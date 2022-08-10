4-H/FFA Market Beef
Market Beef: Lightweight Steers
Blue 1: Aubriannah Razo
Blue 2: John Scherman
Market Beef: Angus
Reserve Breed Champion Blue 2: Riley Hightower
Breed Champion, Champion Rate of Gain Blue 1: Wade Enman
Market Beef: Gelbvieh
Breed Champion Blue 1: Avarie Hightower
Market Beef: Hereford
Breed Champion Blue 1: Wade Enman
Reserve Breed Champion Blue 2: Wade Enman
Market Beef: Maintainer Steers
Breed Champion Blue 1: Easton Hensley
Market Beef: Red Angus
Breed Champion Blue 1: Clara Moyer
Market beef: Crossbred (1,000 pounds to 1,009 pounds)
Blue 1: Avarie Hightower
Blue 2: Briar Bowden
Market Beef: Crossbred (1,110 pounds to 1,182 pounds)
Blue 1: Lana Enman
Blue 3: Ellie Hart
Blue 4: Landon Alexander
Red 5: Logan Alexander
Red 6: Shelby Minden
Red 7: Levi Minden
Reserve Champion Rate of Gain Blue 2: Rickey Nelson
Crossbred (1,212 pounds to 1,332 pounds)
Blue 3: Cade Hensley
Red 4: Willa Moylan
Red 5: Bentley Stewart
Reserve Breed Champion Blue 2: Miles Ford
Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef, Breed Champion Blue 1: Maggie Hart
Market Beef: Charolais (1,224 pounds)
Breed Champion Blue 1: Eli Foster
Grand Champion Market Beef, Breed Champion Blue 1: Jace Hensley
All Other Breeds: Breeding Heifers, Junior Yearling Heifer (Jan. 1, 2021 to Apr. 30, 2021)
Reserve Breed Champion Blue 2: Braelynn Reed
Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Heifer, Breed Champion Blue 1: Braelynn Reed
Angus Breeding Heifers, Junior Yearling Heifer (Jan. 1, 2021 - Apr. 30, 2021)
Breed Champion Blue 1: Clara Moyer
Reserve Breed Champion Blue 2: Ella Moyer
Beef Beginner Showmanship (7-8)
Blue: Braelynn Reed
Blue: Rickey Nelson
Blue: Riley Hightower
Breed Champion Blue 1: Miles Ford
Reserve Breed Champion Blue 2: Cade Hensley
Beef Junior Showmanship (9-11)
Blue: Clara Moyer
Blue: Eli Foster
Blue: Ellie Hart
Blue 2: Briar Bowden
Breed Champion Blue 1: Kensington Reed
Reserve Breed Champion Blue 2: Maggie Hart
Beef Intermediate Showmanship (12-13)
Blue: Bentley Stewart
Blue: John Scherman
Blue: Willa Moylan
Breed Champion Blue 1: Easton Hensley
Reserve Breed Champion Blue: Landon Alexander
Beef Senior Showmanship (14-18)
Blue: Lana Enman
Blue: Logan Alexander
Blue 1: Dana Mattison
Blue 1: Lana Enman
Blue 3: Wade Enman
Breed Champion Blue 1: Avarie Hightower
Reserve Breed Champion Blue 2: Jace Hensley
Charolais Breeding Heifers: Junior Yearling Heifer (Jan. 1, 2021 to Apr. 30, 2021)
Grand Champion Breeding Heifer, Breed Champion Blue 1: Kensington Reed
Reserve Breed Champion Blue 2: Eli Foster
Commercial Breeding Heifers, Senior Heifer Calves (Sept. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021)
Red 2: Willa Moylan
Reserve Breed Champion Blue 2: Miles Ford
Commercial Breeding Heifers: Summer Yearling Heifer (May 1, 2021 to Aug. 31, 2021)
Blue 1: Bentley Stewart
Red 2: Logan Alexander
Commercial Breeding Heifers: Junior Yearling Heifer (Jan. 1, 2021 to Apr. 30, 2021)
Red 2: Briar Bowden
Gelbvieh Breeding Heifers: Junior Yearling Heifer (Jan. 1, 2021 to Apr. 30, 2021)
Reserve Breed Champion Blue 2: Riley Hightower
Gelbvieh Breeding Heifers: Senior Yearling Heifer (Sept. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020)
Breed Champion Blue 1: Avarie Hightower
Hereford Breeding Heifers: Junior Yearling Heifer (Jan. 1, 2021 to Apr. 30, 2021)
Breed Champion Blue 1: Lana Enman
Maintainer Breeding Heifers: Junior Yearling Heifer (Jan. 1, 2021 to Apr. 30, 2021)
Breed Champion Blue 1: Kali Hickman
Red Angus Breeding Heifers: Junior Yearling Heifer (Jan. 1, 2021 to Apr. 30, 2021)
Breed Champion Blue 1: Rickey Nelson
Shorthorn Breeding Heifers: Junior Yearling Heifer (Jan. 1, 2021 to Apr. 30, 2021)
Breed Champion Blue 1: Lana Enman
Simmental Breeding Heifers: Junior Yearling Heifer (Jan. 1, 2021 to Apr. 30, 2021)
Breed Champion Blue 1: Dana Mattison
4-H/FFA Bucket Calf
Beef Breeds: Bucket Calves
Blue: Aniston Yates
Blue: Brookley McDowell
Blue: Elliott Yates
Blue: Emersyn Chapman
Blue: Lincoln Driver
Blue: Logan Bell
Grand Champion Blue: Briar Scherman
Reserve Grand Champion Blue: Callie Hart
Dairy Breeds: Bucket Calves
Blue: Laina Hambleton
4-H/FFA Crops and Garden
Fruit
Blackberries
Purple: Grace Kinaman
Grass Hay
Purple: Wyatt Strausbaugh
Reserve Champion Purple: Griffin Strausbaugh
Fresh Culinary Herbs
Blue: Wyatt Strausbaugh
Red: Brookley McDowell
Soybeans
Blue: Flint Scherman
Red: John Scherman
Red: Wyatt Guetterman
Wheat Seed
Champion Purple: Wyatt Strausbaugh
Purple: John Guetterman
Vegetables
Tomatoes
Blue: Cooper Gainer
Blue: Ellee Crawford
Blue: Gage Yeagle
Blue: William Hardwick
Red: Griffin Strausbaugh
Red: Haylee Crawford
Red: Madyson Smotherman
Red: Willa Moylan
Cherry Tomatoes
Blue: Brookley McDowell
Blue: Griffin Strausbaugh
Blue: Madyson Smotherman
Blue: William Hardwick
Blue: Wyatt Strausbaugh
Purple: Aliyah Lester
Red: Cooper Gainer
Red: Grace Young
Red: Jackson Lester
Red Potatoes
Blue: Jackson Lester
Champion Purple: Grace Young
Red: Aliyah Lester
Red: Cooper Gainer
Red: Haylee Crawford
White Potatoes
Blue: Aliyah Lester
Blue: Avarie Hightower
Blue: Jackson Lester
Blue: Madyson Smotherman
Purple: Riley Hightower
Red: Avarie Hightower
Pickling Cucumbers
Red: Haylee Crawford
Green Beans
Blue: Brookley McDowell
Blue: Haylee Crawford
Purple: Ellee Crawford
Carrots
Blue: George Christensen
Red: Ellee Crawford
Eggplant
Blue: Cheyenne Christian
Blue: Leighann Cox
Blue: Riley Hightower
Purple: Jordan Christian
Red: Avarie Hightower
Yellow Onions
Red: Aliyah Lester
Red: Ellee Crawford
Red: George Christensen
Red: Jackson Lester
Red Onions
Red: Riley Hightower
Bell Peppers
Blue: Leighann Cox
Jalapeno Peppers
Blue: Brookley McDowell
Blue: Gage Yeagle
Blue: Jordan Christian
Purple: Grace Young
Red: William Hardwick
Other Sweet Peppers
Red: Griffin Strausbaugh
Other Hot Peppers
Blue: Cheyenne Christian
Blue: Jordan Christian
Summer Squash
Purple: Gage Yeagle
Zucchini
Blue: Aiden Moreau
Blue: Cheyenne Christian
Blue: Grace Kinaman
