breed Champion
Beginner Showmanship (7-8)
Deacon Cunningham, Blue, Champion Showman
Callie Hart, Blue, Reserve Champion Showman
Aliyah Lester, Blue
Junior Showmanship (9-11)
Aidan Cunningham, Blue, Champion Showman
Ellie Hart, Blue
Cooper Hyde, Red
Londyn Hyde, Blue, Reserve Champion Showman
Jackson Lester, Red
Littlejohn Reynolds, Red
Intermediate Showmanship (12-13)
Maggie Hart, Blue, Reserve Champion Showman
Afton Stuteville, Blue, Champion Showman
Senior Showmanship (14-18)
Catalina Cutshaw, Blue, Champion Showman
Landon Richards, Red
Madyson Smotherman, Red
Bentley Stewart, Blue, Reserve Champion Showman
SWINE
Duroc Market Hogs
Cooper Hyde, Blue
Rickey Nelson, Blue
Chelbi Seely, Blue, Breed Champion
Eliza Snyder, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion, Champion Rate of Gain
Hampshire Market Hogs
Samuel Bell, Blue
Garron Stevenson, Blue, Breed Champion
Garron Stevenson, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion
Yorkshire Market Hogs
Jae Bueker, Blue
McKenna Bueker, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion
Cooper Hickman, Blue, Breed Champion
Britton Hightower, Blue
Spot Market Hogs
Hallie Snyder, Blue, Breed Champion
Bentley Stewart, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion
Lightweight Market Hogs
Rylan Grandon, Blue
Rylan Grandon, Blue
Abrea Sullivan, Blue
Heavyweight Market Hogs
Jackson Lester, Blue, Reserve Champion Rate of Gain
Crossbred Market Hogs
Braelynn Reed, Blue
Cheyenne Seely, Blue
Eliza Snyder, Blue
Avery Sullivan, Blue
Olivia Sullivan, Blue
Ashley Ward, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion, Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine
Gentry Ward, two Blue, Breed Champion, Grand Champion Market Swine
Rustin Ward, Blue
Camryn Grandon, Blue
Samuel Bell, Blue
Maxwell McCrea, Blue
Rickey Nelson, Blue
Kensington Reed, Blue
Hallie Snyder, Blue
Abrea Sullivan, Blue
Miles Ford, Blue
Taelyn Ford, Blue
Cooper Hickman, Blue
Britton Hightower, Blue
Jackson Lester, Blue
Maxwell McCrea, Blue
Willa Moylan, Blue
Bentley Stewart, Blue
Berkshire Breeding Gilts
McKenna Bueker, Blue, Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Gilt, Breed Champion
Hampshire Breeding Gilts
Bentley Stewart, Blue, Breed Champion
Poland China Breeding Gilts
Avery Sullivan, Blue, Breed Champion
Spotted Breeding Gilts
McKenna Bueker, Blue, Breed Champion
Crossbred Breeding Gilts
Taelyn Ford, Blue,
Willa Moylan, Blue, Reserve Breed Champion
Rickey Nelson, Blue
Travis Peckman, Blue
Olivia Sullivan, Blue
Gentry Ward, Blue, Grand Champion Breeding Gilt, Breed Champion
Beginner Showmanship (7-8)
Maxwell McCrea, Blue
Eliza Snyder, Blue
Samuel Bell, Blue
Miles Ford, Blue, Reserve Champion Showman
Taelyn Ford, Blue
Cooper Hickman, Blue
Britton Hightower, Blue
Rustin Ward, Blue, Champion Showman
Junior Showmanship (9-11)
Cooper Hyde, Blue
Hallie Snyder, Blue
Garron Stevenson, Blue
Jackson Lester, Blue
Rickey Nelson, Blue
Braelynn Reed, Blue, Champion Showman
Kensington Reed, Blue
Cheyenne Seely, Blue, Reserve Champion Showman
Avery Sullivan, Blue
Olivia Sullivan, Blue
Intermediate Showmanship (12-13)
Jae Bueker, Blue
Willa Moylan, Blue, Reserve Champion Showman
Gentry Ward, Blue, Champion Showman
Senior Showmanship (14-18)
