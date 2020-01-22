Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1920)
The Paola Mill and Elevator Co., is electrifying its power. Tuesday orders were placed for two electric motors, one of 75 horsepower, the other 25 horsepower, which will be installed by the middle of May. The present steam plant will be retained for emergency and for heating the mill. The Paola electric light plant will install another boiler, to take care of this and its other increasing business.
~ ~ ~
The Miami-co. farm bureau has employed J. H. Brooks of Manhattan as county farm agent for the coming year. Mr. Brooks formerly lived in McPherson-co. and comes well recommended by the State agricultural college. He will take charge Feb. 1.
~ ~ ~
J. S. Barrett has returned from Elk Falls, Kas., where he had been superintending some work on gas wells for American Petroleum Co. In this field he is looking after drilling for the Black Oil Co., on the farm in Stanton that the Black Co. purchased from O. F. McLaughlin. They now have four wells there.
~ ~ ~
John Cole left Thursday for New York, in company with his brothers and a representative from each of their seven stores, to buy spring and summer goods, They expect to be in the east two or three weeks, and if there are any bargains in the market, they will find them for their trade.
~ ~ ~
Andy Weir and son Clyde have purchased the stock and business of the Paola Hardware Co. Clyde Weir will have the management of the business. The company will hereinafter be known as Weir Hardware Co. Ed S. Boyd, who was manager of the business was compelled to retire because of his health.
~ ~ ~
In the Louisburg bond election in the question of buying the electric plant the issue carried by a vote of 144 to 41. $6,500 bonds were voted and the balance of the business end now remains in the hands of the council.
75 Years Ago (1945)
Members of the New Lancaster Farm Bureau unit entertained the Paola Lions club at a supper in the Grange hall in New Lancaster Tuesday night. Entertainment was furnished by the Lions. Bob Protzman, Dr. P. A. Petitt, Harold Thompson, and Lyman Rhea sang “Way Down Younder in the Cornfield”. Ben Attebery introduced the members and Parry Blair played two accordion solos.
~ ~ ~
From Washington it has been announced that no man under 30, physically fit, is occupationally excempt from military service. It has also been announced that all men under 38, who have been deferred but who have left war works or agriculture, are to be placed in 1-A and inducted at once. To be deferred for agriculture a man must devote two-thirds of his time to agriculture.
~ ~ ~
Leaders in the tobacco business are going to ask to have theirs declared an essential industry. This they say will help ease the cigarette shortage, which also should decrease the man power shortage. It will release many persons from the task of running all over the country hunting cigarettes.
~ ~ ~
The Army and Navy are asking all civilians to make greater use of V-Mail in writing to service men this year as a direct help in conserving critically needed transport space and as a means to providing fighting men with more frequent and faster communication. The fact that there are more men overseas disallows of the constant sending of regular mail by airplane and this type of mail is frequently held up for lack of space. The V-Mail filming process assures correspondents of privacy of contents, military officials point out.
50 Years Ago (1970)
At their annual meeting in January stockholders of the Bank of Louisburg voted to increase the Board of directors to seven members. In addition to E. V. Perdue, L. G. Wilson, and W. H. Ennis, operating officers of the bank, two new directors were added to the Board. Edwin A. Lee, partner in the law firm of Bishop and Lee, Paola and Joseph T. McGuirk, Louisburg Tractor, Inc., of Louisburg, will Join G. W. McElheny and Glen W. Norris on the bank’s Board of Directors.
~ ~ ~
Those who have had a tour of the new Sutherland’s Super Mart building say it is perfectly huge. If all goes well it should be ready to open in 30 to 60 days.
~ ~ ~
Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Chapman and Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Fickel attended the furniture market at Dallas last week.
~ ~ ~
Fred Serfas, administrator of equipment and tools, Fluor Corporation at Los Angeles, presented longtime service awards to Robert C. McDougal, John Sommer, and Robert R. Spencer, 20-year pins, and Buck Russell, 25-year pin, at the annual Flour awards held in the Paola Armory Saturday night.
~ ~ ~
Harry Meinig, Stanton Township, is the new president of the Miami County Historical Society. He succeeds Robert Carey who has led the Society since it was organized in 1966.
25 Years Ago (1995)
Preliminary costs of nearly $1.5 million for extending water lines and sewerage service to land on the Paola eastern edge, including the hospital site east of U.S.169 highway, were unveiled Wednesday morning. Paola City Manager Kise Randall said that these figures were preliminary and would change as engineering work on the project progresses.
~ ~ ~
Carondelet Primary Care Network, a subsidiary of Saint Joseph Health Center, completed the purchase of a six-acre tract in Louisburg and will open a satellite clinic on the site in April. The Louisburg satellite of Family Medical Care, as the facility will be known, temporarily will occupy a 3,500-square foot modular building at the northeast corner of U.S. Highway 69 and Kansas Highway 68. The acquisition will displace the offices of the J.M. Cook Co., which sit on the purchased acreage.
~ ~ ~
Ron Hinkle, a native of Paola, has filed for another four-year term on the Olathe Board of education. He is completing 12 years on the board. Mrs. Hinkle is the former Mary Ann Hamilton, daughter of Nelson and Vivian Hamilton, Osawatomie.
~ ~ ~
A new member of the board of directors of First Kansas Federal Savings, Osawatomie, was elected at the annual meeting of the firm last Wednesday in the home office. Darcey Domoney, a Paola lawyer, was elected to succeed J. Rex Kiser, Paola. Domoney was elected for a three-year term. W. R. Butler, Osawatomie was re-elected to a three year term. Kiser was first elected to the board in 1968 and succeeded the late George Hunsperger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.