Purple: Gage Yeagle
Purple: Gavin Moreau
Purple: Leighann Cox
Miscellaneous Vegetables
Blue: George Christensen
Purple: Grace Young
Reserve Champion Purple: George Christensen
4-H/FFA Energy Management
Electrical and Electronics
AC Electric Projects
Champion Purple: Jacob Hardwick
Purple: Alexander Hardwick
Reserve Champion Purple: James Haley
DC Electric Projects
Blue: James Haley
Red: Troy Leonard
Electronics Projects
Blue: Elliott Yates
Educational Displays & Exhibits
Purple: William Hardwick
Small Engines
Educational Display
Blue: Franklin Gardner
Small Engine Operation
Champion Purple: Owen Downey
4-H/FFA Floriculture
Flowers
Fairy Garden
Blue: Riley Hightower
Champion Purple: Avarie Hightower
Purple: Arianna Peters
Purple: Emersyn Chapman
Purple: Isabel Bond
Purple: Miles Ford
Purple: Taylor Sherron
Purple: Willa Moylan
Purple: Zoie Prothe
Reserve Champion Purple: Isabel Bond
Annual Flowers, Single Stem
Blue: Aliyah Lester
Blue: Andrea Gaus
Blue: Ardyn Evans
Blue: Brookley McDowell
Blue: Brooklyn Sherron
Blue: Grace Kinaman
Blue: Jackson Lester
Blue: Miles Ford
Blue: Peyton Sherron
Blue: Taylor Sherron
Purple: Aliyah Lester
Purple: Brookley McDowell
Purple: Brooklyn Sherron
Purple: Gage Yeagle
Purple: Jackson Lester
Purple: Megan Benne
Purple: Peyton Sherron
Red: Jackson Lester
Perennial Flowers, Single Stem
Blue: Emma Haley
Blue: Grace Kinaman
Blue: James Haley
Blue: Max Bauer
Blue: Megan Benne
Purple: Emma Haley
Purple: Gage Yeagle
Purple: Grace Kinaman
Purple: James Haley
Purple: Megan Benne
Purple: Willa Moylan
Soil Potted House Plants
Blue: Eliza Prothe
Blue: Willa Moylan
Purple: Andrea Gaus
Purple: Brookley McDowell
Patio Container House Plants
Blue: Carter Schneider
Blue: Eliza Prothe
Blue: Emersyn Chapman
Purple: Eliza Prothe
Flower Arrangement, Simple Flowers
Blue: Brookley McDowell
Blue: Emma Haley
Blue: Gage Yeagle
Purple: Calvin Mermis
Purple: Gage Yeagle
Flower Arrangement, Purchased Flowers
Blue: Emersyn Chapman
Blue: Max Bauer
Purple: Kyra Uphoff
Purple: Max Bauer
4-H/FFA Meat Goat
Breeding Meat Goats
Breeding Doe (1 to 6 months old)
Blue 2: Franklin Gardner
Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Goat Blue 1: Levi Sloan
Breeding Doe (7 to 12 months old)
Blue 2: Landon Richards
Grand Champion Breeding Doe Blue 1: Lainey Hager
Red 1: Katherine Stevenson
Red 2: Littlejohn Reynolds
Red 3: Katherine Stevenson
Market Meat Goats (68 pounds)
Blue 2: Londyn Hyde
Grand Champion Market Goat Blue 1: Levi Sloan
Red 1: Katherine Stevenson
Market Meat Goats (86 pounds to 88 pounds)
Blue 1: Bentley Stewart
Blue 2: Adryan Foltz
Red 1: Littlejohn Reynolds
Market Meat Goats (62 pounds to 66 pounds)
Blue 1: Cooper Hyde
Blue 1: Dawson Foltz
Red 1: Austin Gardner
Market Meat Goats (76 pounds to 82 pounds)
Blue 2: Maryn Foltz
Red 1: Franklin Gardner
Red 2: Franklin Gardner
Market Meat Goats (Lightweights)
Blue 1: Austin Gardner
Red 1: Cooper Hyde
Market Meat Goats (96 pounds)
Reserve Champion Rate of Gain Blue 1: Lainey Hager
Champion Rate of Gain Red 1: Landon Richards
Market Meat Goats (100 pounds to 102 pounds)
Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat Blue 1: Lainey Hager
Reserve Champion Rate of Gain Blue 2: Landon Richards
Meat Goat Showmanship
Beginner Showmanship (7-8)
Blue: Londyn Hyde
Blue: Maryn Foltz
Champion Showmanship Blue: Levi Sloan
Reserve Champion Showmanship Blue: Lainey Hager
Junior Showmanship (9-11)
Blue: Cooper Hyde
Blue: Littlejohn Reynolds
Champion Showmanship Blue: Dawson Foltz
Reserve Champion Showmanship Blue: Katherine Stevenson
Intermediate Showmanship (12-13)
Champion Showmanship Blue: Bentley Stewart
Senior Showmanship (14-18)
Blue: Adryan Foltz
Blue: Landon Richards
Reserve Champion Showmanship Blue 1: Austin Gardner
Champion Showmanship Blue 1: Franklin Gardner
4-H/FFA Pigeons and Doves
Pigeons
Old Cock, Over 1 years old
Champion Purple: Devon Gainer
Old Hen, Over 1 years old
Reserve Champion Purple: Cooper Gainer
4-H/FFA Poultry
Meat Pen
Blue: Ashlyn Smith
Blue: Westley Tanck
Grand Champion Purple: Clifford Sparks
Reserve Champion Purple: Sterling Smith
Poultry
Standard Breeds, Large Fowl (one young bird)
Blue: Austin Gardner
Blue: Callie Hart
Blue: Ellie Hart
Blue: Franklin Gardner
Blue: Jackson Bollinger
Blue: Maggie Hart
Blue: Briar Bowden
Grand Champion Purple: Lily Smith
Purple: Alana Bollinger
Purple: Jackson Bollinger
Red: Brookley McDowell
Red: Jackson Bollinger
Reserve Champion Purple: Austin Gardner
18103: Standard Breeds, Large Fowl (one old bird)
Blue: Dakota Moser
Blue: Jordan Christian
Blue: Juliana Baldridge
Blue: Landon Alexander
Blue: Leighann Cox
Blue: Makenzie Moser
Blue: Peyton Sherron
Blue: Taylor Sherron
Purple: Brookley McDowell
Purple: Dakota Moser
Purple: Juliana Baldridge
Purple: Makenzie Moser
Purple: Peyton Sherron
Red: Alana Bollinger
Red: Brookley McDowell
Red: Cheyenne Christian
Red: Dakota Moser
Red: Jackson Bollinger
Red: Jordan Christian
Red: Kindell Stewart
Red: Leighann Cox
Red: Logan Alexander
Red: Makenzie Moser
Red: Taylor Sherron
Standard Breeds, Bantams (one young bird)
Blue: Alana Bollinger
Blue: Cassidy Tanck
Blue: Emersyn Chapman
Blue: Rickey Nelson
Blue: Sterling Smith
Grand Champion Purple: Ashlyn Smith
Purple: Rickey Nelson
Red: Bryn Grandon
Red: Emersyn Chapman
Red: Kindell Stewart
Red: Willa Moylan
Reserve Champion Purple: Cassidy Tanck
Standard Breeds, Bantams (one old bird)
Blue: Cassidy Tanck
Blue: Juliana Baldridge
Blue: Miles Ford
Purple: Clifford Sparks
Red: Cassidy Tanck
Red: Clifford Sparks
Production Pullets
Blue: Ashlyn Smith
Blue: Bryn Grandon
Blue: Rylan Grandon
Production Hens
Blue: Brookley McDowell
Grand Champion Purple: Jordan Christian
Purple: Peyton Sherron
Reserve Champion Purple: Cheyenne Christian
Dual Purpose Pullets
Purple: Ashlyn Smith
Purple: Sterling Smith
Dual Purpose Hens
Grand Champion Purple: Makenzie Moser
Red: Miles Ford
Reserve Champion Purple: Leighann Cox
Turkeys
Grand Champion Purple: Kindell Stewart
Ducks, Call or Bantam
Blue: Emersyn Chapman
Grand Champion Purple: Emersyn Chapman
Ducks, All Breeds
Blue: Brooklyn Sherron
Blue: Bryn Grandon