Camryn Grandon, Blue
Rylan Grandon, Blue
McKenna Bueker, Blue, Reserve Champion Showman
Chelbi Seely, Blue
Bentley Stewart, Blue
Ashley Ward, Blue, Champion Showman
CLOTHING
Constructed Clothing Junior (9-11)
Lainey Hager, Purple
Riley Hightower, Purple
Briar Scherman, Purple
Briar Scherman, Purple
Constructed Clothing Senior (14-18)
Megan Benne, Purple, Grand Champion
Avarie Hightower, Purple
Bentley Stewart, Purple, Grand Champion
Cassidy Tanck, Purple
Purchased Clothing Beginner Girls (7-8)
Kaseyn Way, Purple
Kaseyn Way, Blue
Purchased Clothing Junior Girls (9-11)
Riley Hightower, Purple
Kailynn Kirk, four Purple
Bridget Little, Purple, Blue
Emelyn Little, two Purple
Briar Scherman, two Purple
Arya Walker, Purple
Aniston Yates, Blue
Purchased Clothing Intermediate Girls (12-13)
Eliza Prothe, three Purple
Emma Scherman, Purple, Reserve Grand Champion
Purchased Clothing Senior Girls (14-18)
Lana Enman, Purple, Blue
Zoie Prothe, three Purple
Bentley Stewart, two Purples, Champion
Madison Wood, Purple, Blue
Purchased Clothing Junior Boys (9-11)
Jacob Hardwick, three Purple
Purchased Clothing Intermediate Boys (12-13)
Landon Alexander, three Purple, Reserve Grand Champion
William Hardwick, three Purple
Purchased Clothing Senior Boys (14-18)
Logan Alexander, three Purple,
Max Bauer, Purple, Champion
Recycled Clothing Project Junior (9-11)
Temprance Johnson, Purple
Bridget Little, two Purple, Reserve Grand Champion
Emelyn Little, Purple
Georgiana Pertner, Blue
Recycled Clothing Project Intermediate (12-13)
Madeline Pertner, Red
Constructed Garments Junior (9-11)
Lainey Hager, Purple, Reserve Grand Champion
Riley Hightower, Blue
Bridget Little, Purple, two Blue
Emelyn Little, Purple
Briar Scherman, Purple, Blue, Reserve Grand Champion, Champion
Constructed Garments Senior (14-18)
Megan Benne, Purple, Grand Champion, Champion
Avarie Hightower, Purple, Reserve Champion
Bentley Stewart, Purple
Purchased Garments Beginner Girls (7-8)
Olivia Baca, two Blue
Taelyn Ford, Purple, Reserve Champion
Aliyah Lester, two Blue
Kaseyn Way, Purple, Blue, Champion
Purchased Garments Junior Girls (9-11)
Lainey Hager, two Purple, Blue, Reserve Grand Champion
Kaydee Hurt, Purple
Temprance Johnson, Purple, two Blue
Kailynn Kirk, two Purple, two Blue, Reserve Grand Champion, Champion
Bridget Little, Purple
Emelyn Little, Purple, Blue
Briar Scherman, two Purple
Arya Walker, Purple
Aniston Yates, Purple
Aniston Yates, Purple
Jordyn Zaman, Blue
Purchased Garments Intermediate Girls (12-13)
Dakota Moser, two Purple, two Blue, Reserve Champion
Willa Moylan, two Blue
Eliza Prothe, two Purple, Blue
Emma Scherman, Purple, Champion
Purchased Garments Senior Girls (14-18)
Megan Benne, two Purple, Blue
Lana Enman, two Purple
Shelby Hatcher, three Blues, Red
Zoie Prothe, Purple, two Blue
Madyson Smotherman, three Purple, Blue, Grand Champion, Champion
Bentley Stewart, two Purple, Reserve Champion
Madison Wood, Purple, Blue
Purchased Garments Junior Boys (9-11)
Jacob Hardwick, Purple, two Blue, Champion
Jackson Lester, two Blue
Levi Scherman, two Blue
Purchased Garments Intermediate Boys (12-13)
Landon Alexander, Purple, two Blue, Reserve Grand Champion, Champion
William Hardwick, two Purple, Blue, Reserve Champion
