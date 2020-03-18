All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Nathan James Emert, 46, of Lane was driving a 2012 Chrysler north on U.S. Highway 169 east of Crescent Hill Road at 4:40 a.m. Feb. 21 when the vehicle struck a deer. Emert was not injured.
Julianne Gabrielle Paisley, 16, of Fontana was driving a 2009 Toyota south on U.S. Highway 69 north of West 335th Street at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 22 when the vehicle struck a deer. Paisley was not injured.
Sally Janine Seyler, 58, of Paola was driving a 2008 Saturn east on West 287th Street west of Montrose Road at 6:34 p.m. Feb. 24 when the vehicle struck a deer. Seyler was not injured.
Robert E. Doherty, 74, of Paola was driving a 2017 Chevrolet east on West 303rd Street west of Osawatomie Road at 8 a.m. Feb. 27th when the vehicle struck a deer. Doherty was not injured.
Jessica Lee Stephenson, 34, of Osawatomie was driving a 2017 Toyota Tundra south on U.S. Highway 169 south of Crescent Hill Road at 6:36 a.m. Feb. 29 when the vehicle struck a deer. Stephenson and her passenger were not injured.
Denise Raye Edwards, 38, of Lane was driving a 2012 Buick south on Indianapolis Road and West 399th Street at 10:15 p.m. March 5 when the vehicle struck a deer. Edwards was not injured.
Kenneth E. Roberts, 49, of Lane was driving a 2019 Ford west on West 379th Street west of Pleasant Valley Road at 6 p.m. March 6 when the vehicle struck a deer. Roberts and his passenger were not injured.
Becky Villa Ulmer, 55, of Lawrence was driving a 2014 Kia west on Kansas Highway 68 west of Old KC Road at 6:10 p.m. March 6 when the vehicle struck a deer. Ulmer was not injured.
Humberto Ramirez Lira, 41, of Pittsburg was driving a 2014 Dodge south on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 223rd Street at 3:30 a.m. March 8 when the vehicle struck a deer. Lira was not injured.
Harold Ray Whitley, 52, of Osawatomie was driving a 2018 Chevrolet west on West 391st Street east of Crescent Hill Road at 1:48 a.m. March 11 when the vehicle struck a deer. Whitley was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Claude Bert Sutton, 79, of La Cygne was driving a 2017 Toyota Tacoma east on West 311th Street east of Baptiste Drive at 6:05 p.m. Feb. 18 when the vehicle left the road to the right and struck a ditch. Sutton was transferred by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center.
Jack Alan Lowden, 17, of Overland Park was driving a 2013 Infiniti south on Metcalf Road south of West 335th Street at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 when he failed to observe the road was a dead end. The vehicle left the end of the roadway and struck a dirt berm. Lowden was not injured.
Phillip Noah Shackelford, 23, of Paola was driving a 2000 Pontiac west on West 311th Street west of Somerset Road at 6:08 a.m. Feb. 25 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and into a ditch. Shackelford was not injured.
Franklin Jay McMullen, 61, of Paola was driving a 1993 Chevrolet south on Hospital Drive and West 343rd Street at 7:40 p.m. Feb. 25 when he ran the stop sign at West 343rd Street, causing the vehicle to hit a fence. McMullen was not injured.
Timothy Scott Butler, 35, of Merriam, Ks., was driving a 1996 Subaru east on West 311th Street and Hedge Lane at 5:25 p.m. Feb. 28 when the vehicle struck a 2014 Ford driven by Shirley Diane Kinder, 63, of Paola. Kinder had slowed down to make a left turn when she felt the other vehicle strike the rear of her vehicle. Neither driver was injured.
Timothy Joseph McCleary, 30, of Linn Valley was driving a 2019 Ford south on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 223rd Street at 6:40 p.m. Feb. 28 when a mattress from the back of an unknown vehicle he was following fell out causing him to run over the mattress. McCleary was not injured.
Derek Joseph Flowers, 25, of Topeka was driving a 2001 Chrysler west on Kansas Highway 68 west of Old KC Road at 1:18 a.m. Feb. 29 when the vehicle was approaching the roundabout and was unable to negotiate the curve and exited the roadway west of the roundabout and struck a culvert causing disabling damage. Flowers was not injured.
Delrico Anthony Smith, 40, of Ridgeland, Miss., was driving a 2016 Freight truck east on West 223rd Street east of Moonlight Road at 10:48 a.m. March 5 when the vehicle swerved to avoid a vehicle that was traveling westbound causing his truck to leave the roadway and go into a ditch. Smith was not injured.
Gavin James Clemston, 17, of Paola was driving a 2004 Ford Taurus west on West 271st Street east of Columbia Road at 10:37 a.m. March 7 when he over-corrected the vehicle on the gravel and lost control of the vehicle, striking a culvert and overturning. Clemston was not injured.
Lauren Jade McKoon, 17, of Paola was driving a 2005 Chrysler east on West 347th Street west of Lone Star Road at 1:45 a.m. March 9 when the right tires of the vehicle left the edge of the roadway causing the vehicle to fully leave the road and overturn down an embankment. McKoon was not injured.