Blue: Cooper Gainer
Blue: Franklin Gardner
Blue: Madyson Smotherman
Blue: Rylan Grandon
Purple: Austin Gardner
Purple: Brooklyn Sherron
Purple: Franklin Gardner
Purple: Landon Alexander
Purple: Logan Alexander
Purple: Rylan Grandon
Red: Brooklyn Sherron
Red: Cooper Gainer
Red: Devon Gainer
Red: Madyson Smotherman
Reserve Champion Purple: Austin Gardner
Geese
Blue: Landon Alexander
Blue: Logan Alexander
Guineas
Purple: Landon Alexander
Purple: Logan Alexander
Poultry Showmanship
Beginner Showmanship (7-8)
Blue: Callie Hart
Blue: Rickey Nelson
Grand Champion Purple: Juliana Baldridge
Reserve Champion Purple: Sterling Smith
Junior Showmanship (9-11)
Blue: Dakota Moser
Blue: Ellie Hart
Blue: Briar Bowden
Grand Champion Purple: Lily Smith
Purple: Taylor Sherron
Reserve Champion Purple: Maggie Hart
Intermediate Showmanship (12-13)
Blue: Clifford Sparks
Blue: Landon Alexander
Grand Champion Purple: Jackson Bollinger
Red: Rylan Grandon
Red: Willa Moylan
Reserve Champion Purple: Ashlyn Smith
Senior Showmanship (14-18)
Blue: Austin Gardner
Grand Champion Purple:
Logan Alexander
Red: Bryn Grandon
Reserve Champion Purple: Alana Bollinger
4-H/FFA Rabbit
Meat Pen
Purple: Lane Crisco
White: Devon Gainer
White: Madden McPeek
White: Shelby Hatcher
Junior Doe (under six months or three to six months for breeds listed in pre-junior)
Best of Show Blue: Freya Barnes
Blue: Bridget Little
Blue: Cooper Gainer
Blue: Devon Gainer
Blue: Madyson Smotherman
Blue: Shelby Hatcher
Blue: Freya Barnes
Red: Cooper Gainer
Red: Devon Gainer
Red: Lane Crisco
White: Madyson Smotherman
Senior Doe ( six months and older)
Blue: Emelyn Little
Blue: Madden McPeek
Blue: Raylie Crisco
Red: William Hardwick
White: Andrea Gaus
White: Taylor Parke
Junior Buck (under six months or three to six months for breeds listed in pre-junior)
Blue: Cooper Gainer
Blue: Emelyn Little
Blue: Lane Crisco
Red: Cooper Gainer
Reserve Best of Show Blue: Bridget Little
Senior Buck ( six months and older)
Best of Show Blue: Freya Barnes
Blue: Cole Burchett
Blue: Gage Burchett
Blue: Kylie Parke
Blue: Lane Crisco
Blue: Lincoln Driver
Blue: Raylie Crisco
Blue: Freya Barnes
White: Rickey Nelson
Colored Rex Fur
Blue: Gage Burchett
Showmanship
Beginner Showmanship (7-8)
Blue: Lane Crisco
Blue: Taylor Parke
Purple: Bridget Little
Purple: Freya Barnes
Junior Showmanship (9-11)
Blue: Cole Burchett
Blue: Emelyn Little
Blue: Lincoln Driver
Purple: Raylie Crisco
Purple: William Hardwick
Intermediate Showmanship (12-13)
Blue: Kylie Parke
Purple: Gage Burchett
Senior Showmanship (14-18)
Purple: Cooper Gainer
Purple: Madyson Smotherman
4-H/FFA Sheep
Breeding Ewes
All Other Breeds, Show Class 1 (Ewes born after September 2021)
Breed Champion Blue 1: Alaina Roth
Reserve Breed Champion Blue 2: Makenzie Moser
Crossbred (Ewes born after September 2021)
Breed Champion Blue 1: Lainey Hager
Red 1: Aliyah Lester
Reserve Breed Champion Blue 2: Afton Stuteville
Dorset Advantage (Ewes born after September 2021)
Grand Champion Breeding Ewe, Breed Champion Blue 1: Aidan Cunningham
Hampshire (Ewes born after September 2021)
Breed Champion Blue 1: Alaina Roth
Market Lambs
Hampshire (94 pounds to 132 pounds)
Breed Champion Blue 1: Deacon Cunningham
Red 1: Eli Foster
Reserve Breed Champion Blue 2: Kody Hendrickson
Reserve Champion Rate of Gain Red 2: Jackson Lester
Hampshire (152 pounds to 168 pounds)
Red 1: Eli Roth
Champion Rate of Gain Blue 1: Lainey Hager
Reserve Champion Rate of Gain Blue 2: Afton Stuteville
Natural Market Lambs (100 pounds to 108 pounds)
Breed Champion Blue 1: Luke Roth
Red 1: Littlejohn Reynolds
Reserve Breed Champion Blue 2: Eli Foster
Shropshire (118 pounds to 120 pounds)
Breed Champion Blue 1: Aidan Cunningham
Reserve Breed Champion Blue 2: Alaina Roth
Speckled Face (116 pounds)
Breed Champion Blue 1: Kody Hendrickson
Suffolk (130 pounds)
Breed Champion Blue 1: Landon Richards
All Other Breeds Market Lambs (90 pounds)
Breed Champion Blue 1: Makenzie Moser
Crossbred (112 pounds to 124 pounds)
Blue 2: Charlie Blue
Red 1: Madyson Smotherman
Red 2: Devon Gainer
Red 3: Charlie Blue
Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, Reserve Breed Champion Blue 1: Layne Sloan
Crossbred 126 pounds to 138 pounds)
Grand Champion Market Lamb, Breed Champion Blue 1: Aidan Cunningham
Red 1: Eli Foster
Reserve Champion Rate of Gain Red 2: Cooper Gainer
Champion Rate of Gain Blue 3: Lainey Hager
Champion Rate of Gain Blue 2: Bentley Stewart
Natural Breeding Ewes born after September 2021)
Red 1: Littlejohn Reynolds
Red 2: Landon Richards
Red 3: Jackson Lester
Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Ewe, Breed Champion Blue 1: Layne Sloan
Sheep Showmanship
Beginner Showmanship (7-8)
Blue 3: Lainey Hager
Blue 4: Charlie Blue
Blue 5: Aliyah Lester
Champion Showman Blue 1: Deacon Cunningham
Reserve Champion Showman Blue 2: Luke Roth
Junior Showmanship (9-11)
Blue 3: Eli Foster
Blue 4: Littlejohn Reynolds
Blue 5: Jackson Lester
Champion Showman Blue 1: Aidan Cunningham
Reserve Champion Showman Blue 2: Layne Sloan
Intermediate Showmanship (12-13)
Blue 3: Bentley Stewart
Blue 4: Eli Roth
Champion Showman Blue 1: Alaina Roth
Reserve Champion Showman Blue 2: Afton Stuteville
Senior Showmanship (14-18)
Champion Showman Blue 1: Kody Hendrickson
Reserve Champion Showman Blue 2: Landon Richards
Speckled Face (Ewes born after September 2021)
Breed Champion Blue 1: Deacon Cunningham
Reserve Breed Champion Red 1: Afton Stuteville
4-H Bicycle
Bicycle
Beginner (7-8)
Blue: Aliyah Lester
Blue: Kaseyn Way
Grand Champion Purple: Hudson Kirk
Reserve Champion Purple: Simon Downey
Junior (9-11)
Blue: Jackson Lester
Grand Champion Purple: Owen Downey
Purple: Arianna Peters
Purple: Littlejohn Reynolds
Reserve Champion Purple: Wyatt Nelson
Intermediate (12-13)
Blue: Spencer Mattison
Grand Champion Purple: Nicholas Nelson
Red: Westley Tanck
Reserve Champion Purple: Max Bauer
Senior (14-18)
Blue: Dana Mattison
Blue: Landon Richards
Grand Champion Purple: Franklin Gardner
Red: Leighann Cox
Reserve Champion Purple: Austin Gardner
4-H Booths and Banners
Club Booth