Purchased Garments Senior Boys (14-18)
Logan Alexander, three Purple, Grand Champion, Champion
FOOD
Beginner Foods (7-8)
Logan Bell, Blue
Scarlett Benjamin, Blue
Ella Burchett, Purple
Haylee Crawford, Purple
Keith Crawford III , Blue
Simon Downey, Blue
Maryn Foltz, Blue
Taelyn Ford, Blue
Alexander Hardwick, three Purple, Reserve Champion
Callie Hart, Purple
Britton Hightower, Purple
Madisyn Hyde, two Blue, Red
Aliyah Lester, Purple, two Blue
Gentry Marsh, two Purple, two Blue
Molly McMains, Purple
Aiden Moreau, Purple, Champion
Sadie Moreau, Blue
Eli Shay, Purple, Blue
Griffin Strausbaugh, Purple
Peter Vickery, two Blue, Red
Kaseyn Way, three Purple, Blue
Elliott Yates, Blue
Gage Yeagle, three Blues, Red
Konnor Foster, two Blue
Junior Foods (9-11)
Jordan Christian, two Blue, Red
Freya Barnes, two Purple, two Blue
Kaylynn Benjamin, Red
Reid Burchett, Blue
Emersyn Chapman, two Blue, two Red
Ellee Crawford, Blue
Owen Downey, Purple
Lincoln Driver, three Purple, Blue
Brayden Garcia, three Blue
Jacob Hardwick, two Purple, Blue
Ellie Hart, Blue
Kaydee Hurt, Blue
Cooper Hyde, Purple, two Red
Londyn Hyde, Purple, Blue
Sophia Johnson, Blue
Temprance Johnson, Blue, two Red
Amelia Lemke, Purple
Jackson Lester, Purple, Blue, Red
Ben McMains, Blue
Josephine Miller, two Purple, Blue, Red
Gavin Moreau, two Purple
Rickey Nelson, two Blue
Littlejohn Reynolds, three Blue
Levi Scherman, Purple, Blue
Cheyenne Seely, Red
Garron Stevenson, Purple, Blue, Reserve Champion
Wyatt Strausbaugh, Purple, Champion
Olivia Sullivan, two Purple
Arya Walker, Blue
Aidan Weller, Blue
Dylan Weller, Blue
Addison Wolfe, two Blue
Aniston Yates, Blue
Jordyn Zaman, two Blue
Eli Foster, two Blue
Intermediate Foods (12-13)
Cheyenne Christian, two Purple, Blue
Aiden Barentine, three Blue
Gage Burchett, two Purple
Leila Driver, two Purple, two Blue
Brielle Garcia, two Purple, Blue, Champion
William Hardwick, Purple, two Blue
Maggie Hart, Blue
Tripp Leonard, Blue
Sam McMains, Purple
Willa Moylan, Blue, White
Travis Peckman, Blue, Red
Eliza Prothe, two Purple, Blue, Reserve Champion
Brylen Sanders, Purple, two Blue
Ethan Shay, Purple, Blue
Taylor Sherron, two Purple
Shaelynn Smail, Blue
Bryan Vickery, two Red
Senior Foods (14-18)
Leighann Cox, two Purple, Blue
Logan Alexander, two Blue, Red
Max Bauer, Red
Roy Bauer, Purple, Reserve Champion
Megan Benne, two Blue
Jackson Bollinger, two Blue
Abigail Christensen, three Purple, Red
Lana Enman, Purple
Wade Enman, Red
Adryan Foltz, Red
Devon Gainer, Purple, three Blue
Emma Haley, Purple, White
James Haley, Red
Shelby Hatcher, Purple, two Blue
Grace Kinaman, Purple, Blue
Norah McMains, Purple
Cate Minden, Purple, three Blue
Cavan O’Brien, Blue
Zoie Prothe, two Purple, Blue
Carter Schneider, two Purple, Blue
Brooklyn Sherron, Blue, Red
Madyson Smotherman, three Purple, Red
Bentley Stewart, two Purple, Blue
Cassie Vickery, Purple, Blue
Tristan Weller, Blue
Food Classes Senior Foods (14-18) Madison Wood, three Purple, Blue, Champion
Beginner Favorite Foods Show (7-8)
Ella Burchett, Blue
Aiden Moreau, Blue
Sadie Moreau, Blue
Elliott Yates, Purple, Reserve Grand Champion
Junior Favorite Foods (9-11)
Kailynn Kirk, Purple
Gavin Moreau, Purple
Intermediate Favorite Foods (12-13)
Maggie Hart, Blue
