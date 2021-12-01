Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Billy Floyd, 71, of Paola, was driving a 1990 four-door vehicle west on 239th Street near Lookout Road at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 16 when it struck a deer. Floyd was not injured.
Jesika Martin, 18, of Fontana, was driving a 2011 Jeep north on Hedge Lane near West 359th Street at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 1 when it struck a deer. Martin was not injured.
Andre Anderson, 24, of Lawrence, was driving a 1995 two-door Honda west on Kansas Highway 68 near Turkey Creek Road at 11 p.m. Nov. 3 when it struck a deer, causing the vehicle to swerve and strike three mailboxes. Anderson was not injured.
Astrid Shay, 43, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2002 four-door Toyota north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 223rd Street at 7:17 p.m. Nov. 5 when it was hit by a deer. Shay was not injured.
Cary Funk, 52, of Overland Park, was driving a 2021 Ford F-150 north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 351st Street at 6:53 p.m. Nov. 6 when it struck a deer that ran onto the roadway. Funk and his passenger were not injured.
Lanetta Coyer, 62, of Paola, was driving a 2014 four-door Chevrolet Impala north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 223rd Street at 2:42 a.m. Nov. 11 when it struck a deer that ran onto the roadway. Coyer was not injured.
Katherine Gonzalez, 31, was driving a 2012 four-door Hyundai Sonata east on West 223rd Street near Moonlight Road at 4:45 p.m. Nov. 11 when it struck a deer. Gonzalez was not injured.
Rachel Johnson, 23, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2020 four-door Ford Escape north on Old Kansas City Road near West 335th Street at 6:28 p.m. Nov. 11 when a bird struck the windshield. Johnson was not injured.
Michael Elwood Jr., 38, of Louisburg, was driving a 2013 four-door Dodge west on West 247th Street near Mission Belleview Road at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 when it struck a deer. Elwood was not injured.
Craig Morris, 54, of Spring Hill, was driving a 2020 four-door Ford south on U.S. Highway 169 near Vermont Road at 9:01 p.m. Nov. 14 when it struck a deer that was crossing the roadway. Morris was not injured.
Janice Kenkel, 54, of Antioch, Calif., was driving a 2021 four-door Nissan Maxima north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 335th Street at 5:15 a.m. Nov. 15 when it struck a deer. Kenkel was not injured.
Angela Burgoon, 53, of Paola, was driving a 2012 four-door Ford west on Kansas Highway 68 near Osawatomie Road at 6:45 a.m. Nov. 16 when it struck a deer. Burgoon was not injured.
Ronald Arnold, 74, of Baldwin City, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 west on Kansas Highway 68 near Pleasant Valley Road at 7:20 p.m. Nov. 15 when it struck a deer. Arnold and his passenger were not injured.
Bryce Shideler, 28, of Fontana, was driving a 2020 four-door Toyota north on Plum Creek Road near West 379th Street at 4:15 a.m. Nov. 18 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. Shideler was not injured.
Farell Roberts, 65, of Paola, was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 north on Old Kansas City Road near West 335th Street at 3:55 p.m. Nov. 18 when a deer struck the passenger-side door. Roberts was not injured.
Abby Froggatte, 18, of Princeton, was driving a 2017 Honda Accord west on John Brown Highway near Stanton Road at 4 p.m. Nov. 18 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. Froggatte was not injured.
Dustin Summers, 31, of Paola, was driving a 2004 four-door vehicle southwest on Old Kansas City Road near West 327th Street at 6:40 p.m. Nov. 18 when it struck a deer. Summers was not injured.
Myles Dice, 26, of Lenexa, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado south on U.S. Highway 169 near West 327th Street at 6:19 p.m. Nov. 20 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. Dice was not injured.
Calvin Treybig, 66, of Galveston, Texas, was driving a 2014 Dodge north on U.S. Highway 69 near West 247th Street at 11:03 p.m. Nov. 20 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. The impact caused the vehicle’s airbags to deploy. Treybig was treated by Miami County Emergency Medical Services personnel at the scene and released. His three passengers were not injured.
Kaleigh Norton, 18, of Olathe, was driving a 2013 four-door Audi south on Woodland Road near West 215th Street at 6:12 p.m. Nov. 21 when she swerved to miss a deer and the vehicle struck a street sign. Norton and her passenger were not injured.
Daniel Carpenter, 50, of Shawnee, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado south on U.S. Highway 69 near Kansas Highway 68 at 5:46 a.m. Nov. 22 when it struck a deer. Carpenter was not injured.
Peter Sullivan, 60, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2010 four-door Mazda north on U.S. Highway 169 near Kansas Highway 7 at 7:35 a.m. Nov. 22 when it struck a deer. Sullivan was not injured.
Robert Reazin, 80, of Le Roy, was driving a 2004 four-door Dodge south on U.S. Highway 169 near Crescent Hill Road at 6:26 p.m. Nov. 22 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. Reazin was not injured.
Nina Coleman, 33, of Fontana, was driving a 2016 Jeep Wrangler south on U.S. Highway 169 near Plum Creek Road at 2:12 a.m. Nov. 23 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. Coleman was not injured.
Edmund Vazquez, 50, of Linn Valley, was driving a 2018 four-door Acura south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 247th Street at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 23 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway. Vazquez was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Austin Hall, 25, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2015 four-door vehicle south on Old Kansas City Road near Derek Jensen Drive at 4:20 p.m. Sept. 24 when it collided with a northbound 2020 Ford F-250 driven by Chad Johnson, 53, of Overland Park. No injuries were reported.