Blue: Miami County 4-H Foundation
Blue: Shooting Sports 4-H Club
Blue: Trailblazers 4-H Club
Champion Purple: Happy-Go-Getters 4-H Club
Purple: Bull Creek Wranglers 4-H Club
Purple: Miami County 4-H Horse Club
Reserve Champion Purple: Spring Hill Rangers 4-H Club
Club Banner
Blue: Mound Builders 4-H Club
Champion Purple: Explorers 4-H Club
Purple: Bull Creek Wranglers 4-H Club
Purple: Hillsdale Hustlers 4-H Club
Purple: Trailblazers 4-H Club
Purple: Twin Valley 4-H Club
Reserve Champion Purple: Progressive 4-H Club
4-H Clothing and Textiles
Constructed Clothing
Non-wearable sewing item, not patchwork
Blue: Dakota Moser
Blue: Jackson Lester
Red: Aliyah Lester
Red: Ardyn Evans
Constructed Clothing Senior (14-18)
Blue: Avarie Hightower
Blue: Emma Haley
Blue: Peyton Sherron
Purple: Megan Benne
Purple: Zoie Prothe
Constructed Clothing Beginner (7-8)
Blue: Briar Scherman
Grand Champion Purple: Briar Scherman
Purple: Briar Scherman
Purple: Bridget Little
Constructed Clothing Junior (9-11)
Red: Arianna Peters
Purchased Clothing
Purchased Clothing Beginner Girls (7-8)
Blue: Callie Hart
Purple: Bridget Little
Reserve Grand Champion Purple: Bridget Little
Purchased Clothing Junior Girls (9-11)
Blue: Maggie Hart
Grand Champion Purple: Arianna Peters
Purple: Aniston Yates
Purple: Emelyn Little
Purchased Clothing Intermediate Girls (12-13)
Purple: Bentley Stewart
Purple: Eliza Prothe
Purchased Clothing Senior Girls (14-18)
Blue: Madison Wood
Blue: Zoie Prothe
Purple: Avarie Hightower
Purple: Zoie Prothe
Purchased Clothing Junior Boys (9-11)
Blue: William Hardwick
Purple: William Hardwick
Reserve Grand Champion Purple: Flint Scherman
Purchased Clothing Intermediate Boys (12-13)
Blue: Landon Alexander
Grand Champion Purple: Max Bauer
Purple: Landon Alexander
Red: Landon Alexander
Purchased Clothing Senior Boys (14-18)
Blue: Logan Alexander
Purple: Logan Alexander
Red: Logan Alexander
Recycled Clothing Project Beginner (7-8)
Blue: Bridget Little
Recycled Clothing Project Junior (9-11)
Blue: Brayden Garcia
Blue: Georgiana Pertner
Grand Champion Purple: Emelyn Little
Recycled Clothing Project Intermediate (12-13)
Blue: Brielle Garcia
4-H Dog
Dog Obedience amd Rally-O
Pre-Novice Obedience, Inexperienced
White 1: Juliana Baldridge
White 2: Ashlyn Smith
White 3: Emery DeCavele
White 4: Ardyn Evans
White 5: Emelyn Little
Pre-Novice Obedience, Experienced
Blue 3: Makenzie Moser
Champion Purple 1: Arianna Peters
Red 4: Clifford Sparks
Reserve Grand Champion Purple 2: Franklin Gardner
White 5: Taylor Parke
Pre-Novice Obedience, Advanced (Not ready for Novice)
Champion Purple 1: Andrea Gaus
Graduate Novice
Champion Blue 1: Kylie Parke
Reserve Champion White 2: Andrea Gaus
Rally-O, Level 1 (on-lead)
Blue 5: Makenzie Moser
Grand Champion Purple 1: Clifford Sparks
Purple 3: Arianna Peters
Purple 4: Ashlyn Smith
Reserve Champion Purple 2: Taylor Parke
White 6: Franklin Gardner
White 7: Emery DeCavele
White 8: Emelyn Little
White 9: Ardyn Evans
Dog Showmanship
Junior Showmanship (9-11)
Blue 3: Emelyn Little
Blue 4: Ardyn Evans
Blue 5: Taylor Parke
Grand Champion Purple 1: Arianna Peters
Purple 2: Emery DeCavele
Intermediate Showmanship (12-13)
Champion Purple 1: Kylie Parke
Purple 3: Makenzie Moser
Purple 4: Clifford Sparks
Reserve Champion Purple 2: Ashlyn Smith
14004: Senior Showmanship (14-18)
Champion Purple 1: Madyson Smotherman
Purple 3: Andrea Gaus
Reserve Champion Purple 2: Franklin Gardner
Dog Agility
Agility 1A (on-lead)
Blue 5: Kylie Parke
Blue 6: Franklin Gardner
Blue 7: Juliana Baldridge
Grand Champion Purple: Arianna Peters
Purple 3: Emelyn Little
Purple 4: Clifford Sparks
Reserve Champion Purple: Ashlyn Smith
White 8: Emery DeCavele
White 9: Ardyn Evans
White 11: Makenzie Moser
White 10: Taylor Parke
Agility 2 (off-lead)
Red: Kylie Parke
White: Andrea Gaus
4-H Entomology
Advanced Entomology Collection
Champion Purple: Landon Alexander
4-H Fashion Revue
Purchased Garments Beginner Girls (7-8)
Blue: Aliyah Lester
Blue: Briar Scherman
Blue: Bridget Little
Blue: Kaseyn Way
Blue: Olivia Baca
Champion Purple: Lainey Hager
Purple: Lainey Hager
Reserve Champion Purple 2: Bridget Little
Purchased Garments Junior Girls (9-11)
Blue: Aniston Yates
Blue: Arianna Peters
Blue: Dakota Moser
Bllue: Emelyn Little
Blue: Kailynn Kirk
Purple: Arianna Peters
Purple: Dakota Moser
Purple: Emelyn Little
Purple: Kailynn Kirk
Purple: Maggie Hart
Reserve Champion Purple 2: Arianna Peters
Reserve Grand Champion, Champion Purple 2: Maggie Hart
Purchased Garments Intermediate Girls (12-13)
Blue: Bentley Stewart
Blue: Eliza Prothe
Blue: Lauren Bauer
Blue: Makenzie Moser
Champion Purple: Bentley Stewart
Purple: Bentley Stewart
Purple: Makenzie Moser
Reserve Champion Purple: Eliza Prothe
Purchased Garments Senior Girls (14-18)
Blue: Ashlyn Pratt
Blue: Lana Enman
Blue: Madison Wood
Blue: Madyson Smotherman
Blue: Megan Benne
Blue: Shelby Hatcher
Blue: Zoie Prothe
Grand Champion, Champion Purple 1: Ashlyn Pratt
Purple: Ashlyn Pratt
Purple: Avarie Hightower
Purple: Brynley Bauer
Purple: Lana Enman
Purple: Madison Wood
Purple: Madyson Smotherman
Red: Zoie Prothe
Reserve Grand Champion Purple 2: Megan Benne
Purchased Garments Junior Boys (9-11)
Blue: Jackson Lester
Purple: Flint Scherman
Purple: William Hardwick
Reserve Champion Purple: Flint Scherman
Reserve Grand Champion, Champion Purple: William Hardwick
Purchased Garments Intermediate Boys (12-13)
Champion Purple 1: Landon Alexander
Purple: Landon Alexander
Purchased Garments Senior Boys (14-18)
Blue: Logan Alexander
Grand Champion, Champion Purple: Logan Alexander
Purple: Logan Alexander
Constructed Garments Senior (14-18)
Blue: Avarie Hightower
Blue: Zoie Prothe
Grand Champion, Champion Purple 1: Megan Benne
Constructed Garments Beginner (7-8)
Champion Purple: Briar Scherman
Purple: Briar Scherman
Purple: Bridget Little
Reserve Champion Purple: Bridget Little
Constructed Garments Junior (9-11)
Blue: Arianna Peters
Blue: Emelyn Little
Constructed Garments Intermediate (12-13)
Reserve Grand Champion, Champion Purple: Bentley Stewart
4-H Fiber Arts
Crochet
Junior (9-11)