Willa Moylan, Purple, Grand Champion
Travis Peckman, Purple
Senior Favorite Foods (14-18)
Isabel Bond, Blue
Zoie Prothe, Blue
Bentley Stewart, Blue
Food Preservation Sweet Spread or Syrups
Devon Gainer, Blue
Brayden Garcia, two Purples, Grand Champion
Brielle Garcia, Purple, Blue
Madyson Smotherman, Blue
Food Preservation Fruits, Juices, Fruit Mixtures
Devon Gainer, Blue
Madyson Smotherman, Purple
Food Preservation Tomato Products, Juice, Salsas
Devon Gainer, Blue
Josephine Miller, Red
Madyson Smotherman, two Blue
Food Preservation Low Acid Vegetables
Aliyah Lester, Purple
Jackson Lester, Blue
Food Preservation Pickles, Fermented Foods, Relishes, & Chutney
Devon Gainer, Purple, Reserve Grand Champion
VISUAL ARTS
Beginner Visual Arts (7-8)
Olivia Baca, Purple, Grand Champion
Freya Barnes, three Purple
Logan Bell, Purple
Samuel Bell, Purple
Laney Bowden, Purple
Ella Burchett, two Purple, two Blues
Miles Ford, two Purple
Taelyn Ford, three Purple, Blue, Reserve Grand Champion
Alexander Hardwick, Purple, Blue, Red
Callie Hart, Purple
Cooper Hickman, two Purple, Red
Jack Johnson, two Blue
Aliyah Lester, two Purple, Blue, Red
Molly McMains, Blue
Aiden Moreau, Purple
Sadie Moreau, Purple, two Blue
Evangeline Pertner, four Blue
Kaelyn Scafe, two Purple, two Blue
Griffin Strausbaugh, Purple, Red
Elijah Sundquist, three Blues, Red
Peter Vickery, two Blues, two Red
Kaseyn Way, Purple, two Blue, Red
Gage Yeagle, Purple, two Blue, Red
Junior Visual Arts (9-11)
Juliana Baldridge, Purple, two Blue, Red
Freya Barnes, Blue
Tinley Bosley, three Red
Cole Burchett, Red
Reid Burchett, Blue
Emersyn Chapman, two Purple, two Blue
Lincoln Driver, Blue
Brayden Garcia, three Purples, Blue
Lainey Hager, Purple, Blue
Ellie Hart, two Purple
Riley Hightower, Purple, Blue, Red
Kaydee Hurt, Blue
Hudson Kirk, Blue, Red
Kailynn Kirk, two Blue
Amelia Lemke, two Blue
Jackson Lester, Red, Blue
Bridget Little, two Purple, two Blue, Reserve Grand Champion
Emelyn Little, three Purple, Blue, Grand Champion
Margaret Martin, two Purple, Blue
Josephine Miller, two Blue, Red
Aiden Moreau, Blue,
Gavin Moreau, Purple, Blue
Taylor Parke, Purple, two Blue
Samantha Pedigo, Purple, Red
Georgiana Pertner, three Purple, Blue
Braelynn Reed, Purple
Kensington Reed, Blue
Littlejohn Reynolds, two Blue
Briar Scherman, Purple
Garron Stevenson, Blue
Wyatt Strausbaugh, Blue
Avery Sullivan, Purple
Olivia Sullivan, Purple, Blue
Arya Walker, Blue,
Addison Wolfe, Red
Intermediate Visual Arts (12-13)
Landon Alexander, Purple, Red, Grand Champion
Aiden Barentine, Purple, Blue
Aiden Barentine, Purple
Briar Bowden, Blue
Gage Burchett, Red
Brielle Garcia, Purple, Blue, Red
Maggie Hart, Blue, Red
Allison Martin, two Purple, two Blue
Spencer Mattison, Purple, Blue
Brookley McDowell, two Purple, Blue, Red, Reserve Grand Champion
Willa Moylan, two Blue, Red,
Madeline Pertner, Red
Arianna Peters, two Blue
Eliza Prothe, Purple, Blue, Red
Alaina Roth, two Purple, Blue
Emma Scherman, Purple, Blue
Taylor Sherron, Blue, two Red
Josie Shore, Purple, two Blue, Red
Lily Smith, Blue, Red
Bryan Vickery, Blue, two Red
Senior Visual Arts (14-18)
Logan Alexander, two Purple
Alana Bollinger, Purple
Catalina Cutshaw, Blue
Emma Haley, four Purple
Shelby Hatcher, two Blue, Red