Esther Reddish-Hanner, 44, Osawatomie was driving a 2016 four-door Toyota north on U.S. Highway 169 near West 255th Street at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 when an unknown vehicle pulling a boat began losing items from the boat, and one of the objects struck the Toyota, according to a sheriff’s report. Reddish-Hanner was not injured.
Angela Holbrook, 21, of Louisburg, was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger west on West 311th Street near Victory Road at 2:18 p.m. Sept. 29 when Holbrook said the truck began to wobble before leaving the roadway and overturning, according to a sheriff’s report. Holbrook sustained an injury to her left hand and was transported to Miami County Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.
A city of Osawatomie 2006 truck with an attached trailer was attempting to park on Ninth Street near Parker Avenue in Osawatomie at 2:57 p.m. Oct. 14 when the cargo on the trailer struck another city of Osawatomie vehicle. No injuries were reported.
A 2015 four-door Subaru legally parked on Central Street near West 255th Street in rural Miami County was struck about 1:30 a.m. Oct. 17 by an unidentified vehicle that left the scene. The owner of the Subaru stated he had parked the vehicle about 9 p.m. Nov. 16.
An unknown vehicle traveling east on West 271st Street near Rockville Road in the early morning hours of Oct. 24 left the roadway and struck a mailbox and continued east on West 271st Street without stopping, according to a sheriff’s report.
Travis Estos, 41, of Fort Scott was driving a 1999 Chevrolet S10 north on Lone Star Road near West 391st Street at 5:43 p.m. Nov. 13 when Estos said he started to fall asleep and his vehicle drifted into the southbound lane where it struck the driver’s side rear of a 2019 Dodge driven by Danny Peacock, 72, of Fort Scott, causing Peacock’s vehicle to spin into the ditch, according to a sheriff’s report. Estos and Peacock and his passenger were examined by Emergency Medical Services personnel at the scene and then released.
Gary Colston, 29, of Osawatomie, was driving a 2005 four-door Acura north on Osawatomie Road near West 303rd Street at 8:34 p.m. Nov. 13 when it left the roadway and struck a ditch. Colston stated he had chest pain and was transported to the Miami County Medical Center. His passenger, 32-year-old John Lane of Osawatomie, was checked by Emergency Medical Services personnel at the scene for a possible leg injury and was later released.
Kenneth Johnson, 56, of Ottawa, was driving a 1994 Ford Taurus north on Interstate 35 near Kansas Highway 33 at 5:30 a.m. Nov. 17 when it struck the rear of a northbound 2007 four-door Dodge driven by Ashley Skilling, 33, of Ottawa, who was driving at a slower speed because of a poor tire, according to a sheriff’s report. Johnson and Skilling were not injured.
Weston Smith, 21, of Osawatomie, was fleeing from law enforcement in a 1994 two-door Pontiac on Harmony Road near West 327th Street at 8:05 a.m. Nov. 17 when the Pontiac left the roadway and struck a tree, according to a sheriff’s report. Smith was not injured.
Christopher Perrilli, 36, of Overland Park, was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer south on Metcalf Road near West 335th Street at 10 p.m. Nov. 19 when it struck a berm at the end of Metcalf Road. Perrilli was transported to Miami County Medical Center for treatment of possible injuries.
An unknown vehicle was traveling south on U.S. Highway 69 near Kansas Highway 68 at 6:03 p.m. Nov. 22 when it started to change lanes and struck a southbound 2016 Ford Mustang driven by Dakota Johnson, 20, of Kansas City, Mo., and then left the scene. Johnson was not injured. The vehicle that fled from the accident was described as a white Ford Fusion with black wheels and tinted windows. The driver was described as a white male with brown or black hair, according to a sheriff’s report.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Weston Elan Smith, 21, was booked into Miami County Jail on Nov. 17 on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, aggravated burglary, interference with a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property, duty of driver to report upon damaging unattended vehicle/property and an arrest warrant.
Timothy Eugene Barnes, 50, was booked into jail Nov. 17 on suspicion of domestic battery and assault.
Jakob Alan Billingsley, 33, was booked into jail Nov. 18 on a probable cause warrant.
Javon Latrell Morgan-Duncan, 30, was booked into jail Nov. 19 on a warrant arrest.
Stephen Michael Moylan, 42, was booked into jail Nov. 20 on suspicion of domestic battery, inference with a law enforcement officer, assault of a law enforcement officer and criminal damage to property.
Christopher Sean Perrilli, 36, was booked into jail Nov. 20 on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving while license was cancelled/suspended/revoked and operating a vehicle without registration or with expired tag.
David Earl Rhoades, 52, was booked into jail Nov. 20 on suspicion of driving while license was cancelled/suspended/revoked and failure to dim headlights.
Ashley Nicole Smith, 31, was booked into jail Nov. 20 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Jacob Augustus Thompson, 30, was booked into jail Nov. 20 on a warrant arrest.
Raymond James Williams, 31, was booked into jail Nov. 22 on a warrant arrest.
Alexandria J. Giles, 36, was booked into jail Nov. 23 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
William Joseph Andrews, 32, was booked into jail Nov. 23 on six arrest warrants.
Brian Lamar Simmons, 26, was booked into jail Nov. 23 on suspicion of driving while license was cancelled/suspended/revoked, operating a vehicle without registration or with expired tag, improper registration, no liability insurance and five arrest warrants.