Purple: Josephine Miller
Senior (14-18)
Blue: Brooklyn Sherron
Purple: Brooklyn Sherron
Purple: Cassidy Tanck
Reserve Champion Purple: Cassidy Tanck
Needle Arts
Beginner (7-8)
Champion Purple: Evangeline Pertner
Needle Arts
Junior (9-11)
Blue: Amelia Lemke
Champion Purple: Georgiana Pertner
Reserve Champion Purple: Brayden Garcia
Needle Arts
Intermediate (12-13)
Blue: Brielle Garcia
Red: Madeline Pertner
Patchwork and Quilting
Beginner (7-8)
Blue: Evangeline Pertner
Blue: Freya Barnes
Junior (9-11)
Purple: Brayden Garcia
Red: Josephine Miller
Intermediate (12-13)
Blue: Brielle Garcia
Red: Aiden Barentine
Weaving
Junior (9-11)
Blue: Arianna Peters
Ethnic Arts
Senior (14-18)
Champion Purple: Kyra Uphoff
Purple: Calvin Mermis
Purple: Kyra Uphoff
Macrame
Senior (14-18)
Blue: Peyton Sherron
4-H Fishing Skillathon
Beginner (7-8)
Blue 3: Mark Mermis
Blue 4: Kaseyn Way
Blue 5: Hudson Kirk
Grand Champion Purple: Emersyn Chapman
Reserve Champion Purple: Simon Downey
Junior (9-11)
Blue 4: John Mermis
Blue 5: Owen Downey
Blue 6: Littlejohn Reynolds
Blue 7: Wyatt Nelson
Grand Champion Purple: Brayden Garcia
Purple 3: Jackson Lester
Reserve Grand Champion Purple: Briggs Harrison
Intermediate (12-13)
Blue 4: Landon Alexander
Blue 5: Carter Schneider
Blue 6: Hank Mermis
Grand Champion Purple: Spencer Mattison
Purple 3: Nicholas Nelson
Red 10: Westley Tanck
Red 11: Travis Peckman
Red 7: Johnathan Stribling
Red 8: Hunter Pingleton
Red 9: Brielle Garcia
Reserve Champion Purple: Max Bauer
Senior (14-18)
Blue 3: Cassidy Tanck
Blue 4: Logan Alexander
Blue 5: Franklin Gardner
Blue 6: Kody Hendrickson
Blue 7: Landon Richards
Grand Champion Purple: Wade Enman
Reserve Grand Champion Purple: Austin Gardner
4-H Food and Nutrition
Favorite Foods Show
Intermediate (12-13)
Blue: Johnathan Stribling
Red: Johnathan Stribling
Reserve Champion Purple: Eliza Prothe
Senior (14-18)
Blue: Zoie Prothe
Food Classes
Beginner Foods (7-8)
Blue: Alexander Hardwick
Blue: Aliyah Lester
Blue: Callie Hart
Blue: Eli Shay
Blue: Emersyn Chapman
Blue: Gage Yeagle
Blue: Griffin Strausbaugh
Blue: Haylee Crawford
Blue: Kaseyn Way
Blue: Mark Mermis
Blue: Maryn Foltz
Blue: Freya Barnes
Purple: Aiden Moreau
Purple: Emersyn Chapman
Purple: Logan Bell
Purple: Londyn Hyde
Purple: Reid Burchett
Purple: Riley Hightower
Purple: Freya Barnes
Red: Aliyah Lester
Red: Emersyn Chapman
Red: Gage Yeagle
Red: Freya Barnes
Junior Foods (9-11)
Blue: Abrea Sullivan
Blue: Amelia Lemke
Blue: Aniston Yates
Blue: Arianna Peters
Blue: Brayden Garcia
Blue: Brylen Sanders
Blue: Cheyenne Christian
Blue: Cooper Hyde
Blue: Ellie Hart
Blue: Jackson Lester
Blue: Jacob Hardwick
Blue: Jordan Christian
Blue: Lincoln Driver
Blue: Littlejohn Reynolds
Blue: Madden McPeek
Blue: Shaelynn Smail
Blue: Taylor Sherron
Blue: William Hardwick
Purple: Brayden Garcia
Purple: Cheyenne Christian
Purple: Ellee Crawford
Purple: Gavin Moreau
Purple: Jackson Lester
Purple: Jacob Hardwick
Purple: Lincoln Driver
Purple: Maggie Hart
Purple: Olivia Sullivan
Purple: Temprance Johnson
Purple: William Hardwick
Purple: Wyatt Nelson
Purple: Wyatt Strausbaugh
Red: Ardyn Evans
Red: Cheyenne Seely
Red: Dakota Moser
Red: Jackson Lester
Red: Jordan Christian
Red: Josephine Miller
Red: Littlejohn Reynolds
Reserve Champion Purple: Cole Burchett
White: Abrea Sullivan
Intermediate Foods (12-13)
Blue: Aiden Barentine
Blue: Bentley Stewart
Blue: Carter Schneider
Blue: Chelbi Seely
Blue: Cooper Gainer
Blue: Eliza Prothe
Blue: Gage Burchett
Blue: Hank Mermis
Blue: Lauren Bauer
Blue: Makenzie Moser
Blue: Nicholas Nelson
Blue: Willa Moylan
Blue: Champion Purple
Blue: Bentley Stewart
Purple: Brielle Garcia
Purple: Carter Schneider
Purple: Cate Minden
Purple: Cooper Gainer
Purple: Ethan Shay
Purple: James Haley
Purple: Kendal Robinson
Purple: Max Bauer
Purple: Travis Peckman
Red: Aiden Barentine
Red: Jackson Bollinger
Red: James Haley
Red: Nicholas Nelson
Red: Travis Peckman
Red: Willa Moylan
White: Aiden Barentine
Senior Foods (14-18)
Blue: Abigail Christensen
Blue: Adryan Foltz
Blue: Anna Brizendine
Blue: Brooklyn Sherron
Blue: Brynley Bauer
Blue: Emma Haley
Blue: Grace Kinaman
Blue: Kody Hendrickson
Blue: Leighann Cox
Blue: Logan Alexander
Blue: Madison Wood
Blue: Megan Benne
Blue: Shelby Hatcher
Blue: Zoie Prothe
Champion Purple: Grace Young
Purple: Abigail Christensen
Purple: Annabelle Shaw
Purple: Avarie Hightower
Purple: Brooklyn Sherron
Purple: Calvin Mermis
Purple: Grace Kinaman
Purple: Grace Young
Purple: Kena Leonard
Purple: Lana Enman
Purple: Leighann Cox
Purple: Logan Alexander
Purple: Madison Wood
Purple: Madyson Smotherman
Purple: Megan Benne
Purple: Wade Enman
Purple: Zoie Prothe
Red: Bryn Grandon
Red: Grace Kinaman
Red: Madyson Smotherman
Red: Peyton Sherron
Red: Shelby Hatcher
Reserve Champion Purple: Grace Young
White: Emma Haley
4-H Food Preservation
Sweet Spread or Syrups
Blue: Devon Gainer
Blue: Gavin Shaw
Blue: Madyson Smotherman
Purple: Brayden Garcia
Purple: Cooper Gainer
Reserve Champion Purple: Brielle Garcia
Fruits, Juices, Fruit Mixtures
Purple: Cooper Gainer
Purple: Littlejohn Reynolds
Red: Cooper Gainer
Tomato Products, Juice, Salsas
Blue: Devon Gainer
Purple: Cooper Gainer
Purple: Gavin Shaw
Red: Madyson Smotherman
Red: Willa Moylan
Low Acid Vegetables
Blue: Madyson Smotherman
Grand Champion Purple: Grace Young
Purple: Grace Young
Pickles, Fermented Foods, Relishes amd Chutney
Blue: Devon Gainer
Blue: Madyson Smotherman
Purple: Devon Gainer
4-H Forestry
Jr. 4-H Forester
Beginning, A
Blue: Aliyah Lester
Blue: Jackson Lester
4-H Geology
Geology Educational Exhibit
Champion Purple: Georgiana Pertner
Lapidary, at least five varieties (polished and unpolished)
Reserve Champion Purple: Jackson Lester
Lapidary, Before and After (at least three varieties)
Champion Purple: Madison Wood
Purple: Aliyah Lester
4-H Home Environment
Single Exhibits
Article made by 4-H'er for the home
Blue: Brooklyn Sherron
Blue: Maggie Hart
Purple: Max Bauer
Poster
Purple: Cate Minden
Notebook
Blue: Max Bauer
4-H Miscellaneous
Display
Champion Purple: Margaret Martin
Purple: Reid Burchett
Posters
Blue: Grace Kinaman
