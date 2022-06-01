Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Shea Cox, 25, of Louisburg was driving a 2010 Dodge pickup south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 247th street at 2:45 a.m. May 14 when it struck a deer that ran into the roadway. Cox was not injured.
Mekenna Foster, 21, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., was driving a 2011 four-door Audi south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 311th Street at 10:01 p.m. May 20 when it struck a deer that ran into the roadway. Foster was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Susan Atkins, 68, of Spring Hill was driving a 2012 four-door Chevrolet south on U.S. Highway 69 at 11:10 p.m. May 6 when the vehicle missed the turn at the West 223rd Street ramp and drove into a guard rail. Atkins was not injured.
Rory Porter, 64, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a 2014 Dodge sedan south on U.S. Highway 169 at 4:40 p.m. May 10 when the vehicle exited at Kansas Highway 68 and struck the back of a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Michael Sprowl, 30, of Paola. Sprowl was injured, and he was transported by Miami County EMS ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital for treatment. Porter was not injured.
Tavyn Washington, 23, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., was driving a 2020 Kia Optima north on U.S. Highway 169 just north of the West 327th Street bridge at 6:15 p.m. May 11 when he lost consciousness and the Kia left the roadway, striking a sign and then a ditch at what was believed to be a high rate of speed, according to the sheriff’s report. Washington was injured in the crash, and he was transported by Miami County EMS ambulance to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola for treatment.
David Kugler, 62, of Overland Park was driving a Honda motorcycle north on Lookout Road near West 293rd Street at 1:59 p.m. May 14 when it struck deer entrails in the road, causing Kugler to lose control of the motorcycle which rolled onto its side. Kugler was injured in the crash, and he was transported by Miami County EMS ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital for treatment.
Braydden Brooks, 19, of Osawatomie was driving a 2003 four-door Mitsubishi Diamante west on West 351st Street at 2 a.m. May 15 when it left the roadway after making a left turn from Renner Road and overturned. The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters with the Osawatomie and Fontana fire departments were dispatched to the scene and extinguished the fire. Brooks and his passenger had exited the vehicle and were not injured.
Steven Eastwood, 26, of Osawatomie was driving a 2001 Dodge Durango west on West 359th Street near Metcalf Road at 4 p.m. May 16 when he fell asleep while driving and the vehicle crossed the center line, sideswiping a 2009 Honda Odyssey driven by Kelly Renno, 45, of Independence, Mo., according to a sheriff’s report. No injuries were reported.
Thomas McWilliams, 54, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a 2020 Chevrolet at 4:54 p.m. May 16 when it turned into a private drive and struck and electric fence. McWilliams was not injured.
Pamela Schubert, 63, of Shawnee was backing an Amazon delivery van out of a driveway onto West 223rd Street in Bucyrus at 1:45 p.m. May 18 when she backed up too far and the van went into a ditch. Schubert was not injured.
Johnathan Davis, 43, of La Cygne was driving a 2000 Ford F-250 pickup east on West 223rd Street near Ridgeview Road at 10:08 a.m. May 22 when it struck the back of a vehicle driven by Ronald Hahn, 53, of Spring Hill. Hahn stated he was driving east on West 223rd Street when he observed the pickup approaching at a high rate of speed, and before he could get out of the way the pickup struck the back of his vehicle, according to a sheriff’s report. No injuries were reported.
Johnathan Davis, 43, of La Cygne was driving a 2000 Ford F-250 in reverse, south on Renner Road near West 223rd Street at 10:15 a.m. May 22 when he lost control of the vehicle and it went into a ditch, according to a sheriff’s report. No injuries were reported.
A vehicle struck a mailbox on West 287th Street near Old Kansas City Road on May 23 and then fled the scene. The driver and vehicle were unknown.
William Floyd, 59, of Paola, was driving a four-door 2009 Chevrolet Impala north on Victory Road near West 299th Street at 10:15 a.m. May 23 when it struck a cement culvert on the side of the roadway. Floyd was not injured.
James Sharp, 33, of Drexel, Mo., was driving a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta south on U.S. Highway 69 near Kansas Highway 68 at 2 p.m. May 24 when it left the roadway and struck a Kansas Department of Transportation sign, then spun around and struck a large boulder at the bottom of a ditch. Sharp was trapped in the vehicle and was unresponsive. He had to be extricated by the Louisburg Fire Department, according to a sheriff’s report. Sharp was transported by Miami County EMS ambulance to Overland Park Regional Hospital for treatment.
A 17-year-old Osawatomie boy was driving a 2005 four-door Suzuki out of the Eighth Street Bridge parking lot onto Plum Creek Road near West 343rd Street when it was struck on the front driver’s side by an unknown red Dodge vehicle that then fled from the scene at a high rate of speed. The driver of the Dodge was unknown. No injuries were reported.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
William Ray Cook, 45, was booked into Miami County Jail on April 24 on a warrant arrest.
Chad Theador Mickel, 37, was booked into jail April 25 on a warrant arrest.
Amber Diane Rayl, 40, was booked into jail April 25 on a warrant arrest.
Maverick W. Steele, 23, was booked April 26 in an on-site arrest.
Bryan Mitchell Troxel, 36, was booked into jail April 26 on a warrant arrest and a probable cause warrant from Leavenworth County.
Jonathan Taylor Fraser, 35, was booked into jail April 27 on a warrant arrest.
Chad Theador Mickel, 37, was booked into jail April 27 on a warrant arrest.
Timothy Wayne Livingston, 57, was booked into jail April 28 on a warrant arrest.
Matthew Ray Fennel, 40, was booked into jail April 29 on a probable cause warrant.
Brett Douglas Greene, 42, was booked into jail April 29 on suspicion of burglary (non-dwelling), theft of property or services, no vehicle liability insurance and vehicle (unlawful acts).