Sean Matthew Reeder, 16, of Osawatomie was driving a 1998 Toyota south on U.S. Highway 169 and Plum Creek Road at 10:35 p.m. March 12 when the driver was texting on his cellphone the vehicle made contact with a metal guard rail on the left side of the highway. The vehicle deflected off the left guard rail, went across both lanes of travel making contact with the right guard rail then deflected across lanes of traffic again and came to rest against the left bridge rail facing south. Reeder was transported by ambulance to Miami County Medical Center.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Thomas Frederick Thompson, 41, was booked into Miami County Jail on Feb. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Cabren Max Trammell, 24, was booked into jail Feb. 21 on a warrant arrest.
David Lee Bohlken Jr., 41, was booked into jail Feb. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Joshua Michael McKinght, 26, was booked into jail Feb. 21 for alleged domestic battery; knowingly causing physical contact with family, household, person with dating relationship.
William Thomas Petropulos, 35, was booked into jail Feb. 21 on a warrant arrest.
Jonathan Daniel Collins, 31, was booked into jail Feb. 22 for alleged fugitive from justice.
Abraham Lee Watt, 36, was booked into jail Feb. 22 for alleged fugitive from justice.
Travis James Spears, 32, was booked into jail Feb. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Jared Dean O’Malley, 31, was booked into jail Feb. 24 for alleged criminal threat, cause terror, evacuation and disruption.
Jeremy Duane Manheim, 33, was booked into jail Feb. 24 on a warrant arrest.
Lauren Bethany Oliva, 36, was booked into jail Feb. 24 for alleged disorderly conduct.
Laura Elizabeth Weise, 37, was booked into jail Feb. 24 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, possession of paraphernalia.
Jeffrey Don Gregg, 55, was booked into jail Feb. 25 on a warrant arrest.
Todd Allen Banfield, 33, was booked into jail Feb. 25 for alleged probation violation.
Franklin Jay McMullen, 61, was booked into jail Feb. 25 for allegedly driving under the influence.
Michael Allen McClaine, 37, was booked into jail Feb. 26 for alleged drugs; possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, traffic: operate motor vehicle without valid license.
Whitney Shoemaker, 34, was booked into jail Feb. 26 on a warrant arrest, alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
John William Hilton Jr., 43, was booked into jail Feb. 27 for alleged drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, traffic: driving while habitual violator, no liability insurance, vehicle registration.
Robert Joseph Mastalsz, 22, was booked into jail Feb. 27 on a warrant arrest.
Shayla Monet Duncan, 24, was booked into Miami County Jail on Feb. 28 for alleged battery, domestic, knowing rude physical contact with family member, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor.
Corey Alan Hinrich, 36, was booked into jail Feb. 28 on a warrant arrest.
Charles Buddy Reeves, 46, was booked into jail Feb. 28 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked, driving while habitual violator.
Kevin James Weber, 40, was booked into jail Feb. 29 on a warrant arrest.
Patrick Alan Butler, 38, was booked into jail Feb. 29 for alleged battery, domestic, knowing rude physical contact with family member.
Derek Joseph Flowers, 25, was booked into jail Feb. 29 for allegedly driving under the influence, no liability insurance.
Anita Marie Brown, 47, was booked into jail March 1 for alleged criminal damage to property, misdemeanor.
Joshua Daniel Nauman, 35, was booked into jail March 1 for alleged disorderly conduct.
Jason Daniel Mueller, 45, was booked into jail March 2 for alleged disorderly conduct, pedestrian under the influence, resisting arrest/obstruction of legal process.
Ian Wayne Lucas, 46, was booked into jail March 2 on a warrant arrest.
Edward Lee Marmon, 33, was booked into jail March 2 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
Michael Allen McClaine, 37, was booked into jail March 3 for alleged traffic: operate motor vehicle without valid license, no liability insurance, drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, possession of paraphernalia, possession of hallucinogenic drugs, repealed 6/30/2016 drugs; possession of opiates, opium, narcotic & certain stimulant/meth.
Jeremy David Spears, 35, was booked into jail March 3 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
Kenneth Brandon Rainwater, 30, was booked into jail March 4 on a warrant arrest.
Whitney Ann Shoemaker, 34, was booked into jail March 5 for alleged traffic: driving while habitual violator, vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance.
Rachel Lynnett Manns, 29, was booked into Miami County Jail March 6 on a warrant arrest.
Edward Lee Marmon, 33, was booked into jail March 6 on a warrant arrest.
Michael Joe Trogdon, 44, was booked into jail March 6 on a warrant arrest.
Ashley Grace Westfall, 28, was booked into jail March 6 on a warrant arrest.
Gary Scott Gatlin, 38, was booked into jail March 7 on a warrant arrest.
Nichole Adelle Huston, 38, was booked into jail March 8 for allegedly driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked, vehicle liability insurance required; unknown circumstance, duty of driver; unattended vehicle.
David Allen Vogel, 33, was booked into jail March 8 on a warrant arrest.
Melissa Kay Lowery, 43, was booked into jail March 11 on a warrant arrest.
Pete Yeager, 61, was booked into jail March 11 on a warrant arrest.
Jeffrey Brian Roberts, 55, was booked into jail March 12 for allegedly driving under the influence; 1st conviction; competent evidence blood/breath .08+; child present, transporting open container, driving while license cancelled /suspended/revoked, warrant arrest.
Charles Matthew Smith, 30, was booked into jail March 12 for allegedly driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