Champion Purple: Grace Kinaman
Video
Purple: Zoie Prothe
Wildlife Promotional Poster
Reserve Champion Purple: Olivia Baca
Educational Display
Blue: Isaac Hamm
Reserve Champion Purple: Willa Moylan
Shooting Sports Educational Display
Blue: Makenzie Moser
4-H Pet Show
Cat
Grand Champion Purple: Dana Mattison
Reserve Champion Purple: Taylor Parke
Aquarium Pet
Red: Leighann Cox
Reptiles
Blue: Temprance Johnson
Blue: Willa Moylan
Red: Temprance Johnson
Reserve Champion Purple: Isaac Hamm
Any Other Pet
Blue: Temprance Johnson
Blue: Westley Tanck
Grand Champion Purple: Cassidy Tanck
Red: Freya Barnes
White: Jordan Christian
4-H Photography
Untouched and Uncropped Beginner Photo
Junior (9-11)
Blue: Lincoln Driver
Purple: Lincoln Driver
Red: Cheyenne Seely
Intermediate (12-13)
Blue: Aiden Barentine
Blue: Brookley McDowell
Purple: Aiden Barentine
Red: Chelbi Seely
White: Aiden Barentine
Color Photo
Beginner (7-8)
Blue: Braelynn Reed
Blue: Callie Hart
Blue: Elliott Yates
Blue: Emersyn Chapman
Blue: Evangeline Pertner
Blue: Gage Yeagle
Blue: Rickey Nelson
Blue: Riley Hightower
Champion Purple: Briar Scherman
Purple: Callie Hart
Purple: Reid Burchett
Purple: Rickey Nelson
Red: Callie Hart
Red: Emersyn Chapman
Red: Evangeline Pertner
Red: Gage Yeagle
Red: Rickey Nelson
Red: Riley Hightower
Junior (9-11)
Blue: Ardyn Evans
Blue: Arianna Peters
Blue: Cole Burchett
Blue: Dakota Moser
Blue: Ellie Hart
Blue: Gentry Ward
Blue: Georgiana Pertner
Blue: Jacob Hardwick
Blue: Josephine Miller
Blue: Kensington Reed
Blue: Lily Smith
Blue: Lincoln Driver
Blue: Maggie Hart
Blue: Shaelynn Smail
Blue: Taylor Parke
Blue: Taylor Sherron
Blue: Tripp Leonard
Blue: William Hardwick
Briar Bowden
Blue: Leila Driver
Champion Purple: Taylor Sherron
Purple: Arianna Peters
Purple: Cheyenne Seely
Purple: Dakota Moser
Purple: Ellie Hart
Purple: Flint Scherman
Purple: Josephine Miller
Purple: Lily Smith
Purple: Maggie Hart
Purple: Shaelynn Smail
Purple: Taylor Parke
Purple: Taylor Sherron
Purple: Leila Driver
Red: Arianna Peters
Red: Ellie Hart
Red: Gentry Ward
Red: Jacob Hardwick
Red: Josephine Miller
Red: Lily Smith
Red: Maggie Hart
Red: Shaelynn Smail
Red: Taylor Parke
Reserve Champion Purple: Kailynn Kirk
White: Arianna Peters
Intermediate (12-13)
Blue: Bentley Stewart
Blue: Brookley McDowell
Blue: Carter Schneider
Blue: Cavan O'Brien
Blue: Clifford Sparks
Blue: Eliza Prothe
Blue: Jackson Bollinger
Blue: John Scherman
Blue: Kendal Robinson
Blue: Kindell Stewart
Blue: Kylie Parke
Blue: Madeline Pertner
Blue: Makenzie Moser
Blue: Meg Johnson
Blue: Rylan Grandon
Blue: Spencer Mattison
Blue: Troy Leonard
Blue: Willa Moylan
Purple: Brookley McDowell
Purple: Carter Schneider
Purple: Cavan O'Brien
Purple: Clifford Sparks
Purple: Eliza Prothe
Purple: Gage Burchett
Purple: Jackson Bollinger
Purple: Kylie Parke
Purple: Rylan Grandon
Purple: Spencer Mattison
Purple: Troy Leonard
Purple: Willa Moylan
Red: Bentley Stewart
Red: Clifford Sparks
Red: Kendal Robinson
Red: Kindell Stewart
Red: Kylie Parke
Red: Madeline Pertner
Red: Makenzie Moser
Red: Rylan Grandon
Red: Spencer Mattison
Red: Troy Leonard
Red: Willa Moylan
Reserve Champion Purple: Carter Schneider
White: Eliza Prothe
White: Jackson Bollinger
White: Madeline Pertner
White: Spencer Mattison
White: Willa Moylan
Senior (14-18)
Blue: Alana Bollinger
Blue: Andrea Gaus
Blue: Anna Brizendine
Blue: Brooklyn Sherron
Blue: Camryn Grandon
Blue: Dana Mattison
Blue: Grace Kinaman
Blue: Isabel Bond
Blue: Kena Leonard
Blue: Kyra Uphoff
Blue: Madyson Smotherman
Blue: Megan Benne
Blue: Peyton Sherron
Blue: Shelby Hatcher
Blue: Zoie Prothe
Champion Purple: Alana Bollinger
Purple: Alana Bollinger
Purple: Andrea Gaus
Purple: Anna Brizendine
Purple: Bryn Grandon
Purple: Camryn Grandon
Purple: Dana Mattison
Purple: Grace Kinaman
Purple: Isabel Bond
Purple: Kyra Uphoff
Purple: Peyton Sherron
Purple: Shelby Hatcher
Red: Andrea Gaus
Red: Brooklyn Sherron
Red: Bryn Grandon
Red: Isabel Bond
Red: Kena Leonard
Red: Madyson Smotherman
Red: Megan Benne
Red: Zoie Prothe
Reserve Champion Purple: Kyra Uphoff
White: Jai Jenkins
Black and White Photo
Beginner (7-8)
Purple: Braelynn Reed
Red: Emersyn Chapman
Reserve Champion Purple: Emersyn Chapman
Junior (9-11)
Blue: Kensington Reed
Blue: William Hardwick
Blue: Briar Bowden
Purple: Cole Burchett
Purple: Gentry Ward
Purple: Maggie Hart
Red: Ellie Hart
Red: Kensington Reed
Intermediate (12-13)
Blue: Kendal Robinson
Blue: Rylan Grandon
Champion Purple: Brookley McDowell
Red: Bentley Stewart
Senior (14-18)
Blue: Camryn Grandon
Purple: Brooklyn Sherron
Purple: Bryn Grandon
4-H Reading
Display
Blue: Ardyn Evans
Blue: Eliza Prothe
Poster
Blue: Aliyah Lester
Blue: Aniston Yates
Blue: Ellie Hart
Blue: Kailynn Kirk
Blue: Kyra Uphoff
Blue: Willa Moylan
Reserve Champion Purple: Elliott Yates
Reserve Grand Champion Purple: Emersyn Chapman
4-H Shooting Sports Contest
Air Rifle
Pellet
Intermediate (12-13)
Blue: Makenzie Moser
Red: John Scherman
BB
Beginner (7-8)
Red: Briar Scherman
Red: Hudson Kirk
Junior (9-11)
Blue: Brayden Garcia
Blue: Ellee Crawford
Blue: Flint Scherman
Blue: Jordan Christian
Champion Purple: Dakota Moser
Reserve Champion Purple: Garron Stevenson
White: Jackson Lester
Intermediate (12-13)
Blue: Ethan Shay
Red: Hunter Pingleton
Archery
Beginner (7-8)
Red: Londyn Hyde
Junior (9-11)
Blue: Brayden Garcia
Blue: Ellee Crawford
Blue: Emelyn Little
Blue: Jackson Lester
Red: Cooper Hyde
Red: Jordan Christian
White: Lincoln Driver
Intermediate (12-13)
Blue: Willa Moylan
Champion Purple: Kylie Parke
Senior (14-18)
Blue: Franklin Gardner
Red: Austin Gardner
Red: Leighann Cox
Compound Archery
Beginner (7-8)
Blue: Miles Ford
Junior (9-11)
Purple: Arianna Peters
Purple: Wyatt Strausbaugh
Red: Ellee Crawford
Red: Emelyn Little
Red: Jackson Lester
Red: Lincoln Driver
Reserve Champion Purple: Brayden Garcia
Reserve Champion Purple: Dakota Moser
Intermediate (12-13)
Blue: Kylie Parke
Champion Purple: Makenzie Moser
Senior (14-18)
Red: Austin Gardner
Shotgun
Trap
Junior (9-11)
Purple: Flint Scherman
Intermediate (12-13)
Purple: Landon Alexander
