330 million — and counting — live in U.S.

The U.S. Census Bureau projects the population of the United States will be 330,222,422 on Jan. 1, 2020, and continue growing by one person every 19 seconds.
The projected world population on Jan. 1 is 7,621,018,958.
The U.S. tally represents an increase of almost 2 million, or 0.61%, in the past year. The global increase since Jan. 1, 2019, is more than 77.6 million, or 1%.
Since Census Day (April 1) 2010, the U.S. population has grown by 21,476,884, or nearly 7%.
Births, deaths and international migration are factored into these counts. The combination of these factors are predicted to result in an increase in the U.S. population by one person every 19 seconds.
According the Census Bureau, this January, the United States is expected to experience one birth every eight seconds and one death every 11 seconds. Meanwhile, net international migration is expected to add one person to the U.S. population every 34 seconds.
During January 2020, 4.3 births and 1.9 deaths are expected worldwide every second.
The Census Bureau’s U.S. and World Population Clock simulates real-time growth of the United States and world populations at www.census.gov/popclock.