Avarie Hightower, Purple, two Blue, Red
Dana Mattison, three Purple
Norah McMains, Purple, Reserve Grand Champion
Cate Minden, Purple, two Blue
Zoie Prothe, two Purple, Blue
Brooklyn Sherron, three Purple, Grand Champion
Peyton Sherron, Purple, Blue
Madyson Smotherman, three Blue
Clifford Sparks, Purple, two Blue, Red
Bentley Stewart, two Red
Cassidy Tanck, three Purple, Blue
Cassie Vickery, two Purple
Madison Wood, Red
FIBER ARTS
Crochet-Junior (9-11)
Josephine Miller, Red
Crochet-Senior (14-18)
Emma Haley, two Purple, two Blue
Crochet-Senior (14-18)
Brooklyn Sherron, Purple, two Blue
Fiber Arts Crochet — Senior (14-18) Cassidy Tanck, four Purple, Champion, Reserve Champion
Knitting-Junior (9-11)
Briar Scherman, Purple
Needle Arts-Beginner (7-8)
Ella Burchett, Blue
Evangeline Pertner, Blue
Needle Arts-Junior (9-11)
Brayden Garcia, Purple, Blue
Amelia Lemke, Purple, Champion
Josephine Miller, Red
Needle Arts-Intermediate (12-13)
Arianna Peters, Blue
Josie Shore, Purple, Reserve Champion
Patchwork & Quilting-Beginner (7-8)
Scarlett Benjamin, Red
Ella Burchett, Blue
Taelyn Ford, Purple
Patchwork & Quilting-Junior (9-11)
Freya Barnes, Blue
Kaylynn Benjamin, Red
Laina Hambleton, Blue
Holly Mickel, Blue
Patchwork & Quilting-Intermediate (12-13)
Malory Stiles-Mickel, Blue
Patchwork & Quilting-Senior (14-18)
Avarie Hightower, Blue
Weaving-Junior (9-11)
Riley Hightower, Blue
Georgiana Pertner, Blue
Weaving-Intermediate (12-13)
Madeline Pertner, Blue
Fiber Arts Weaving-Senior (14-18)
Avarie Hightower, Purple, Champion
Ethnic Arts-Beginner (7-8)
Evangeline Pertner, two Blue
Ethnic Arts-Junior (9-11)
Taylor Parke, Blue
Georgiana Pertner, two Purple, Reserve Champion
Ethnic Arts-Intermediate (12-13)
Madeline Pertner, Purple, Champion
Fiber Arts Macrame-Intermediate (12-13)
Madeline Pertner, Purple, Champion
PHOTOGRAPHY
Untouched & Uncropped Beginner Photo-Junior (9-11)
Abigail Linsky, two Blue
Untouched & Uncropped Beginner Photo-Intermediate (12-13)
Eliza Prothe, Blue
Alaina Roth, Blue, Red, two White
Color Photo-Beginner (7-8)
Laney Bowden, two Purple, Blue
Ella Burchett, Purple
Maryn Foltz, Purple, Grand Champion
Alexander Hardwick, Purple, two Blue
Callie Hart, Blue
Cooper Hickman, three Blue, Red
Britton Hightower, Blue
Gentry Marsh, Blue, Red
Evangeline Pertner, Purple, Red, Reserve Champion
Elliott Yates, Blue
Gage Yeagle, two Purple, Blue, Red
Color Photo-Junior (9-11)
Emersyn Chapman, Blue, two Red
Lincoln Driver, Purple, three Blue, Reserve Champion
Jacob Hardwick, Blue
Riley Hightower, two Blue, two Red
Kailynn Kirk, four Blue
Amelia Lemke, two Blue
Margaret Martin, three Blue, Red
Josephine Miller, two Blue, Red
Rickey Nelson, three Blue
Taylor Parke, Purple, three Blue
Georgiana Pertner, Blue
Braelynn Reed, Blue
Kensington Reed, two Blue, Red
Briar Scherman, two Blue, Red
Cheyenne Seely, three Red
Garron Stevenson, Red
Arya Walker, two Blue, two Red
Addison Wolfe, three Red
Jordyn Zaman, two Red
Color Photo-Intermediate (12-13)
Aiden Barentine, Blue, Red, two White
Briar Bowden, Purple, two Blue, Reserve Champion
George Christensen, two Purple, Blue, Red
Leila Driver, Purple, two Blue, Red
William Hardwick, Purple, Blue
William Hardwick, Blue
Maggie Hart, Purple