Reserve Champion Purple: John Scherman
Senior (14-18)
Champion Purple: Austin Gardner
Purple: Logan Alexander
Skeet
Junior (9-11)
Purple: Flint Scherman
Intermediate (12-13)
Blue: Landon Alexander
Purple: John Scherman
Senior (14-18)
Blue: Logan Alexander
Champion Purple: Austin Gardner
4-H STEM
Ag Mechanics
Introductory, Level 1 Classes
General Fabrication
Blue: Briar Scherman
Blue: Flint Scherman
Blue: John Scherman
Blue: Temprance Johnson
Rocketry
Rocket made from Kit
Blue: Amelia Lemke
Blue: Megan Benne
Architectural block construction
Introductory (1 to 3 years) Diorama
Blue: Owen Downey
Blue: Simon Downey
Champion Purple: Ellie Holmes
4-H Visual Arts
Beginner (7-8)
Blue: Alexander Hardwick
Blue: Aliyah Lester
Blue: Braelynn Reed
Blue: Callie Hart
Blue: Emersyn Chapman
Blue: Evangeline Pertner
Blue: Gage Yeagle
Blue: Hudson Kirk
Blue: Juliana Baldridge
Blue: Kaseyn Way
Blue: Olivia Baca
Blue: Rickey Nelson
Blue: Riley Hightower
Blue: Freya Barnes
Champion Purple: Bridget Little
Purple: Alexander Hardwick
Purple: Aliyah Lester
Purple: Bridget Little
Purple: Callie Hart
Purple: Emersyn Chapman
Purple: Gage Yeagle
Purple: Griffin Strausbaugh
Purple: Juliana Baldridge
Purple: Kaseyn Way
Purple: Lainey Hager
Purple: Olivia Baca
Purple: Riley Hightower
Purple: Freya Barnes
Red: Evangeline Pertner
Red: Juliana Baldridge
Red:Kaseyn Way
Red: Olivia Baca
Reserve Champion Purple: Freya Barnes
Junior (9-11)
Blue: Ardyn Evans
Blue: Arianna Peters
Blue: Ellie Hart
Blue: Jackson Lester
Blue: Jordan Christian
Blue: Josephine Miller
Blue: Kensington Reed
Blue: Littlejohn Reynolds
Blue: Maggie Hart
Blue: Shaelynn Smail
Blue: Taylor Parke
Blue: William Hardwick
Blue: Wyatt Nelson
Champion Purple: Georgiana Pertner
Purple: Alaina Roth
Purple: Ardyn Evans
Purple: Arianna Peters
Purple: Brayden Garcia
Purple: Cheyenne Christian
Purple: Dakota Moser
Purple: Eli Foster
Purple: Ellie Hart
Purple: Emelyn Little
Purple: Georgiana Pertner
Purple: Jackson Lester
Purple: Jordan Christian
Purple: Josephine Miller
Purple: Kensington Reed
Purple: Maggie Hart
Purple: Taylor Sherron
Purple: William Hardwick
Purple: Wyatt Strausbaugh
Red: Alaina Roth
Red: Arianna Peters
Red: Cate Minden
Red: Kailynn Kirk
Reserve Champion Purple: Emelyn Little
Intermediate (12-13)
Blue: Aiden Barentine
Blue: Bentley Stewart
Blue: Brielle Garcia
Blue: Brookley McDowell
Blue: Cate Minden
Blue: Clifford Sparks
Blue: Eliza Prothe
Blue: Jackson Bollinger
Blue: Kindell Stewart
Blue: Landon Alexander
Blue: Spencer Mattison
Blue: Troy Leonard
Blue: Willa Moylan
Blue: Allison Martin
Champion Purple: Allison Martin
Purple: Clifford Sparks
Purple: Eliza Prothe
Purple: Landon Alexander
Purple: Nicholas Nelson
Purple: Willa Moylan
Red: Aiden Barentine
Red: Kindell Stewart
Red: Willa Moylan
Reserve Champion Purple" Landon Alexander
Senior (14-18)
Blue: Abigail Christensen
Blue: Annabelle Shaw
Blue: Ashlyn Pratt
Blue: Avarie Hightower
Blue: Brooklyn Sherron
Blue: Calvin Mermis
Blue: Dana Mattison
Blue: Isabel Bond
Blue: Kimball Uphoff
Blue: Leighann Cox
Blue: McKenna Bueker
Blue: Shelby Hatcher
Blue: Zoie Prothe
Grand Champion Purple: Anna Brizendine
Purple: Abigail Christensen
Purple: Alana Bollinger
Purple: Anna Brizendine
Purple: Ashlyn Pratt
Purple: Avarie Hightower
Purple: Brooklyn Sherron
Purple: Cassidy Tanck
Purple: Dana Mattison
Purple: Emma Haley
Purple: Kena Leonard
Purple: Kimball Uphoff
Purple: Kyra Uphoff
Purple: Logan Alexander
Purple: Madyson Smotherman
Purple: Peyton Sherron
Purple: Shelby Hatcher
Purple: Zoie Prothe
Red: Abigail Christensen
Red: Annabelle Shaw
Red: Kena Leonard
Red: Leighann Cox
Red: Madison Wood
Red: Madyson Smotherman
Reserve Champion Purple: Brooklyn Sherron
White: Annabelle Shaw
4-H Woodworking
Lawn Furniture
Blue: Nicholas Nelson
Purple: Flint Scherman
Furniture for Household Use
Blue: Elliott Yates
Blue: Jacob Hardwick
Blue: James Haley
Blue: Rickey Nelson
Blue: William Hardwick
Blue: Wyatt Nelson
Purple: Alexander Hardwick
Purple: Briar Scherman
Purple: Carter Schneider
Purple: Landon Alexander
Purple: Lincoln Driver
Purple: Shelby Hatcher
Other Woodworking Articles
Blue: Aiden Barentine
Blue: Amelia Lemke
Blue: Austin Gardner
Blue: Gage Yeagle
Blue: Griffin Strausbaugh
Blue: Jai Jenkins
Blue: John Scherman
Blue: Rickey Nelson
Blue: Wyatt Strausbaugh
Purple: Aliyah Lester
Purple: Dawson Foltz
Purple: Jackson Lester
4-H & FFA Swine
Swine Showmanship
Junior (9-11)
Blue: Abrea Sullivan
Blue: Cheyenne Seely
Blue: Flint Scherman
Blue: Garron Stevenson
Blue: Olivia Sullivan
Blue: Avery Sullivan
Reserve Champion Showman Blue: Jae Bueker
Champion Showman Blue: Gentry Ward
Senior (14-18)
Blue: Bryn Grandon
Blue: McKenna Bueker
Blue: Ellie Davis
Reserve Champion Showman Blue: Ashley Ward
Champion Showman Blue: Kody Hendrickson
Beginner (7-8)
Blue: Briar Scherman
Blue: Cade Hensley
Reserve Champion Showman Blue: Miles Ford
Champion Showman Blue: Emersyn Chapman
Intermediate (12-13)
Blue: Bentley Stewart
Blue: Camryn Grandon
Blue: Chelbi Seely
Blue: John Scherman
Blue: Johnathan Stribling
Blue: Kendal Robinson
Reserve Champion Showman Blue: Rylan Grandon
Champion Showman Blue: Willa Moylan
Market Swine
Spotted Market Hogs (220 pounds to 264 pounds)
Red: Garron Stevenson
Red: Johnathan Stribling
Reserve Breed Champion Blue: Emersyn Chapman
Breed Champion Blue: Jae Bueker
Champion Rate of Gain Red: Garron Stevenson
Berkshire (250 pounds to 258 pounds)
Red: Kendal Robinson
Breed Champion Blue: McKenna Bueker
Crossbred (240 pounds to 248 pounds)
Blue: Miles Ford
Blue: Ashley Ward
Red: Bryn Grandon
Red: Avery Sullivan
Reserve Champion Rate of Gain Red: Garron Stevenson
Crossbred (276 pounds to 288 pounds)
Blue: Briar Scherman
Blue: Flint Scherman
Blue: Kali Hickman
Blue: Miles Ford
Blue: Olivia Sullivan
Grand Champion Market Swine, Breed Champion Blue: Kali Hickman
Crossbred (260 pounds to 270 pounds)
Blue: Kali Hickman
Blue: Willa Moylan
Red: Abrea Sullivan
Red: Cooper Gainer
Red: Willa Moylan
Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine, Reserve Breed Champion Blue: Miles Ford
Poland China (211 poounds)