Richard Merel Needham Jr., 57, was booked into jail April 30 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant and a warrant arrest.
Connor Trent Richards, 18, was booked into jail May 1 on suspicion of theft.
Todd Russel Smith, 57, was booked into jail May 1 on a warrant arrest.
Daniel Stratton, 50, was booked into jail May 1 on suspicion of domestic battery.
Louis Carmen Accurso, 30, was booked into jail May 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no vehicle liability insurance, vehicle display plate not assigned and failure to yield at stop/yield sign.
Wyatt James Scott, 24, was booked into jail May 3 on a warrant arrest.
James McIntrye Jr., 72, was booked into jail May 3 on a probable cause warrant from another jurisdiction (Brown County).
Abraham Lee Watt, 38, was booked into jail May 3 on a warrant arrest and on a probable cause warrant from another jurisdiction (Cass County).
Patricia Jane Hernandez, 48, was booked into jail May 4 duty to arrest person who has fled from justice (Jackson County).
Timothy James Oram, 48, was booked into jail May 5 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, conspire driving under the influence (incapable safe driving), driving while suspended, transporting an open container.
William Joseph Andrews, 33, was booked into jail May 6 on a warrant arrest and suspicion of probation violation.
Jasmine Renee Keller, 21, was booked into jail May 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Caleb Lane Wood, 28, was booked into jail May 6 on a warrant arrest.
Clarence Eldon Easley, 75, was booked into jail May 7 on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Makayla Jo Kettler, 27, was booked into jail May 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.
Timothy Duane Reeves, 35, was booked into jail May 7 on suspicion of driving under the influence and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock device.
Jose Madrid-Dominguez, 41, was booked into jail May 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended and improper vehicle registration.
Christina Nicole Richardson, 44, was booked into jail May 8 on suspicion of domestic battery and a warrant arrest.
Kenneth Warren Farrar III, 38, was booked into jail May 9 on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
Aaron Eugene Upton, 42, was booked May 9 in an on-site arrest.
Amanda Lorraine Robinson, 28, was booked into jail May 10 on a warrant arrest.
Dennis Ray Brock, 48, was booked into jail May 11 on suspicion of possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, interference with a law enforcement officer, flee or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving and on a warrant arrest.
Fred Eugene Patterson, 55, was booked into jail May 11 for a parole violation.
Chelsea Mae Rasch, 27, was booked into jail May 12 on a warrant arrest.
William Arlo Columbia, 42, was booked into jail May 13 on suspicion of possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving under the influence, transporting an open container and unlawful use of turn signals.
Melinda Denise Johnson, 52, was booked into jail May 13 on a probable cause warrant.
Kayla Jean Offutt, 30, was booked into jail May 13 on a probable cause warrant.
Stephen Kyle Harris, 38, was booked into jail May 15 on suspicion of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Tonya Denise Byers, 45, was booked into jail May 15 on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Maung San Htay, 32, was booked into jail May 15 on suspicion of driving under the influence, improper U-turn, fail to check for safe passage before passing from single lane.
Raelynn Lachelle Smith, 38, was booked into jail May 17 on suspicion of distribute hallucinogenic or marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper driving on laned roadway.
Teron Christopher Mivell Jones, 26, was booked into jail May 17 on a probable cause warrant.
Michael Allen Murphy, 28, was booked into jail May 18 on a warrant arrest.
Jordan Earl Zimmerman, 27, was booked into jail May 18 on a warrant arrest.
Timothy Abram Paul, 36, was booked into jail May 19 on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Javier Alexis Quinones-Medina, 25, was booked into jail May 19 on a warrant arrest.
Kevin Martin Wolverton, 53, was booked into jail May 19 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
James Gregory Matthiesen, 38, was booked into jail May 20 on a probable cause warrant.
Salvator Virrey Albanez, 22, was booked into jail May 21 on suspicion of distributing marijuana; less than 450 grams.
Daniel Cruz, 28, was booked into jail May 21 on a probable cause warrant.
Jordan Michael Leandri, 33, was booked into jail May 21 on a warrant arrest.
Eric Douglas German, 37, was booked into jail May 21 on a warrant arrest.
Chase Howard Pierce, 18, was booked into jail May 21 on suspicion of driving under the influence, transporting an open container, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, no vehicle liability insurance and liquor purchase/possess/consume by a minor between 18 and 20 years old.
Cody Anton Kral, 24, was booked into jail May 22 on a warrant arrest.
Sheri Renee Davis, 40, was booked into jail May 22 on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage to property and interference with a law enforcement officer.
Andrew Michael Miller, 35, was booked into jail May 22 on suspicion of making a criminal threat, aggravated battery, battery, interference with a law enforcement officer and criminal trespass.
Scott Sinclair Nickel, 41, was booked into jail May 22 on a warrant arrest.
William Edward Floyd, 59, was booked into jail May 23 on suspicion of no vehicle liability insurance and possession of a stimulant.
David Lee Gabbert, 40, was booked into jail May 23 on a warrant arrest.
Mercedeze Shyanne Norris, 20, was booked into jail May 23 on duty to arrest person charged who has fled from justice (Livingston County).
Marlin Eugene Lickteig, 50, was booked into jail May 24 on suspicion of no vehicle liability insurance, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked and two arrest warrants.
Jovonte Jiperion Foster, 22, was booked into jail May 25 on suspicion of possession of marijuana.
Shirley Marie Carl, 54, was booked into jail May 26 on a warrant arrest.
Jeffrey Alan Logan, 57, was booked into jail May 26 on a warrant arrest.
Kayla Jean Offutt, 30, was booked into jail May 26 on a warrant arrest and on a probable cause warrant.