Claire Johnson, Blue, two Red
Spencer Mattison, Blue, two Red, White
Brookley McDowell, Purple, Blue, Red, Grand Champion
Dakota Moser, Red
Willa Moylan, Purple, Red
Kylie Parke, four Purple
Madeline Pertner, Purple, Blue, Red, White
Arianna Peters, Purple, two Blue, Red
Eliza Prothe, Blue
John Scherman, Purple
Taylor Sherron, Purple, two Blue
Lily Smith, Purple, two Blue
Bryan Vickery, Red
Color Photo-Senior (14-18)
Megan Benne, Purple, three Blue
Alana Bollinger, Purple, three Blue, Reserve Champion
Jackson Bollinger, three Blue, Red
Anna Brizendine, Blue
Abigail Christensen, Purple, three Blue
Adryan Foltz, two Blue
Devon Gainer, three Blue, Red
Shelby Hatcher, three Blue, Red
Jai Jenkins, Blue
Dana Mattison, Purple, three Blue
Cate Minden, Purple, three Blue, Grand Champion
Photography Color Photo — Senior (14-18) Cavan O’Brien, three Blue, Red
Zoie Prothe, three Blue, Red
Carter Schneider, two Blue
Chelbi Seely, Blue, Red, White
Brooklyn Sherron, two Blue, Red
Peyton Sherron, two Purple, Blue
Madyson Smotherman, four Blue
Clifford Sparks, two Blue
Bentley Stewart, Purple, Red
Kindell Stewart, two Blue
Kimball Uphoff, Red
Cassie Vickery, Blue, Red
Black & White Photo-Beginner (7-8)
Laney Bowden, Blue
Ella Burchett, Purple, Blue
Maryn Foltz, Red
Callie Hart, Blue
Gentry Marsh, Purple, Red
Evangeline Pertner, Purple, Red
Black & White Photo — Junior (9-11)
Emersyn Chapman, Blue
Josephine Miller, Purple, Grand Champion
Rickey Nelson, Blue
Braelynn Reed, two Red
Flint Scherman, Blue
Garron Stevenson, Red
Jordyn Zaman, Blue
Black & White Photo-Intermediate (12-13)
Briar Bowden, Red
William Hardwick, Red
Maggie Hart, Blue
Brookley McDowell, Purple
Dakota Moser, two Purple, Blue
Willa Moylan, Blue
Black & White Photo-Senior (14-18)
Anna Brizendine, Blue
Jai Jenkins, Blue
Clifford Sparks, two Blue
Bentley Stewart, Red
Kindell Stewart, Red
Cassie Vickery, Blue
Anna Brizendine, Purple
VEGETABLES
Tomatoes
Britton Hightower, Purple
Temprance Johnson, Red
Gentry Marsh, Red
Brookley McDowell, Purple
Josephine Miller, Blue
Hunter Pingleton, Red
Briar Scherman, Blue
Gage Yeagle, Purple
Cherry Tomatoes
Leighann Cox, Purple
William Hardwick, Purple
Temprance Johnson, Red
Jackson Lester, Purple
Brookley McDowell, Blue
Hunter Pingleton, Blue
Brooklyn Sherron, Purple
Griffin Strausbaugh, Purple
Elijah Sundquist, Blue
Red Potatoes
Avarie Hightower, Purple
Riley Hightower, Purple
Aliyah Lester, Purple
Jackson Lester, Purple
White Potatoes
Avarie Hightower, Purple
Riley Hightower, Purple
Aliyah Lester, Purple
Pickling Cucumbers
Leighann Cox, Purple
Wyatt Strausbaugh, Purple
Elijah Sundquist, Purple
Slicing Cucumbers
Aliyah Lester, Blue
Jackson Lester, Blue
Green Beans
Gentry Marsh, Purple
Josephine Miller, Purple
Eggplant
Riley Hightower, Purple, Champion
White Onions
Temprance Johnson, Red
Red Onions
Avarie Hightower, Red
Avarie Hightower, Blue
Riley Hightower, Purple
Bell Peppers
Gentry Marsh, Red
Jalapeno Peppers
Cheyenne Christian, Purple
Jordan Christian, Purple
Lincoln Driver, Purple
Gentry Marsh, Purple
Brookley McDowell, Purple, Reserve Champion
Josephine Miller, Blue
Brooklyn Sherron, Purple
Gage Yeagle, Purple
Other Sweet Peppers
Cheyenne Christian, Purple
Jordan Christian, Purple
Briar Bowden, Purple