Breed Champion Blue: Camryn Grandon
Prospect Market Hogs (166 pounds to 208 pounds)
Blue: Camryn Grandon
Blue: Kody Hendrickson
Red: Madyson Smotherman
Red: Rylan Grandon
Crossbred Swine
Blue: Gentry Ward
Blue: Rylan Grandon
Red: Camryn Grandon
Crossbred (220 pounds to 234 pounds)
Blue: Cheyenne Seely
Blue: Gentry Ward
Blue: Rylan Grandon
Blue: Ashley Ward
Red: Abrea Sullivan
Red: Chelbi Seely
Red: Avery Sullivan
Duroc (282 pounds to 296 pounds)
Reserve Breed Champion Blue: Madyson Smotherman
Breed Champion Blue: Kody Hendrickson
All Other Breeds (252 pounds)
Reserve Breed Champion Blue: Briar Scherman
Breed Champion Blue: John Scherman
Yorkshire (238 pounds)
Red: Bentley Stewart
Yorkshire Breeding Gilts
January Gilts
Blue: Kody Hendrickson
Reserve Breed Champion Blue: McKenna Bueker
February Gilts
Grand Champion Breeding Gilt, Breed Champion Blue: Gentry Ward
Crossbred Breeding Gilts
Blue: Emersyn Chapman
Blue: Ellie Davis
Red: Kali Hickman
Red: Olivia Sullivan
Red: Willa Moylan
Reserve Breed Champion Blue: Ashley Ward
Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Gilt, Breed Champion Blue: Kody Hendrickson
All Other Breeds
January Gilts
Breed Champion Blue: Cade Hensley
Spotted Breeding Gilts
January Gilts
Breed Champion Blue: Johnathan Stribling
Poland China
February Gilts
Breed Champion Blue: Ellie Davis
Hampshire
January Gilts
Breed Champion Blue: Ellie Davis
4-H & FFA Dairy Goats
La Mancha Dairy Goats
Senior (25 months to 3 years old)
Blue 2: Ellee Crawford
Junior (Up to 6 months old)
Reserve Grand Champion Blue: Ellee Crawford
Dairy Goat Showmanship
Junior (9-11)
Reserve Champion Blue: Ellee Crawford
Beginner (7-8)
Grand Champion Blue: Haylee Crawford
Oberhasli Dairy Goats
(Up to 6 months old)
Blue 1: Kylie Parke
Blue 2: Haylee Crawford
Blue 3: Ellee Crawford
Senior (25 months to 3 years old)
Reserve Grand Champion Blue 1: Haylee Crawford
Senior Dairy Goats (4 to 5 years old)
Grand Champion Blue: Kylie Parke
Saanen Dairy Goats
Junior (13 to 18 months old)
Blue 2: Aniston Yates
Grand Champion Blue 1: Elliott Yates
4-H/FFA Herdsmanship
Champion 1: Bull Creek Wranglers 4-H Club
4-H/FFA Round Robin Contest
Showmanship
Grand Champion: McKenna Bueker
Reserve Grand Champion: Wade Enman
4-H/FFA Horse
Halter and Showmanship
Beginner Showmanship (7-8)
Blue: Lainey Hager
White: Jack Johnson
Showmanship Champion Blue: Callie Hart
Halter Horse age 4 and older
Blue: Lainey Hager
Blue: Erika Hurt
Blue: Murraye Nolte
Purple: Maggie Hart
Red: Shaelynn Smail
Red: Shelby Hatcher
Red: Claire Johnson
Performance Reserve Champion Blue: Callie Hart
Reserve Champion Halter Purple: Clara Lange
Champion Halter Purple: Ashlyn Smith
Halter Horse age 3 and under
Red: Ellie Hart
Junior Showmanship (9-11)
Blue: Ellie Hart
Blue: Maggie Hart
Red: Sophia Johnson
White: Shaelynn Smail
Showmanship Champion, Overall Showmanship Champion Purple: Clara Lange
Senior Showmanship (14-18)
Blue: Shelby Hatcher
Blue: Erika Hurt
Blue: Isabella Lange
Showmanship Champion Purple: Murraye Nolte
Intermediate Showmanship (12-13)
Red: Claire Johnson
Showmanship Champion Blue: Ashlyn Smith
Pony Halter (56 inches and under)
Blue: Sterling Smith
Timed Events
Flags, Beginner
Blue: Sterling Smith
Blue: Jack Johnson
Red: Callie Hart
Racing Champion Purple: Lainey Hager
Barrels, Beginner
Blue: Lainey Hager
Red: Jack Johnson
White: Sterling Smith
Racing Reserve Champion Purple:
Callie Hart
Poles, Beginner
Blue: Callie Hart
Purple: Lainey Hager
White: Jack Johnson
Poles, Junior
Blue: Ellie Hart
Blue: Shaelynn Smail
Blue: Clara Lange
Red: Taylor Parke
Red: Sophia Johnson
Overall High Point, Racing Champion Purple: Maggie Hart
Barrels, Junior
Blue: Maggie Hart
Blue: Shaelynn Smail
Blue: Clara Lange
Red: Taylor Parke
White: Sophia Johnson
Racing Reserve Champion Purple: Ellie Hart
Flags, Junior
Blue: Ellie Hart
Blue: Shaelynn Smail
Purple: Maggie Hart
Red: Taylor Parke
Red: Sophia Johnson
Red: Clara Lange
Barrels, Senior
Blue: Isabella Lange
Blue: Murraye Nolte
Red: Shelby Hatcher
Red: Erika Hurt
Racing Reserve Champion Purple: Kena Leonard
Flags, Senior
Blue: Kena Leonard
Blue: Murraye Nolte
Red: Shelby Hatcher
Racing Champion Purple: Isabella Lange
Poles, Senior
Blue: Isabella Lange
Red: Kena Leonard
Red: Shelby Hatcher
Racing Champion Purple: Murraye Nolte
Flags, Intermediate
Blue: Kylie Parke
Purple: Ashlyn Smith
White: Claire Johnson
Poles, Intermediate
Blue: Ashlyn Smith
Blue: Claire Johnson
Racing Reserve Champion Purple: Kylie Parke
Barrels, Intermediate
Blue: Kylie Parke
Blue: Claire Johnson
Overall High Point, Racing Champion Purple: Ashlyn Smith
Performance Classes
Western Pleasure, Beginner
Red: Callie Hart
Red: Jack Johnson
Overall High Point, Performance Champion Blue: Lainey Hager
Trail
Blue: Lainey Hager
Blue: Clara Lange
Purple: Kena Leonard
Purple: Maggie Hart
Red: Ashlyn Smith
Red: Callie Hart
Red: Ellie Hart
Red: Shaelynn Smail
Red: Shelby Hatcher
Red: Taylor Parke
Red: Jack Johnson
Red: Murraye Nolte
Performance Reserve Champion Blue: Claire Johnson
Horsemanship, Beginner
Red: Callie Hart
Red: Lainey Hager
Red: Jack Johnson
Western Pleasure, Junior
Purple: Ellie Hart
Purple: Shaelynn Smail
Red: Sophia Johnson
Performance Champion Purple: Clara Lange
Horsemanship, Junior
Blue: Maggie Hart
Blue: Clara Lange
Red: Sophia Johnson
Performance Reserve Champion Blue: Ellie Hart
Performance Reserve Champion Blue: Shaelynn Smail
Ranch Horse Pleasure (all ages)
Blue: Maggie Hart
Purple: Murraye Nolte
Red: Shelby Hatcher
Horsemanship, Senior
Blue: Kena Leonard
Blue: Shelby Hatcher
Blue: Isabella Lange
Purple: Erika Hurt
Purple: Murraye Nolte
English Equitation, Senior
Red: Isabella Lange
Overall High Point, Performance Champion Purple: Erika Hurt
Reining (all ages)
Purple: Erika Hurt
Performance Reserve Champion Purple: Kena Leonard
Western Pleasure, Senior
Blue: Kena Leonard
Purple: Erika Hurt
English Pleasure (all ages)
Blue: Erika Hurt
Red: Isabella Lange
Horsemanship, Intermediate
Blue: Claire Johnson
Purple: Ashlyn Smith
Western Pleasure, Intermediate
Red: Claire Johnson
Performance Champion Purple: Ashlyn Smith