Temprance Johnson, Purple
Josephine Miller, Purple
Hunter Pingleton, Blue
Other Hot Peppers
Cheyenne Christian, Purple
Okra
Cheyenne Christian, Purple
Leighann Cox, Purple
William Hardwick, Blue
Summer Squash
Elijah Sundquist, Purple
Gage Yeagle, Purple
Zucchini
William Hardwick, Purple
Elijah Sundquist , Purple
Miscellaneous Vegetables
Gage Yeagle, Purple
Fresh Culinary Herbs
Brookley McDowell, Blue,
Aiden Moreau, Purple,
Gavin Moreau, Purple,
Sadie Moreau, Purple,
FLOWERS
Fairy Garden
Kaylin Hickman, Yellow
Juliana Baldridge, Purple
Isabel Bond, Purple, Grand Champion
Emersyn Chapman, Purple
Miles Ford, Purple
Taelyn Ford, Purple
Lainey Hager, Purple
Cooper Hickman, Purple
Avarie Hightower, Blue
Britton Hightower, Blue
Riley Hightower, Blue
Willa Moylan, Purple
Rickey Nelson, Purple
Arianna Peters, Purple
Zoie Prothe, Purple
Brooklyn Sherron, Purple
Taylor Sherron, Red
Lily Smith, Purple
Elliott Yates, Purple
Annual Flowers-Single Stem
Megan Benne, Blue
Brookley McDowell, Purple
Sam McMains, two Purple, two Blue
Aiden Moreau, Purple
Gavin Moreau, Purple
Sadie Moreau, Blue
Brooklyn Sherron, Purple
Peyton Sherron, Purple, two Red
Taylor Sherron, two Purple, Reserve Grand Champion
Elijah Sundquist, Purple
Perennial Flowers-Single Stem
Cheyenne Christian, Blue
Jordan Christian, Blue
Leighann Cox, Purple
Megan Benne, Purple, Blue
Emma Haley, three Purple
James Haley, Purple, Blue
Brookley McDowell, Purple
Josephine Miller, Blue
Gage Yeagle, Purple, two Blue
Soil Potted House Plants
Emersyn Chapman, Blue
Brookley McDowell, Blue
Eliza Prothe, Blue
Patio Container House Plants
Cheyenne Christian, Red
Jordan Christian, Red
Leighann Cox, Purple
Emersyn Chapman, Blue
Willa Moylan, Purple
Eliza Prothe, Red
Other House Plants
Zoie Prothe, Red
Brooklyn Sherron, Purple
Flower Arrangement-Simple Flowers
Megan Benne, Purple
Emma Haley, Blue
James Haley, Purple
Temprance Johnson, two Blue, Red
Brookley McDowell, Red
Hunter Pingleton, Purple
Peyton Sherron, Purple
Gage Yeagle, Red
Flower Arrangement-Purchased Flowers
Shelby Hatcher, two Blue, Red
Willa Moylan, Red,
Avery Sullivan, Blue
Aniston Yates, Purple
ELECTRICAL & ELECTRONICS
AC Electric Projects
Alexander Hardwick, Blue
Jacob Hardwick, Purple
William Hardwick, Purple, Reserve Grand Champion
Brylen Sanders, Purple, Grand Champion
John Scherman, Blue
SMALL ENGINES
Small Engine Operation
Owen Downey, Purple, Grand Champion
John Scherman, Purple, Reserve Champion
ROCKETRY
Rocket Made From Kit
Megan Benne, Blue
Amelia Lemke, Purple, Reserve Grand Champion
Aiden Moreau, Blue
Gavin Moreau, Purple, Grand Champion
WOODWORKING
Farm or Shop Use
Briar Bowden, Purple, Champion
Alexander Hardwick, Blue
Rickey Nelson, Red
Wyatt Strausbaugh, Blue
Lawn Furniture
William Hardwick, Purple
Katherine Stevenson, Purple
Griffin Strausbaugh, Blue
Household Furniture
Landon Alexander, Blue
Olivia Baca, Blue
Gabe Bueker, Blue
Lincoln Driver, Purple, Reserve Champion
Dawson Foltz, Blue
Jacob Hardwick, Blue
Carter Schneider, Blue
Aniston Yates, Blue
Elliott Yates, Blue
Other Woodworking Articles
Olivia Baca, Blue
Miles Ford, Purple
James Haley, Purple
Britton Hightower, Purple
Hudson Kirk, Blue
Flint Scherman, Purple
Kimball Uphoff, Purple
Gage Yeagle, Blue
